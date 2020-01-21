Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Emerging Growth to 2027 by Top Key Players – Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The automotive infotainment SoC refers to integrated chip designed for information, phone and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals and radio frequency functions. These chips consume less space and area in comparison with multi-chip designs. SoC or system on chip are widely used in embedded systems and the internet of things for automotive computing.



MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive infotainment SoC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for fully automated cars and rising disposable income of the consumers. Growing automotive industry on account of advancements and technological developments is likely to further fuel the market growth. However, incidents of fatalities caused due to driver’s distraction may hamper the growth of the automotive infotainment SoC market. On the other hand, rising focus towards comfort and safety such as navigation and other smart features are expected to showcase growth opportunities for the players in the automotive infotainment SoC market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive infotainment SoC market with detailed market segmentation by installation type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive infotainment SoC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive infotainment SoC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented on the basis of installation type and vehicle type. Based on installation type, the market is segmented as in-dash and rear seat. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive infotainment SoC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive infotainment SoC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

