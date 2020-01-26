Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market Sales and Demand Forecast 2017 to 2022

Analysis of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

According to a new market study, the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=150

Important doubts related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market addressed in the report

How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?

Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2017 to 2022?

How has progress in technology impacted the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market?

What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?

In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?

The presented study dissects the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Key takeaways from the report:

Past and projected market trends related to the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers

Region-wise analysis of the Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market landscape

Market share, size, and value of each region

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=150

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market

The automotive lighting industry has been observing significantly growing interest of a number of players in high performance and superior design capabilities of automotive exterior LED lighting systems. This trend is expected to empower the automotive exterior LED lighting market supply chain with new companies that have exclusive expertise in the various aspects of automotive exterior LED lighting technology.

Philips, through the Vision LED series, became the first company to introduce the street-legal automotive exterior LED lighting system. While this automotive exterior LED lighting is supposedly the direct replacement for conventional incandescent bulbs, it is prominently designed for headlights with a high ambient and safety quotient. Audi, one of the leading innovators in the automotive lighting technology and design space, has recently extended the R&D repertoire to include Matrix LED and OLED lighting systems. Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. recently developed the LED Compact Bi-function that includes one LED light source switching intermittently between low beam and high beam. Valeo SA offers a complete range of intelligent automotive exterior LED lighting architecture that also covers cameras, control units, sensors, and embedded software, besides headlamps.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, this report on the global automotive exterior LED lighting market provides strategic insights on other leading participants in the automotive exterior LED lighting market landscape. Some of the profiled players include Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Lumax Industries Ltd, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., Ltd., and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

With an objective to provide light based assistance to drivers, Osram has proposed a conceptual futuristic automotive exterior LED lighting system – Oslon Boost HX. This revolutionary lighting system is supposed to perform the function similar to that of a projector, and would help drivers negotiate the road works, on-road hazards, or icy patches with more safety. The single LED used in this system is claimed to deliver more than 1,400lm, which would help the company become the first innovator to efficiently break in to the growing trend of special user experience. On the other hand, Osram Opto Semiconductors has introduced Infrared (IR) LEDs, i.e. IREDs to their automotive exterior LED lighting portfolio. Typical exterior applications are likely to include pedestrian detection, even night vision, and lane departure detection.

About the Report on Global Automotive Exterior LED Lighting Market

The global automotive exterior LED lighting market report thoroughly evaluates the current and prospective scenario of the global market for automotive exterior LED lighting, considering 2017-2022 as the assessment period. Although the automotive exterior LED lighting market has been projected to see poor overall growth over the next few years, the global revenue is likely to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=150

Why Opt for FMR?

24/7 Customer Service for domestic and international clients

Customized reports in accord with the requirement of our clients

Delivered quality reports to clients from over 50 countries

Methodical and up to date market research process

Country-specific research available

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593