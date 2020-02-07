Automotive Gear Market – Insights on Emerging Scope 2018 to 2028

The latest report on the Automotive Gear Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Automotive Gear Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Automotive Gear Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Automotive Gear Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Automotive Gear Market are discussed in the report.

Important Doubts Related to the Automotive Gear Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Automotive Gear Market?

What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Automotive Gear Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028?

What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?

What is the future of the Automotive Gear Market in region 2?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Automotive Gear Market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Automotive Gear Market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Automotive Gear Market

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of automotive gear market features all the prominent players operating in the industry. The market players of automotive gear market are featured based on their revenue shares, business strategies, primary areas of focus, and key product offerings. Some of the leading players featured in the automotive gear market report include Eaton Corporation, Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc., Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Showa Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation etc.

Eaton Corporation, a leading player in the automotive gear market, specializes in precision forged gears. In 2018, the company entered into a joint venture with Shaanxi fast gear for manufacturing manual transmissions for LCVs. The company offers a wide-range of transmission gears, differential gears, and customized gears.

Bharat Gears Limited, a key player in the automotive gear market, offers an extensive range of ring gears and heat treatment furnaces. As a part of its corporate changes in 2017, the company has reinvigorated its capacity in the bevel gears segment by making use of improved tools or manufacturing approaches.

GKN Plc., a leading player in the automotive gear market, had a strategic agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for offering Low Pressure Compressor (LPC) vanes for Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. In 2015, GKN acquired Fokker Technologies Group (Fokker) in a bid to enhance its global foothold with presence in China, Turkey, India and Mexico.

Definition

A gear refers to a toothed-structured wheel integrated with several other analogous parts to alter the mechanism of speed driving. Gears find extensive applications across several industries, with automotive being the largest application area.

About the Report

Fact.MR recently published a research study on automotive gear market for the forecast timespan of 2018 to 2028. The report on automotive gear market provides cumulative insights and a holistic analysis of the overall automotive gear market landscape. The report on automotive gear market also analyzes diverse perspectives of the automotive gear market by making use of industry validated methodologies. Furthermore, the report on automotive gear market identifies latest developments and key differential strategies employed by the market players of automotive gear market.

Segmentation

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region. By product type, the automotive gear market has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others. By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic. By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others. By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket. The automotive gear market has been gauged across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

The report on automotive gear market also addresses some of the additional questions to gauge the overall growth trajectory of the industry. Some of these questions answered in the automotive gear market include-

What are the remunerative segments in the automotive gear market that can be targeted for attaining sustainable profits?

How is the flourishing agricultural development and automation in agriculture impacting the dynamics of automotive gear market?

What impact does the growing pace of fractious innovation spurred by new competitors have on the automotive gear market landscape?

Research Methodology

In the research methodology used for automotive gear market report, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the market size of automotive gear market. The entire process of procuring insights for the automotive gear market research study incorporated study of annual and financial reports of leading companies, interviews with key industry personnel, and so on. All the data points included in the automotive gear market report have been verified through credible platforms to avoid discrepancies. Moreover, all the possibilities that could affect the landscape of automotive gear market have been extensively covered, thereby serving as a reference for industry stakeholders of automotive gear market to frame viable business decisions.

