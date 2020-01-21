Automotive Chassis Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 –  Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AL-KO, BENTELER International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The automotive chassis is the primary supporting structure of automobile to which total vehicle load is applied. It is the carrying unit of the vehicle as all the components such as wheels, axils, transmission system, including the body of the motor vehicle is mounted on it. Chassis is responsible for supporting the load of engine, gearbox, shaft and even goods and passenger in the vehicle. Besides, it serves different functions such as withstanding the force caused due to sudden braking, acceleration and stresses caused due to adverse road conditions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive chassis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising sales of commercial vehicles and demands for vehicles with better mileage. However, shared mobility is a major factor affecting the growth of the automotive industry and in turn, impacting the automotive chassis market. Nonetheless, growing sales of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the key players operating in the automotive chassis market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., AL-KO, BENTELER International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Tower International, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Chassis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive chassis market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, vehicle-type and geography. The global automotive chassis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive chassis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive chassis market is segmented on the basis of type, material and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as backbone chassis, ladder chassis, monocoque chassis and modular chassis. On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as Al-alloy, carbon fibre composite, high speed steel and mild steel. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as electric vehicles, LCVs, HCVs and passenger cars.

