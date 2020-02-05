MARKET REPORT
Automotive Front End Module Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2018-2026
Global Automotive Front End Module Market was valued US$ 54.26Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 125.32Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 11.03% during a forecast.
Global Automotive Front End Module Market is segmented into by component, by vehicle, by material and by region. Based on component, Automotive Front End Module Market is classified into Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System & Others. In vehicle are parted into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Commercial Vehicle. In Material are segmented into Steel, Plastic, Aluminium, Hybrid & Composites. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.
Driving factors of automotive front end module market are production of vehicles. Rising demand for lightweight automotive front-end modules, Increase in demand and sales of commercial vehicles with technological advancements, government stringent emission norms, vehicle weight reduction and higher disposable incomes of the consumers leading to higher demand. Rising primary safety from accidents and growing consumer preferences in application of front end module for passengerâ€™s Vehicles have created huge demand in market for Automotive Front End Module Market.
Vehicle parts modernization and emerging Aftermarket competitors can hamper the growth of Automotive Front End Module Market.
In terms of Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle segment is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Future automobiles will need to satisfy stringent emission standards and the best way to do it with exciting technologies also to reduce accidental damage. Increasing production, increasing trend safety feature with solid defense and demand for passenger are growing much higher than previous year will boost the demand for Automotive Front End Module Market.
In terms of Material, Composites segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicle across the globe and rapid urbanization and rising drivers and passenger safety demanding more solid material. Composites material are ever-higher strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and workability features. Integration of additional functionality in components and saves assembly time, reduces costs, and lowers mass can create more opportunity in automotive front end module market.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in disposal income, rapid changes in regulations to make transportation more advancing on the technology front and ever increasing population of this region will create more opportunity in Automotive Front End Module Market. China is the biggest producer of automobiles in the world and its government promoting the adoption of vehicles with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
Key players include: Faurecia SA, Denso Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, HBPO Group, Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Plastic Omnium, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Valeo S.A., Sherrill-Lubinski Corporation and Montaplast GmbH.
The scope of the Report Global Automotive Front End Module Market:
Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Component
Side Door Latch
Hood Latch
Tailgate Latch
Back Seat Latch
Others
Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Material
Steel
Plastic
Hybrid
Aluminium
Composites
Others
Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Front End Module Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Player analyzed in the Global Automotive Front End Module Market Report:
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.
Kiekert AG
Magna International
Prabha Engineering Pvt. Ltd
Strattec Security Co.
U-Shin, Ltd.
Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd.
Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co.
Inteva Products, Llc.
Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Batsons Industries
Wheel Movers Ltd
Faurecia SA
Hyundai Mobis
Calsonic Kansei Mahle GmbH
Faurecia
Denso Corp
Hyundai Mobis
Valeo S.A.
NYCeWheels
Accell Group
Derby Cycle
Easy Motion USA
Moustache Bikes
Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.
myStromer AG
Karbon Kinetics Limited
Pedego Electric Bikes
A2B Electric Bikes
Global Market
Foldable Electric Scooters Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Foldable Electric Scooters Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Foldable Electric Scooters Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Xiaomi
- Segway
- Megawheels
- Glion Scooters
- GOTRAX
- Shenzhen Iezway Technology
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Foldable Electric Scooters Market is Segmented as:
Global foldable electric scooters market by type:
- Maximum Load 200-250 pounds
- Maximum Load <200 pounds
Global foldable electric scooters market by application:
- Children
- Adult
Global foldable electric scooters market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Foldable Electric Scooters Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Foldable Electric Scooters Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Global Market
Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- BAE Systems
- BMW AG
- Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)
- Elbit Systems
- Ford Motor Company
- INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
- International Armored Group
- IVECO
- Krauss-MaffeiWegmann GmbH
- Lenco Industries
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Infantry Fighting Vehicles Market is Segmented as:
Global infantry fighting vehicles market by type:
- Crawler Type
- Wheel Type
Global infantry fighting vehicles market by application:
- Patrolling
- Fighting
Global infantry fighting vehicles market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Infantry Fighting Vehicles Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Infantry Fighting Vehicles Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
MARKET REPORT
POP display Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2019-2025
POP display market report: A rundown
The POP display market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on POP display market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the POP display manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
An in-depth list of key vendors in POP display market include:
Market: Competitive Landscape
In the final section of the report, POP display market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide POP display. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the POP display market. This section of the report helps in understanding the research and development activities of the companies, their financial outlooks, and their business and marketing strategies. Furthermore, the publication also helps in understanding the threat from new comers to the existing players and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Few of the key players in the global POP display packaging market include International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC., Sonoco Products Company, Menasha Packaging Company, LLC., Georgia-Pacific LLC., WestRock Company, Pratt Industries Inc., FFR Merchandising Company, Marketing Alliance Group, Felbro, Inc., Creative Displays Now, U.S. Corrugated, Inc.
The market has been segmented as follows –
By Product Type
- Counter Display
- Floor Display
- Gravity Feed Display
- Pallet Display
- Full Pallet Display
- Half Pallet Display
- Quarter Pallet Display
- Side Kick Display
- Dump Bin Displays
- Clip Strip Displays
- Other POP Displays
By Material Type
- Corrugated Board
- Foam Board
- Plastic Sheet
- Glass
- Metal
By Sales Channel
- Hyper Market
- Supermarket
- Departmental store
- Specialty Store
- Convenience Store
- Others
By Applications
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Printing & Stationary
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global POP display market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global POP display market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:
- Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally?
- What hindrances will the players running the POP display market run across?
- What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025?
- What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of POP display ?
- Who are your main business contenders?
- How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025?
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the POP display market?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
