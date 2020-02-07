Market Forecast
Automotive Chassis Market Set for Rapid Growth During by 2025
The global market for automotive chassis is expected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2030. The global market is valued at $55.6 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $96.1 billion by the end of forecast period of 2030. Growing vehicle production along with rising vehicle demand globally, economic development especially in APAC region, and increasing vehicle safety regulations; are the major factors driving the demand of chassis in automotive market. Growing technological advancements in automotive industry, changing preference of the OEMS, and increasing investment in research & development; will have significant impact on the overall automotive chassis market in coming years.
By chassis type, monocoque chassis segment is expected to be the largest market in the global automotive chassis market by 2030 as it is widely used in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. A monocoque chassis is a framework that combines body and chassis to create a composite structure with a stronger stiffness and weight benefit. The stress produced by the car during movement is spread among the framework in a monocoque chassis and does not form localized stress that may have a greater deformation value. The torsional stiffness of the chassis is high as the stress is spread equally among the framework, which proves advantageous for the suspension as they can be designed to be more robust and increase the vehicle’s efficiency. It demonstrates to be an excellent balance between weight and strength that eventually improves overall efficiency of the vehicle.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive chassis owing to the largest producer and consumer of vehicles. Presence of major developing economies such as China and India which offers exponential growth for automotive production as well as demand is the prime factor contributing in being major market for automotive chassis. Over the years, the volumes of vehicle manufacturing have risen, with OEMs in this region responding not only to national demand, but also to demand from abroad.
Leading companies featured in the Automotive Chassis Market Report 2020-2030 report include AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD., American Axle and Manufacturing, Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge), KLT, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler AG, Tower International, ZF Group among others.
The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading Automotive Chassis industry producers.
The report on the Automotive Chassis Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various vehicle types. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Chassis industry
Visiongain’s timely report reveals how best to compete in this profitable market space and maximize your company’s potential.
Read on to discover how this report can help you develop your business.
This report addresses the pertinent issues:
– Where are the most lucrative market prospects?
– Who are the leadings companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?
– What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to market entry?
– What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?
– Why is the market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?
– When will the market fully mature and why?
Research and Analysis Highlights
280 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Chassis Market Prospects
Market Segmentation 2020-2030:
The global automotive chassis market is segmented on the basis of chassis type, material, vehicle type, and geography.
Automotive Chassis Submarket Forecasts by Chassis Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Backbone Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Ladder Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Monocoque Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Modular Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Others Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Automotive Chassis Submarket Forecasts by Material from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Steel Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Aluminum Alloy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Carbon Fiber Composites Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Others Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Automotive Chassis Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type from 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Regional Automotive Chassis Market Forecasts 2020-2030:
North America Automotive Chassis Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
South America Automotive Chassis Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Europe Automotive Chassis Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Asia Pacific Automotive Chassis Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Rest of the World Automotive Chassis Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B & Volume)
Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Chassis Market
– AISIN SEIKI CO. LTD.
– American Axle and Manufacturing
– Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH
– Hyundai Mobis
– Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)
– KLT
– Magna International Inc.
– Schaeffler AG
– Tower International
– ZF Group
SWOT And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Who should read this report?
– Leading Automotive Chassis Companies
– Start-up Automotive Chassis Companies
– Raw Material Suppliers
– Distributor
– Technologists
– R&D Staff
– Consultants
– Analysts
– CEO’s
– CIO’s
– COO’s
– Business Development Managers
– Investors
– Governments
– Agencies
– Industry Organisations
– Banks
– Anyone within the Value Chain
Global Market
Fire Alarm System Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Fire Alarm System Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2024) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Fire Alarm System Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Fire Alarm System market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Fire Alarm System market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Fire Alarm System Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 110 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
The vital Fire Alarm System insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Fire Alarm System, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Fire Alarm System type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Fire Alarm System competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Fire Alarm System market. Leading players of the Fire Alarm System Market profiled in the report include:
- Honeywell
- Robert Bosch
- Mircom
- Tyco SimplexGrinnell
- FIKE CORPORATION
- Advanced
- Edwards (UTC)
- Cooper Safety (Eaton)
- Potter Electric Signal
- Many more…
Product Type of Fire Alarm System market such as: Conventional Fire Alarm Systems, Addressable Fire Alarm Systems, By components, Fire control panels, Fire detectors.
