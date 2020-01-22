Automotive Electronics Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2023

In 2018, the market size of Automotive Electronics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Electronics .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Electronics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Electronics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Electronics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Automotive Electronics market, the following companies are covered:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive electronics market has been segmented into compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, premium passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles. Based on sales channel, OEM and aftermarket are the segments that divide the global automotive electronics market. Application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into advanced driver assistance systems, entertainment, safety systems, body electronics, and powertrain. Geography-wise, the report assesses the growth of the worldwide automotive electronics market across the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Africa. Some of the key countries in these regions that contribute substantially to the automotive electronics market are the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria. The report provides revenue comparison based on vehicle type, sales channel, and application for each of these countries.

Global Automotive Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductor NV, OMRON Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the leading companies in the worldwide market for automotive electronics. Each of the companies is profiled on the parameters of financials, recent developments, business strategies, and SWOTs.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electronics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Electronics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Electronics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Electronics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Electronics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Automotive Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Electronics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.