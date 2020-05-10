ENERGY
Automotive Laser Light Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Automotive Laser Light Market Automotive Laser headlights are laser-supported headlights which mainly involve of laser diodes and a phosphorous lens. These laser lights offer almost four times the brightness of a LED-powered light.
Increasing demand for laser headlights from end-users due to their high efficiency as one of the primary factors driving the growth of Automotive Laser Light Market during the next few years. Laser diodes are often preferred in electric vehicles since they consume less energy to operate efficiently. Market demand for the compact and safer vehicle also fuel demand of automotive leaser light Automotive Laser Light Market. There are some hurdles in the automotive leaser light market such as high cost, less availability, and less Knowledge of this technology.Automotive Laser Light Market
By application segment, headlight has greater market share than the tail light. This technology mostly dominated by LED light in case of the tail light segment. Headlight segment showing a rise in these new innovative technologies as rising in demand of new generation vehicle.
By vehicle type segment, Automotive Laser Light Market has been divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In terms of value, passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2017, due to rise in demand for passenger vehicle implanted with hi-tech features on the version of increased disposable income over past few years growing in the developing nations.
By distribution channel segment, automotive laser headlight market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In terms of revenue, the OEM market segment of the automotive laser headlight market constituted more than xx% Automotive Laser Light Market share in 2017.
However, increase in a road accident and vehicle modification for the advance safety will boost the market for aftermarket segment.
Europe and the Asia Pacific has a major share in the global vehicle production, greater than other regions by a large margin. Automotive Laser Light Market in Europe will be expected to show higher growth rate due to increasing demand for luxury cars while this may not be the case in Asia Pacific market as customers in the region usually option for low-end cars with basic features. However, the Automotive Laser Light Market in the above regions is projected to grow at a slow speed during the first half of the forecast period and will eventually pick up during the second half. The market in Latin America and other developing regions will depend on the performance of the Automotive Laser Light Market in emerged regions. Henceforth, the market in these regions will rise once market in developed regions has attained maturity.
Key Players
• Koito Manufacturing Ltd
• Valeo Group
• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
• Magneti Marelli S.p.A
• OSRAM
• SORAALASER
• ZKW Group
• CMS laser
The Scope of the Report:
Automotive Laser Light Market, By Product Type
• Breathable cover
• Non-Breathable cover
Automotive Laser Light Market, By Application
• Head lights
• Tail lights
• Others
Automotive Laser Light Market, By Vehicle Type
• Passenger cars
• Commercial Vehicle
Automotive Laser Light Market, By Distribution Channel
• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
• Aftermarket
Automotive Laser Light Market, By Region
• North-America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Global Automotive HVAC Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Automotive HVAC Market is expected to reach 37.7 Billion by 2026 from 17.7 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 8.76%.
The Automotive HVAC market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. By technology segment, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. By applications, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and passenger cars. Passenger cars automotive HVAC dominates the market in 2017. This is mainly driven by rising passenger vehicle demand coupled with increasing luxury vehicle sales on an international scale. Acceptance of electric or hybrid vehicle is also anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period. Refining road infrastructure and growing personnel mobility need considering growing urbanization are also among key growth drivers.
The growing throwaway income levels and rising vehicle production is expected to drive the automotive HVAC market size in the forecast period. Customers demand more ease, luxury, and features in the standard car due to the substantial quantity of time spent on personal vehicles. This is also expected to drive the HVAC system demand.
Automotive HVAC market share growth is extremely reliant on vehicle sales. R&D is expected to improve players’ product contribution and increase technological capabilities such as reduction in size and weight. An enhanced standard of living and rising demand for energy proficiency is also expected to drive the demand. This can be attributed to the substantial amount of hard work undertaken by companies and regulatory authorities.
Geographically, the Automotive HVAC market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America automotive HVAC market share witnessed the highest rate in 2017. This is mainly attributed to rising automotive production coupled with increasing penetration of premium vehicles in the region. Government initiatives to control energy consumption are expected to drive eco-friendly technology demand in the U.S. over the forecast period.
Key player across the Automotive HVAC industry are Denso Corporation, Mahle Group, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Japan Climate System Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, and Hanon Systems. Competitors in the industry exercise high degree of revolution to provide single solutions to present and potential customers. Automakers continuously assess suppliers based on design capability, price, timeliness of delivery, customer service, product quality, financial viability, innovation, and overall management.
The Scope of Report Automotive HVAC Market:
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Application:
• Passenger Cars
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Technology:
• Manual
• Automatic
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players, Global Automotive HVAC Market:
• Denso Corporation
• Mahle Group
• Valeo
• Hanon Systems
• Calsonic Kansei Corporation
• Keihin Corporation
• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
• Sanden Holdings Corporation
• Japan Climate System Corporation
• MAHLE GmbH
Global Fire Extinguisher Market Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026
Global Fire Extinguisher Marketwas valued US$ 5 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 8.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7 % during a forecast of 2018-2026.
Fire extinguisher is an dynamic fire safety equipment employed for extinguishing different classes of fires in emergency situations. Increase in construction activities for the development of new industrial plants, commercial centers, housing projects, and execution of stringent fire safety norms in various commercial, industrial, residential and public areas are two key factors driving the market growth. Fire insurance companies oblique their customers to install fire extinguishers for residential and commercial purposes.
Fire Extinguisher Market
Based on product Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into portable and trolley-mounted fire fighting equipment. Portable fire extinguisher is expected to grow at a higher rate due to more effective for putting out fire, also requires less response time. On the other hand trolley-mounted fire fighting equipment finds major application in large industrial plants and warehouses.
