Automotive Engineering Services Market 2020 Brief by Profiling Key Players: Like AKKA Technologies Group, Altran Technologies, AVL List, Bertrandt, Capgemini

The demand for automotive engineering services is gaining traction with the increasing trend of emission less transportation and the need for advanced safety features. Increasing developments and growth of the automotive industries in the emerging economies is propelling the growth of the automotive engineering services market. Europe market is likely to witness key growth on account of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The automotive engineering services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments and adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions. However, the shift in business model and IP constraints are some factors restraining the growth of the automotive engineering services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of autonomous vehicles offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The “Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive engineering services market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, location, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive engineering services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is Market Segmentation?

The global automotive engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, location, and vehicle type. By service type, the market is segmented as designing, prototyping, testing, system integration, and concept/research. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS and safety, chassis, simulation, electrical, electronics, and body controls, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering, and others. On the basis of the location, the market is segmented as outsource and in-house. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Engineering Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive engineering services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive engineering services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive engineering services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive engineering services market in these regions.