Applications of Fire Alarm System market such as: Commercial region, Industrial facilities, Office buildings, Government area, Residential area, Other application.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Fire Alarm System market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Fire Alarm System growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Fire Alarm System industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
Global Market
Global Digital Copiers Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Digital Copiers Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2024) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Digital Copiers Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Digital Copiers market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Digital Copiers market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Digital Copiers Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 115 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
Digital copier is a document copier that scans a page converts it to a digital image, and then prints it. The digital copiers can send the stored images over fax and email at the same time that they are printing a copy. Digital copier can also be used as printers for any computers that are connected to them.
The vital Digital Copiers insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Digital Copiers, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Digital Copiers type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Digital Copiers competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Digital Copiers market. Leading players of the Digital Copiers Market profiled in the report include:
- RICOH
- HP
- Konica Minolta
- Xerox
- Brother International
- Sharp
- Kyocera
- Toshiba
- Lanier
- RICOH
- HP
- Konica Minolta
- Xerox
- Brother International
- Sharp
- Kyocera
- Toshiba
- Lanier
- Many more…
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Digital Copiers market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Digital Copiers growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- USA
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- India
- South East Asia
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Digital Copiers industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
Global Market
Grid-Scale Battery Market Latest Study On Segmentation Analysis, Leading Players & Industry Trends Forecast To 2025, Lithium-ion Battery, Sodium Sulphur Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Flow Battery | Says FSR
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Summary
The Global Grid-Scale Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 32.2%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Grid-scale battery is defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy produced by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when required. This technology helps power operators to store energy for later usage. Grid-scale battery storage incorporation in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and in the integration of renewable energy sources. Grid-scale battery can be installed in the transmission network, distribution network near load centers, or with renewable energy generators. The battery can provide various services in any of the locations it is being deployed, ancillary services, investment deferral, reducing renewable energy curtailment are some of the services.
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Expanding Capabilities of the Renewable Energy Sector
The renewable energy sector is expanding worldwide as the urgency of clean energy is increasing. As per Energy Information Administration (EIA), in the US electricity generation from renewable sources prominently wind and solar have doubled in the past ten years. These renewable sources being infrequent in nature requires storage facility incorporated in the system. Grid-scale battery is rapidly getting acquired in the renewable system as they provide the storage facility. As the number of renewable source-based power plants is expected to increase worldwide, it may increase the demand for grid-scale batteries.
Thus, the expanding capabilities of the renewable energy sector may contribute to the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.
Robust Demand in Power Sector
Implementation of grid-scale battery in the power sector helps the integration of renewable sources with the existing power system which results in cost saving for all the stakeholders. Also, islands and off-grid communities are further saving on fuel cost and reducing dependency on fossil fuels as energy stored in grid-scale batteries are benefitting them. It is estimated by a draft study commissioned by the State of New York that if around 11500 MW of energy storage is implemented in the states instead of conventional grid solutions, the State can save approximately USD 22 billion. All such factors are compelling aggressive demand for grid-scale batteries in the system by the power providers.
Thus, the robust demand in the power sector may contribute to the overall growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecasted period.
Market Challenges:
High Initial Costs
Grid-scale battery is a rising technology there are numerous factors challenging the growth of the market. One such factor is the high upfront costs of grid-scale battery storage. Regardless of reducing the cost of battery storage technologies, the initial installation cost of grid-scale battery storage is high. This may hinder the growth of the market worldwide. The governing authorities can encourage the demand by providing subsidies to the battery storage system owners which can reduce the burden of the initial cost. For instance, in the US under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 incentives are provided which become a source of finance for battery storage owners.
Thus, high initial costs can be challenging for the growth of the grid-scale battery market, during the forecast period.
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Key Segments
- Storage technology segment comprises of: Lithium-ion Battery, Sodium Sulphur Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Flow Battery, and
- Service offering segment comprises of: Ancillary Services, Capacity Firming, Curtailment Reduction, Investment Deferral,and
- Ownership model segment comprises of: Utility Owned, Independent Power Producers Owned,and Vendor Owned.
- Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
BYD Co Ltd (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
- NEC Energy Solutions, Inc.
- NGK Insulators Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Total SA
- Samsung SDI Co Ltd
- Toshiba Corp
Other Key Companies
Grid-Scale Battery Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Storage Technology
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Sodium Sulphur Battery
- Lead Acid Battery
- Flow Battery
- Others
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Service Offering
- Ancillary Services
- Capacity Firming
- Curtailment Reduction
- Investment Deferral
- Others
Grid-Scale Battery Market, by Ownership Model
- Utility Owned
- Independent Power Producers Owned
- Vendor Owned
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