Based on Extinguishing Agent Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, and Others. Out of these dry chemical segment holds more than half of the market share followed by CO2 and foam segment.
Based on End Use Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. Among these industrial segments constitute more than half share of market due to rapid industrialization. Residential and commercial segment are about witness growth as developing countries are investing heavily in new infrastructure.
Based on fire type fire extinguishing market is segmented into class A, class B, class C, class D, class E and class F. Different facilities will require specific extinguishers based on the types of combustible materials. Among these class A and class B leads the market which include fires involving solid materials such as wood, paper or textiles while class B includes fires involving flammable liquids such as petrol, diesel or oils.
Regionally Fire Extinguisher market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America holds one third of the market share owing to the government regulations enacted about safety norms. Also high income countries are investing in order to bring modern improvement in the infrastructures. Asia Pacific are about emerge rapidly in a forecast period.
Keyplayer of fire extinguisher market includes Amerex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Minimax, Britannia Fire Ltd., First Alert Inc., JL Industries, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG, Tyco Fire Protection Fire Type s, and Desautel.
Scope of Fire Extinguisher Market Report:
Fire Extinguisher Market by Product Type:
• Portable Fire Extinguisher
• Trolley mounted
• Others
Fire Extinguisher Market by Extinguishing Agents Type:
• Dry Chemical
• Foam
• Carbon Dioxide
• Others
Fire Extinguisher Market by Fire Type:
• Class A
• Class B
• Class C
• Class D
• Class E
• Class F
Fire Extinguisher Market by End Use Type:
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
Fire Extinguisher Market by Region Type:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player Analysed In The Fire Extinguisher Market:
• Amerex Corporation
• BRK Electronics
• Minimax GmbH & Co. KG
• Nationwide Fire Extinguishers
• Ansul
• Badger fire extinguisher
• Kidde
• First alert
• Rusoh, Inc
• Kanexfire
• United Technologies Corporation
• JL Industries, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.
• Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG
• Tyco Fire Protection Fire Type s
• Desautel
• Britannia Fire Ltd.
• Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.
• Schmitz
• Honeywell
• Tianguang
• Shanghai Jindun
• Jinquiangyu
• CFE
Metal Fabrication Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Metal Fabrication Market was valued US$ 18.6 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 24.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.5 % during a forecast.
The automotive sector is one of the most economic sectors by revenue. Automotive sector is tied with metal fabrication market. Metal fabrication companies supply raw material to automobile industry. Automotive sector drives the metal fabrication market. ERP technologies and software are used in the metal fabrication industry to make data easily accessible and accelerate the decision-making process. This has improved operational efficiency and increased productivity. These innovations in the technologies are anticipated to drive the metal fabrication market globally. A rapid increase in industrialization, urbanization, and remodeling of infrastructure in emerging countries and other areas has augmented the growth of the market.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13591
Metal Fabrication Market
Machining is the prominent segment in the metal fabrication market followed by welding. However, welding process leaded in 2015. But advanced properties offered by machining is more attractive and beneficial. Metal welding is versatility, relatively simple and portable, low cost, adaptable to confined spaces and remote locations, suitable for out-of-position welding. Machining is substituted by the welding process. Machining segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.
Automobile sector is dominating the metal fabrication market. In process, manufacturing companies are adopting new operational methods to minimize cost by minimizing the processing time and lowering inventory cost. Construction of new infrastructure requires a strong metal base foundation which has augment the growth of the market.
The Asia Pacific was leading the market in 2015 accounted for 40 % in terms of revenue. North America will register a significant growth during the forecast period. Expanding construction and automotive base in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to increase the metal fabrication market during the forecast period. Europe market is growing at a slow pace.
O’Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing Inc., Ironform Corporation, Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc., Defiance Metal Processs Inc., Amada, Atlas Copco, Colfax, Defiance Metal Processes, DMG Mori, Hindustan Machine Tools, Interplex Holdings Pvt.Ltd, Metal Fab, ABC Sheet Metal, Unique Fab, Major Tools, And Machine, MilleniaProcess Group, Standard Iron And Wire Work, TenereInc, Miller Welding And Machine Tools, Merrill Technologies Group and General Stamping & Metal.
Scope of the Metal Fabrication Market Report:
Metal Fabrication Market By Metal Type:
• Iron
• Carbon steel
• Steel
• Stainless Steel
• Copper
• Others
Metal Fabrication Market By Process Type:
• Metal Welding
• Machining
• Metal Forming
• Metal Shearing
• Metal Cutting
• Metal Rolling
• Metal Folding
• Metal Punching
• Metal Stamping
Metal Fabrication Market By End Use Type:
• Construction
• Automotive
• Manufacturing
• Energy and Power
• Electronics
Metal Fabrication Market By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Player Analysed In The Metal Fabrication Market:
• O’Neal Manufacturing Service
• BTD Manufacturing Inc.
• Ironform Corporation
• Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc.
• Defiance Metal ProcesssInc
• Amada, Atlas Copco
• Colfax
• Defiance Metal Processs
• DMG Mori
• Hindustan Machine Tools
• Interplex Holdings Pvt. Ltd
• Metal Fab
• ABC Sheet Metal
• Unique Fab
• Major Tools & Machine
• MilleniaProcess Group
• Standard Iron & Wire Work
• TenereInc
• Miller Welding & Machine Tools
• Merrill Technologies Group
• General Stamping & Metal.
