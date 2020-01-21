MARKET REPORT
Automotive Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2027 – Accenture, Capgemini, CISCO, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Hortonworks, IBM
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology leveraged automotive manufacturers by staying connected to integrate different technologies like machine learning, big data, sensor data, machine-to-machine communication, and automation. Automotive Industrial Internet of Things helps to gain competitive advantage and open new revenue streams for the automotive market.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The key market drivers of Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market are a substantial operational cost benefit to OEMs, and suppliers, increased labor productivity and process efficiency, and mass customization. On the other hand, automotive suppliers are rambling behind in adopting smart factories due to lack of leadership commitments, lack of understanding of potential use cases, and limited budget allocation is hindering the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market. However, auto manufacturers’ inclination towards the smart factories, digitalizing different manufacturing process is creating opportunities for the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market.
Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, CISCO, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Ltd, Hortonworks, IBM, PTC, SAP, Siemens
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Industrial Internet of Things industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global Automotive Industrial Internet of Things market is segmented on the basis of Component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware & software and services. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into design & production, assembly, quality inspection, and logistics & inventory management.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT
8. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
9. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
11. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. ACCENTURE
11.2. CAPGEMINI
11.3. CISCO
11.4. COGNIZANT
11.5. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD
11.6. HORTONWORKS
11.7. IBM
11.8. PTC
11.9. SAP SE
11.10. SIEMENS
12. APPENDIX
ENERGY
Global High Purity Alumina Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by application and by region.
Global High Purity Alumina Market was valued US$ 2.17 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.
Global High purity alumina Market1
Increasing penetration of LEDs in the lighting market, new applications of high purity alumina in smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, are significant factors driving the growth of the high purity alumina market. World demand for high purity alumina has increased and has reached record levels owing to growing technological advancements and increasing demand from applications namely LED bulbs, electronic displays, automotive and medical. However, cost fluctuations is expected to hinder the high purity alumina market growth.
4N high purity alumina constitutes 70% of the industry share due to its huge acceptance in energy-efficient lighting solutions and electronic displays. 5N will exhibit significant growth by 2026, owing to its rising usage in sapphire substrates, electrolytic capacitor foils, electronic storage systems and photovoltaic cells.
LED’s segment grabs XX% share of high purity alumina market. Phosphor segment to reach US$ 550 million by 2026. The rapid growth of phosphor-based products such as plasma televisions in which high purity high purity alumina is used to control the characteristics of phosphorous products is expected to grow and help boost the high purity alumina market. Chalco’s planned to invest US$ 700 Mn in Guinea’s Boffa project to include a new mine, new port facilities, and upgrades to the area infrastructure.
Key Players
Alumina, Aluminum Corporation of China, Alcoa, BHP Billiton, CVG Bauxilum, Glencore International, Century Aluminum, Hindalco Industries, National Aluminum, United Company RUSAL, Norsk Hydro, Vale, Gencor, Nippon Light Metal, Norsk Hydro, PSB INDUSTRIES, Sasol and Sumitomo Chemicals are leading players of global high purity alumina market.
Scope of the Global High purity alumina Market
Global High purity alumina Market, By Product
• 4N
• 5N
• 6N
Global High purity alumina Market, By Application
• LED’s
• Semiconductors
• Phosphor
• Sapphire
Global High purity alumina Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analysed in Global High Purity Alumina Market:
• Alumina
• Aluminum Corporation of China
• Alcoa
• BHP Billiton
• CVG Bauxilum
• Glencore International
• Century Aluminum
• Hindalco Industries
• National Aluminum
• United Company RUSAL
• Norsk Hydro
• Vale
• Gencor
• Nippon Light Metal
• Norsk Hydro
• PSB INDUSTRIES
• Sasol
• Sumitomo Chemicals
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: High Purity Alumina Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global High Purity Alumina Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global High Purity Alumina Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America High Purity Alumina Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe High Purity Alumina Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific High Purity Alumina Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America High Purity Alumina Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue High Purity Alumina by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global High Purity Alumina Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global High Purity Alumina Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global High Purity Alumina Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
MARKET REPORT
Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market is Appraised to be Valued US$ 2385.6 Mn by the end of 2029
Persistence Market Research published a report, titled, Edible Insects for Animal Feed: Global Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2019-2029 which estimates the edible insects for animal feed market to have reached US$ 267.9 Mn by the end of 2018 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach US$ 2385.6 Mn by the end of 2029.
Growing Investor Interest in Alternative Protein Sources fueling the Demand for Edible Insects for Animal Feed
Nowadays, lot of innovation is going on in the edible insects for animal feed market. Growing population leads to increasing demand for food. To fulfill the increasing food demand globally, meat production has increased. It is necessary to provide quality feed to animals to improve their meat quality. The feed industry has introduced edible insects for animal feed in the market. Insects contain high amount of protein which is important for the better growth of livestock. Farmers are looking for alternative resources to fulfill the increasing protein demand.
Edible insects for animal feed is turning out to be the ideal solution and gaining investor attention. Investments in the edible insects for animal feed market are increasing. In 2018, companies producing edible insects for animal feed received the largest investment, for example, UK-based AgriProtein, Dutch Protix, and the French company InnovaFeed and Ynsect, which produce mealworm in France, etc.
Increasing Demand from the Aquafeed Industry for Edible Insects for Animal Feed
Aquafeed industries are actively looking for protein alternative sources, which propels the demand for edible insects for animal feed. Prices of fishmeal and soy meal, which are used as aqua feed, are high. Aquaculture production is continuously increasing which increases the demand for alternative and affordable protein sources such as edible insects for animal feed. This leads to an increase in demand for edible insects for animal feed in the aquafeed market.
