Automotive Fleet Management Market 2020 Productivity Data Analysis by Key Company’s (Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom ) | Forecast to 2023

The Automotive Fleet Management Market The quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Automotive Fleet Management Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other key feature to the Automotive Fleet Management Market.

Global Automotive Fleet Management Market overview:

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Automotive Fleet Management Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Automotive Fleet Management Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Automotive Fleet Management Market on a global level.

The Automotive Fleet Management Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period . The growth of the Automotive Fleet Management market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Automotive Fleet Management market.

Fleet (vehicle) Management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle leasing and financing, vehicle maintenance, licensing and compliance, supply chain management, accident management and subrogation, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management, health and safety management, and vehicle remarketing.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Automotive Fleet Management Market is sub segmented into Operations Management, Driver Management, Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing, Safety & Compliance Management. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Automotive Fleet Management Market is sub segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Automotive Fleet Management Market.

Based on services, the managed services segment is expected to witness a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing focus on primary operations by major companies. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the Automotive Fleet Management ecosystem. All pre- and post-deployment queries and needs of customers are addressed under managed services. Companies mainly outsource such services to offer customers on-time delivery. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock helpdesk are some upcoming managed services fleet operators require. The managed services segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of outsourced managed services across fleets.

On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Automotive Fleet Management Market during the forecast period. The United State has emerged as a larger country in terms of market size, due to the large-scale implementation of fleet management solutions by the organizations and enterprises in the country. The pace of digital transformation in the United State is high, high growth of telematics, and advent of the 4G technology in the region are the factors attribute to the fast growth of the fleet management market in the United State.

Additionally, companies in North America are moving from adding telematics to vehicles to integrating connected data into fleet management to bring about vehicle connectivity benefits. This is attributed to the fact that; the connected data solutions would enable access to key driver safety and productivity metrics. This would lower fleet cost, improve safety, and reduce downtime.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Automotive Fleet Management Market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Fleet Management Market is considered for the key regions such as, North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Some of the Automotive Fleet Management manufacturers involved in the market Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom International, Trimble Navigation, AT&T, Donlen Corporation, Geotab, Masternaut, Merchants Fleet Management, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Telematic, WorkWave , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Automotive Fleet Management manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Automotive Fleet Management strategies adopted by the major players.

