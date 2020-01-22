Automotive HVAC Sensors market 2019 – globaly market size, analysis, share, research, business growth and forecast to 2024 | Alexa Reports

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Wheat Dextrin market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Wheat Dextrin market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Wheat Dextrin are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Wheat Dextrin market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the wheat dextrin market has been segmented as-

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of types, the wheat dextrin has been segmented as-

Amylo

Malto

Beta & Alpha Limit

On the basis of end use, the wheat dextrin market has been segmented as-

Food Sauces Soups Bakery products Baby Food Candy Pie filling

Cosmetics Hair care products Skin Care products

Adhesive Paste on Envelope Labelling Adhesives Postage Stamps Gum Tape



Wheat dextrin Market: Key Players

Major industry players in dextrin market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette America Inc,., Sunar Group, Visco starch, True Protein Pty Ltd., GSK Group Companies Plc. (Benefiber), and Millecor. Some of the other prominent companies include Parchemn Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, Sanstar Bio Crespel & Deiters.

Opportunities for Wheat dextrin Market Participants

Wheat dextrin with multiple usages is in high demand among consumers and product developers. The major market for wheat dextrin is developing in the food industry, cosmetics, adhesives market and textile industry and dietary products. Wheat dextrin is also being used in medicines as a binding agent and emulsifier, developing a new market into the pharmaceutical industry. Hence the development of wheat dextrin open new doors for companies to flourish in the market over the forecast period with profitable returns.

Wheat dextrin market: a Regional Outlook

North America shares a major global dextrin market with an increase in the use of cosmetics, dairy products, and fiber supplements so the market for wheat dextrin is also expected to grow into this region. As per study adult population in western countries are found with a major problem of obesity and thus are turning towards healthy dietary products involving wheat dextrin which boost its consumption. Europe has a significant share of the flourishing food industry. European food market has maximum use of varieties of sauces, soups which increase demand for wheat dextrin as it comes with various health benefits. There is a decent share of Asian countries showing growth with the increase in population and living standards of people and requirement of dietary supplements. China showing increased use of a yellow color powder of wheat dextrin in the adhesive market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

