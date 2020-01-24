Automotive Connectors Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7% Over 2019-2024

An automotive connector is an electric component that is used to connect or disconnect electrical circuits to enable the efficient transmission of signals between devices in an automobile. It consists of a plug (male-ended) and jacks or sockets (female-ended), which are placed under the hood. These connectors are crucial for the functioning of advanced safety and security features in vehicles, such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and auto emergency braking systems.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing incorporation of sophisticated electric components for advanced security and infotainment systems in automobiles. Furthermore, the utilization of plastic optical fiber (POF) as an alternative for copper cables to increase data transmission, design flexibility and reduce overall vehicle weight is also providing a boost to the market growth as POF requires an automotive connector to function effectively. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) and various product innovations, such as park assistance and departure warning systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Connection Type

1. Wire to Wire Connection

2. Wire to Board Connection

3. Board to Board Connection

Market Breakup by Connector Type

1. PCB Connectors

2. IC Connectors

3. RF Connectors

4. Fiber Optic Connectors

5. Others

Market Breakup by System Type

1. Sealed Connector System

2. Unsealed Connector System

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

1. Passenger Cars

2. Commercial Vehicles

3. Electric Vehicles

Market Breakup by Application

1. Body Control and Interiors

2. Safety and Security System

3. Engine Control and Cooling System

4. Fuel and Emission Control

5. Infotainment

6. Navigation & Instrumentation

7. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market/requestsample

Some of the major players operating in the industry include TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.

