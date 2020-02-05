MARKET REPORT
Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027
In 2018, the market size of Automotive Exhaust Systems Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Exhaust Systems .
This report studies the global market size of Automotive Exhaust Systems , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Automotive Exhaust Systems Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Exhaust Systems history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Automotive Exhaust Systems market, the following companies are covered:
In the product type category, the muffler segment is expected to reflect high market share in the coming years. This segment led the global market during the past years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. The muffler segment in 2017 was valued a little below US$ 10 Bn and is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 13 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The muffler segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). The OEM sales of muffler segment reflect high value than the aftermarket sales. This market condition is expected to be witnessed in the future. However, the aftermarket is growing at a comparatively faster pace than OEM.
Exhaust manifold segment to significantly contribute to the growth of the global market
Exhaust manifold segment accounted for a 31.8% market share of the total market in 2017. During this timeline, the exhaust manifold segment touched a market value of around US$ 7900 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 11 Bn by the end of the year of forecast (2027). This segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.1% throughout the period of assessment. It is also anticipated that this segment would gain a significant BPS by the end of 2027.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Exhaust Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Exhaust Systems , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Exhaust Systems in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Automotive Exhaust Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Automotive Exhaust Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Automotive Exhaust Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Exhaust Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Behenic Acid Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2028
New Study on the Behenic Acid Market by PMR
PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Behenic Acid Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Behenic Acid Market.
As per the report, the Behenic Acid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Behenic Acid , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Behenic Acid Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Behenic Acid Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Behenic Acid Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Behenic Acid Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Behenic Acid Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Behenic Acid Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Behenic Acid Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Behenic Acid Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Behenic Acid Market?
key players and products offered in Behenic acid market
Global Market
Container Freight Transport Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Container Freight Transport Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Container Freight Transport Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Maersk
- Hapag-Lloyd AG
- Evergreen Marine Corp.
- MSC Industrial Direct
- COSCO Shipping Development
- CMA CGM
- APL Logistics Americas
- Kuehne Nagel
- Hanjin Group
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Container Freight Transport Market is Segmented as:
Global container freight transport market by type:
- Small Containers (less-than or equal to20 Feet)
- Large Containers (20-40 Feet)
- High Cube Containers (<40 Feet)
Global container freight transport market by application:
- Industrial
- Agriculture
- Retail
- Mining
- Beverage & Food
- Chemistry
- Automobile
Global container freight transport market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Global Market
Full Flavor Cigarette Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Full Flavor Cigarette Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Full Flavor Cigarette Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- CHINA TOBACCO
- Altria Group
- British American Tobacco
- Japan Tabacco
- Imperial Tobacco Group
- KT&G
- Universal
- Alliance One International
- J. Reynolds
- PT Gudang GaramTbk
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Full Flavor Cigarette Market is Segmented as:
Global full flavor cigarette market by type:
- King Size
- Shorties
Global full flavor cigarette market by application:
- Male Smokers
- Female Smokers
Global full flavor cigarette market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
