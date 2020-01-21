Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions – Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The automotive collision avoidance system is one of the safety systems present in vehicles that are manufactured to prevent vehicle crash. These systems mainly use LiDAR and radar technology to detect an imminent crash. In addition, the GPS feature is utilized for detecting stop signs with a location database. The collision avoidance system acts autonomously with any driver assistance during an imminent crash. Automotive industry is actively working on enhancing road safety by integrating advanced safety systems in the vehicle to prevent accidents and reduce injuries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for automated vehicles, an increase in automotive safety norms, and the growing acceptance of collision avoidance system by the automotive industry, are some of the key factors that are propelling the global automotive collision avoidance systems market. However, the high installation cost involved in these collision avoidance systems hinder the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report include – Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive collision avoidance systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive collision avoidance systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive collision avoidance systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive collision avoidance systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive collision avoidance systems market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Others. Further, based on technology, the market is divided into Radar, LIDAR, Camera, and Others. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, market is segmented as Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE

10. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. AUTOMOTIVE COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEMS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. APTIV PLC

12.2. AUTOLIV INC.

12.3. CONTINENTAL AG

12.4. DENSO CORPORATION

12.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

12.6. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.7. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

12.8. SIEMENS AG

12.9. VALEO SA

12.10. ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

13. APPENDIX