In the poultry industry, the demand for high-quality protein is increasing, thus, driving the demand for edible insects for animal feed. Edible insects for animal feed products can have a market similar to fishmeal and soymeal, which are used as the main ingredients in feed formulae for livestock feed and aquafeed. In zoos and pet markets insect protein is used, thus driving the market demand for edible insects for animal feed. Due to its benefits over fishmeal and soy meal, edible insects for animal feed has a growing demand over the forecast period.
Environmental Concerns Boost the Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Demand
Insects are a healthy and nutritious alternative to staple foods such as chicken, beef, fish, and pork. However, consumers are more reluctant to accept insects as direct food due to their taste and appearance. Consumption of insects as food depends on the culture and religion in that particular region. Mostly in western regions consumption of insects as food is not acceptable yet. Edible insects for animal feed has high demand in these regions.
The effect on environment due to insects is less as compared to livestock. Unlike soy and fish meal production, insect rearing is not a land-based activity and it does not require land clearing to expand production. This has led to an increase in demand for edible insects for animal feed.
Edible Insects for the Animal Feed Market: Competition Analysis
Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture edible insects for animal feed are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players in the global edible insects for animal feed market include EnviroFlight, LLC, Ynsect, AgriProtein Holdings Ltd, Enterra Feed Corporation, Protix, Entomotech S.L., Kreca Ento-Feed BV, DeliBugs, Haocheng Mealworms Inc, Entomo Farm, NextProtein, Beta Hatch, Nutrition Technologies, Hexafly Biotech, Entobel, HiProMine, InnovaFeed, Nusect, Protenga, and Mutatec.
MARKET REPORT
Global Animation and VFX Market: 2019 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2024
Global Animation and VFX Market Overview
Global Animation and VFX Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The demand for animation and VFX has expanded with the increase in the emergence of the media sector gearing up significantly in the sphere of the multimedia ecosystem.
– The rapid advancement of technology has made animation & VFX available to the masses has fueled the segment to become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global animation and gaming market.
– The demand for animation in gaming segment has expanded with the increase in the broadcasting content by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, along with the penetration of mobile devices over the growing popularity of streaming videos.
– Further, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially, thereby fueling the application of the market across the emerging economies.
Scope of the Global Animation and VFX Market Report
VFX or Visual Effects are a way of mixing real film shooting with false or animated images. Almost every single movie these days uses VFX. Recent technological advancements in the 3D animation technology have fueled the growth of High-Definition (HD) videos along with wide usage of 3D animated videos across multiple end-user sectors to create a graphic illustration of the working of individual components that are expected to be the key factors propelling the market growth. Owing to the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) based technology products, there has been a direct impact on the animation and VFX industry, which is further fueling the development of the contents.
Key Market Trends
Media Segment is Gaining Traction Due to the Emergence of Online Streaming
– Nowadays, consumers are engaging in high-definition visual experiences. Movie-goers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios which includes more animation and VFX shots into films. Also, consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
– With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time for streaming digital content, due to which streaming video has become the fastest-growing segment in the distribution channel for animation, thereby witnessing a high-growth and is expected to continue during the forecast period.
– Further, cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as the cloud-based rendering of animation films are more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering, which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the animation and VFX market is expected to register fastest growth due to the tremendous increase in the innovation of animation, 3D-modeling along with the application of VFX in media & entertainment sector by multiple organizations.
– Companies across the region are implementing the application of animation tools and technique to enhance their process feasibility. For instance, Virtual Singapore, a project made practical by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, aids city planners experiment ideas that made easily and more efficient. Data such as humidity, temperature, and even light intensity and noise is collected and recorded, as well as government agencies are also taking input data to build an all-inclusive 3D model of the city.
– Moreover, the penetration of animation and 3D Modelling in the Aerospace & Defense industry is very high across the Asia-Pacific region. A measuring and mapping information center under the Lanzhou Military Area Command (MAC) of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) utilized the internationally-advanced 3D modeling technology in the topographic map-making field and successfully developed China’s first 3D topographic map. Such ongoing application is expected to fuel the demand for the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The animation and VFX market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the animation technology across the professional services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.
– July 2019 – Smith Micro Software Inc. released the SafePath 6.0. being the latest update to the company’s SafePathConnected Life Platform, which provides powerful and innovative safety solutions to mobile and cable service providers. SafePath 6.0 expands many platform-based features to enrich family, IoT and home network and device security solutions.
– April 2019 – PlanGrid, an Autodesk company and a leader in construction productivity software, introduced PlanGrid BIM, a powerful new product integration with Autodesk Revit that enables users to immediately access Building Information Modeling (BIM) data, in either 2D or 3D, directly within PlanGrid on their mobile devices. Construction teams and facilities managers can now drill down into rich BIM data in an easy-to-use 2D interface or 3D environment, empowering the field to build with greater accuracy, avoid rework and make decisions faster and with more confidence.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
– Report customization as per the client’s requirements
– 3 months of analyst support
Companies Mentioned:
– Adobe Inc.
– Autodesk Inc.
– iPi Soft LLC.
– Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)
– Smith Micro Software Inc.
– Serif Ltd.
– DWANGO Co. Ltd.
– Blender Foundation
– Synfig Studio
– Toon Boom Animation Inc.
– Act-3D B.V.
– Epic Games Inc. (Unreal Engine)
– Planetside Software LLC
– Bondware Inc.
