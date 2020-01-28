Connect with us

Automotive Communication Technology Market Global Briefing

2 hours ago

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Summary

The Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 17.8 %, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Growing demand for automotive electronics and supportive government regulations for reduction in automotive emission and improvement in vehicle safety is expected to drive the automotive communication technology market during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and limited reliability of electronics architecture are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for luxury vehicles and development of the autonomous vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for automotive communication technology system market.

Automotive communication technology are computer networks in which vehicles transmit and receive information with each other regarding traffic or safety warnings. In this technology, digital devices and systems communicate via an electrical or optical signal applying a well – defined protocol which then set up a communication bus. Some key players in automotive communication technology are Robert Bosch GmbH, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom, and NXP Semiconductors among others.

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive communication technology market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.

1) On the basis of bus module, the automotive communication technology market is segmented into controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), Flex Ray, media oriented systems transport (MOST), Ethernet and on-board diagnostics system.

2) Based on usage, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into powertrain, body & comfort electronics, infotainment & communication and safety & ADAS.

3) Based on vehicle-category, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.

4) The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

 Automotive Communication Technology Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Bus Module

  • Controller Area Network (CAN)
  • Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
  • Flex Ray
  • Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)
  • Ethernet
  • On-Board Diagnostics System

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Usage

Powertrain

  • Engine Management
  • Transmission Control
  • Power Management

Body & Comfort Electronics

  • Thermal Management
  • Chassis Control
  • Parking Assistant
  • Seat Control
  • Others

Infotainment & Communication

  • Telematics Solutions
  • Wireless Connectivity
  • Car-To-Car Communication
  • Others

Safety & ADAS

  • Predictive Safety Systems
  • Driver Assistance Systems
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Electric Power Steering
  • Others

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Vehicle-Category

  • Economy Vehicles
  • Mid-Priced Vehicles
  • Luxury Vehicles

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Likely to Impose Positive Growth Trend during 2019-2027

4 seconds ago

January 28, 2020

The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market research report offers an overview of global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test industry with market size, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2027.

The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2027.

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is segment based on

By Method:

  • Broth Dilution Method
  • Rapid Automated Method
  • Disk Diffusion Method
  • Gradient Diffusion Method

By Test Type:

  • Antibacterial
  • Antifungal
  • Antiparasitics

By End-User:

  • Clinical Diagnosis
  • Drug Discovery and Development

The region examined in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market research report also offersin-depthcompany profiling of top and promising market players of global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market, which includes –

  • Beckman Coulter
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Conda
  • HiMedia Laboratories
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Alifax Holding
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Biotron Healthcare

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America.            Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2015 – 2023

30 seconds ago

January 28, 2020

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.    

Queries addressed in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market report:

  • What opportunities are present for the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market players to enhance their business footprint?
  • What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Clinical Chemistry Analyzers ?
  • Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
  • For what purposes, is Clinical Chemistry Analyzers being utilized?
  • How many units of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers is estimated to be sold in 2019?

competitive landscape and key product segments

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market study:

  • Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market player.
  • Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
  • Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
  • Historical and future progress of the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market.
  • Year-on-year growth of the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in terms of value and volume.

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

Why choose TMR?

  • Deliver customized reports with no additional expenses.
  • Exhaustive primary and secondary to collect critical data associated with the market.
  • Digital solutions to provide unique business ideas to the clients.
  • Available 24/7 to facilitate across different time zones.
  • Offer region-wise as well as country-wise market reports. 

Continue Reading

Back Table and Cart Covers Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

1 min ago

January 28, 2020

The Back Table and Cart Covers market research report offers an overview of global Back Table and Cart Covers industry with market size, estimate for year 2019 and forecast for 2019-2024.

The Back Table and Cart Covers market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2019 and 2027.

The global Back Table and Cart Covers market is segment based on

By Product:

  • Back Table Covers
  • Cart Covers

By Usage:

  • Disposables Covers
  • Reusable Covers

By End-user:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Academic & Research Institutes

The region examined in the market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Back Table and Cart Covers market research report also offersin-depthcompany profiling of top and promising market players of global Back Table and Cart Covers market, which includes –

  • Halyard Health
  • SW Med-Source
  • David Scott Company
  • Cardinal Health
  • Medline Industries
  • Lac-Mac Limited
  • TIDI Products
  • Ansell Healthcare LLC

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America.            Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

