MARKET REPORT
Automotive Fuel Tanks Market research to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2017-2025
Rapid industrialization in emerging markets has led to the emergence of a thriving automotive industry in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, in addition to well-established industries in Europe and North America. This should drive the growth of ancillary components such as automotive fuel tanks, which Persistence Market Research has analyzed in depth in its upcoming report ‘Automotive Fuel Tanks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’. With a robust CAGR of 7.0% in terms of value for the period 2017-2025, the global automotive fuel tanks market is on track to be worth over US$ 40 Bn by end 2025, making it a market too lucrative to ignore.
Conventional Fuel to hold a lion’s share of the automotive fuel tanks market
With a value share of about 94%, conventional fuels will remain dominant in the automotive fuel tanks market and unless radical new technologies are developed, it is quite unlikely that alternate fuels should come anywhere close. A market value of about US$ 38 Bn likely to be recorded by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.0% makes conventional fuels extremely important in the medium to long term.
45 to 75 Liters Segment will lose market share to the Above 75 Liters segment
The 45 to 75 Liters fuel tank segment is estimated to account for more than 55% value share by capacity in 2017. However, it is losing popularity to the Above 75 Liters segment as consumers are expressing a preference for carrying larger amounts of fuel. This is particularly true in the commercial sector as a large fuel tank reduces the constant need to refuel the tank over and over again. As road connectivity and infrastructure improves in emerging economies, the Above 75 Liters segment is predicted to become popular.
Greater opportunity for OEMs as opposed to the Aftermarket
The OEM channel is a far more profitable opportunity for key stakeholders in the automotive fuel tanks market as it represents a consistent market share of 91% during the forecast period. The OEM channel is projected to retain its commanding position in the global market and is poised to be worth more than US$ 37 Bn by the end of the forecast period.
Focus on Passenger Cars in the automotive fuel tanks market
Passenger Cars account for a market share of more than 3/4th of the automotive fuel tanks market and it wouldn’t be surprising if companies decide to target this segment over both the LCV and HCV segments. The passenger car segment is on track to be worth over US$ 30 Bn by end 2025 and could grow with a robust CAGR of 7.0% during the eight year study period.
APAC alone accounts for almost half the global automotive fuel tanks market
The APAC region is likely to touch a market share of 50% in the global automotive fuel tanks market in 2017, largely led by the fast-growing economies of China and India. A value of around US$ 20 Bn in 2025 is just the tip of the iceberg of limitless potential that exists for major stakeholders in the APAC automotive fuel tanks market.
- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co KG
- Plastic Omnium SA
- WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC.
- MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.
- TI Automotive Ltd
- YAPP Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
- Benteler International AG
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Visteon Corporation
- ALLGAIER WERKE GMBH
- Donghee Industrial CO.,LTD.
- FTS CO. LTD.
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2023
The utilization of telematics administrations, for example, data, route, wellbeing, security, diagnostics, and amusement, has been expanded as of late and is anticipated to develop at huge CAGR in the coming years. Alongside this, associated autos and independent vehicles will be accessible all around in next five to ten years. The telematics benefits and associated autos requires web for the working of some key applications and exchanging of information. As they required web for sharing, they are likewise defenseless against digital dangers. Car Cyber Security is the framework or innovation which counteracts or ensure the frameworks of the vehicle which are defenseless to the any digital assault. As an ever increasing number of vehicles are associated with the web the car business is working intimately with the network access suppliers, programming organizations, and others concerned players to give better digital security frameworks to end clients. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2017-2022 report includes different applications such as Passenger and Commercial.
This report aims to estimate the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023 for 2018 and to project the expected demand of the same by 2023. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2017-2022. It provides a comprehensive review of major drivers and restraints of the market. Major companies such as Harman, Lear, Infineon, Intel, Delphi, etc. are profiled in this report. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023 is also segmented into major application and geographies.
Various secondary sources, such as annual reports, industry journals, forums, blogs, paid and free databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023 have been used. The primary sources, experts from related industries and suppliers, have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023.
Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023 has grown significantly during the last few years, and it is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by a growing consumption in the North America region. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market 2018-2023 is expected to grow by 15% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.
L-Glutathione Oxidized Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Companies (Sigma-Aldrich, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Cayman Chemical, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, More) and Forecasts 2025
The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the L-Glutathione Oxidized comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide L-Glutathione Oxidized market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Companies profiled and studied for this L-Glutathione Oxidized market report include Sigma-Aldrich, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Cayman Chemical, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Shandong Jincheng Biological Pharmaceutical, GSH World, Kaiping Genuine Biochemical Pharmaceutical and others.
The report is based upon arduous data analysis carried out by industry doyens. The all-inclusive analysis of these data provides an in-depth and detailed insight into the global L-Glutathione Oxidized market. The report further provides the new and existing players with information such as company profiles, facts and figures, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information.
Major Points covered in this report are as below
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
ENERGY
Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019-2025 : Daifuku, Dematic, SSI Schaefer
Recent study titled, “Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market values as well as pristine study of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2019 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market study further imparts essential frameworks of the industry along with key development strategies and policies. It examines historic and present industry situations from 2019 to 2025, market demands, business strategies employed by Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market players and their approaches.
This report bifurcate the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market based on the key players, Type, Applications, and Regions.
Key Players in Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market : Daifuku, Dematic, SSI Schaefer, Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER Group, Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor, Fives Group, FlexLink, Intelligrated, Kardex, KNAPP Logistics Automation, Legris Industries, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog, TGW Logistics Group
For in-depth understanding of industry, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market study delivers pioneering landscape of market with assorted data attributes based on tables, graphs, and pie-charts. Data is principally derived from secondary sources such as magazines, internet, journals and press releases. Furthermore, all the retrieved information is authorized with the help of primary interviews and questionnaires.
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market : Type Segment Analysis : Hardware, Software
Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market : Applications Segment Analysis : Automotive industry, Food and beverage, Retail industry
The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems report provides meticulous study of the key industry players to gain their business strategies, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market share. Moreover, it also emphasizes on significant key components of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems industry including the supply chain scenario, industry standards, and import/export details.
Final part of the report exhibits positive and negative aspects of the market that influence decision making of industry professionals along with convoluted and profitable augmentations. The report covers a list of top traders, distributors, and suppliers of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems industry with research findings, conclusions, and appendix.
Several leading players of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems industry emerge from top leading regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Features of the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019 Report:
• Telescopic Outlook: The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.
• Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market for a period of 7 years.
• Focus on Proven Strategies: The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions.
• Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market.
• Readability: Foremost division of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.
