Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles are commercial vehicles for transportation purposes that are powered by battery and an electric motor. This vehicle is driven by the energy stored in batteries and is charged through regenerative braking method. The advantage of fuel efficiency is leading to the usage of Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles. These high performance vehicles for the use by customers have the ability to generate a significant level of electric power, thus expanding the capabilities in terms of mobility and efficiency. The report published on the global automotive high performance electric vehicles market provides detailed information on the current market trends, historical market value, and future growth prospects.

The Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles are also rising in demand due to the various environmental benefits these vehicles provide. The advantages, such as less dependence on fossil fuels, high resale value, weight savings, smaller engines, and less emission of pollutants are the reasons for the increased use of these electric vehicles among the global population. As the transportation sector is the primary consumer of fossil fuel source of energy, depleting and degrading natural resources have encouraged the need for alternative energy sources that can be charged with the use of batteries and help in the conservation of non-renewable resources like oil and gas.

The global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market report shows the rise in the global market at a growing CAGR of 33.9% in terms of revenue. The market size was US$55250 million in 2019 and is expected to reach almost US$177550 million by 2024. The report analyses the volume and value of the market at the global, regional and company level. The historical data and future prospects are further studied from the global perspective, as mentioned in the report. The enormous demand for Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles is escalating the growth of many key players in this industry.

Market Key Players

Tesla

Chery

Nissan

ZOTYE

Ranault

BYD

Volkswagen

Yutong

JAC

BMW

Zhong Tong

SAIC

KANDI

King-long

Market Segmentation

The positive factors such as the rise in the technological advancements and the creative innovations by many key players by including smart and user-friendly features in the functioning of the global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market are boosting the demand and supply of the market. The segmentation by product type has been done as:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

And on the basis of application, the global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market has been divided into:

Commercial use

Home use

The report also provides an analysis of the manufactures, the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and the development plans for the coming few years.

Regional Overview

The geographical segmentation has been done based on competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions. The strategic profiling of the key players in the market and the comprehensive analysis of the growth strategies of the key players in countries like Canada, Mexico, United States, Brazil, India, Australia, Russia, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey has been mentioned in the report. The key players in these countries are continuously innovating robust technologies, lightweight and reliable vehicles. Government organizations and agencies have taken serious measures and policies to regulate the manufacturing and production of these high-performance electric vehicles.

Industry News

Ford and Webasto have launched a high-performance battery-electric vehicle called the Mustang Lithium that has a Phi-Power dual-core electric motor and dual power inverters that are powered by an 800-volt Webasto battery system. This battery-operated electric vehicle has custom fibre body components, 20-inch staggered fitting forged wheels and an 800-volt Webasto battery system.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles by Manufacturers

4 Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

