Automotive IoT Market Product Functional Survey 2025
Global Automotive IoT Market: Snapshot
Present-day vehicles are becoming more connected than ever before. The rising level of connectivity in vehicles is enabling new business models. With the aim of gaining a competitive edge in the intensely competitive global auto industry, automakers, service providers, and suppliers are increasing their focus on cognitive IoT as one of the most promising transformative forces.
Connected vehicles are now becoming increasingly capable of analyzing real-time data, providing new insights about the overall state of various parts of a vehicle and its internal processes to vehicle users and fleet operators, helping significantly optimize their experience. Information is derived from vehicles and in-vehicle data to understand the drivers, helping reduce the number of accidents from the present average, reduce fuel costs, and boost productivity. Engineers are making use of connected-vehicle data throughout the vehicle’s lifetime to enhance and improve its functionalities and avoid quality issues and the possibility of recalls.
Looking forward, one thing can be stated without doubt – technological advances will play a critical role in the development of automotive IoT market. The move from conventional automotive systems to completely connected ones has the potential of significantly bringing about a host of benefits in terms of fuel consumption, reduction of the risk of accidents, and boosting productivity. However, bringing this vision into reality will require that the transportation ecosystem achieves a high level of collaboration and a vast set of technological advances spanning critical fronts such as connectivity technologies and the vehicle infrastructure. This report on the global automotive IoT market gives a detailed overview of the market’s present scope of development as well as its future potential of growth.
Global Automotive IoT Market: Overview
The Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping several sectors, including automotive. With IoT, automobiles are now equipped with value added services and applications such as automated driving and real-time traffic alerts to improve the overall driving experience. Owing to increased disposable income among the urban population and demand for technologically advanced products, the automotive sector is currently flourishing. This factor is reflecting positively on global automotive IoT market, which is projected for a strong growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.
Automotive IoT makes for a progressive market and this report is a comprehensive analysis of the current situation of the products and technology. Based on an in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, the report estimates the future state of the market. It also contains a dedicated section on company profiles, wherein a number of key players have been analyzed for their market share, product portfolio, research and development activities, and geographical presence. The global automotive IoT market can be segmented on the basis of offerings into hardware, software, and service, on the basis of connectivity form factor into embedded, tethered, and integrated, on the basis of communication type into in-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. By application, the global automotive IoT market can be segmented into infotainment, navigation, and telematics. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.
Global Automotive IoT Market: Drivers and Restraints
The automotive IoT is internet connected vehicles that can communicate with other vehicles and infrastructures. With the growing number of vehicles, especially in the urban locations, the need for real-time traffic alert is escalating. With the Internet of Things, it is possible to update the end-users about congestions on the road and alternate routes on the real time. This factor is the most prominent factor driving the market for automotive IoT. Considering it as the future of the automobile sector, several companies with financial might are aggressively investing on the research and development of new products and technologies pertaining to automotive IoT. This encouragement is significantly benefitting the global automotive IoT market. Growing number of telematics mandates by several governments, escalating demand for assisted and automated driving to reduce accidents, and exponential rise in smartphone usage are some of the other factors propelling the market. However, as this technology is still in development stage, it is not cost-effective, which is acting as a hindrance for the market’s growth rate.
Currently, in-vehicle communication contributes the maximum demand as far as communication type segment is concerned, providing accurate route to a user with real-time traffic updates, while infotainment accounts for the most demand in terms of application segment. Users can now use multimedia support and smart apps to connect with multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles, and enjoy streaming music, Internet radio, and social networking apps.
Global Automotive IoT Market: Regional Outlook
North America currently serves the maximum demand among all regions for automotive IoT, especially from the developed countries of the U.S. and Canada, which resides research and development units of several prominent companies. Consumers in these two countries have high buying power and high awareness levels about the new technology. The convergence of ICT sector, the automotive industry, and the transportation sector, is also expected to boost the North America automotive IoT market.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Some of the prominent companies currently operational in global automotive IoT market are Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., TOMTOM N.V., Thales SA, AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., General Motors, Audi AG, and Ford Motor Company.
Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the global Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report include:
Linde Group AG
Flowserve Corporation
Air Liquide
VRV S.p.A
Chart Industries
Parker Hannifin
INOX India Limited
Wessington Cryogenics
Taylor Wharton Cryogenics
Herose GmbH
Graham Partners
Emerson
Cryoquip LLC
Cryofab, Inc
Beijing Tianhai Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tanks
Valves
Vaporizers
Pumps
Other
Segment by Application
Energy & Power
Chemical
Metallurgy
Electronics
Shipping
Other
The study objectives of Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market.
(2019-2024) Pretzel Market | Global Industry Report, Share, Size, Top Companies and Future Demand
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global pretzel market size is growing at a stable rate. A pretzel is a baked snack which is characterized by a twisted-knot shape. It is usually prepared using wheat flour dough along with other ingredients including yeast, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, corn starch and water. It is widely available in the market in hard and soft varieties with a shiny, brown outer surface. Salt is the most common seasoning on pretzels, while other seasonings include cheese, sugar, chocolates and nuts. These snacks are gaining popularity among consumers as they are relatively lower in calories as compared to potato-based snacks. Consequently, they have emerged as a preferred snacking option in many countries across the globe.
Global Pretzel Market Trends:
Busy schedule in today’s globalized world has created a high dependency on convenience foods including pretzels. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, manufacturers are launching cholesterol- and gluten-free variants of pretzels containing non-GMO whole grain flour. Additionally, the introduction of a variety of exotic flavors including mocha, banana, garlic, barbecue, honey mustard, and bacon and cheddar caters to the diversified tastes of consumers, thus boosting the product sales. Furthermore, the distribution of these snacks through online retail channels has provided a thrust to the market since these channels offer enhanced convenience and better price points for a vast range of products. Other factors influencing the product demand include rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Content:
1. Salted Pretzels
2. Unsalted Pretzels
On the basis of content, salted pretzels exhibit a clear dominance in the market, followed by unsalted pretzels.
Market Breakup by Type:
1. Hard
2. Soft
Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into hard and soft pretzels.
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
1. Bags
2. Boxes
3. Containers
4. Others
On the basis of the packaging type, the market has been divided into bags, boxes, containers and others. Amongst these, bags account for the biggest market share.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2. Convenience Stores
3. Specialist Retailers
4. Online Retailers
5. Others
Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant market segment. Other major segments include convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and others.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. Europe
2. North America
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. These include Johnson Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Old Dutch Foods, Philly Pretzel Factory and Pretzels Inc.
Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) industry.. Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Company one
Company two
Company four
Company five
Company six
Company seven
Company eight
Company nine
Company ten
Company three
The report firstly introduced the Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
On the basis of product, this Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Aluminum foil butyl rubber tape
Fiberglass backed epoxy structural reinforcement patches
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) for each application, including-
Automotive acoustics (NVH)
Automotive reinforcement (Woven Fiberglass Tape +epoxy adhesives)
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Automotive Adhesive Tapes (specialty product) market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
