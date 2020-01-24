Automotive Lighting Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Mobile Location-based Services market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing adoption of business intelligence and the growing focus on technological advancements are some of the main factors expected to propel the global mobile location-based services market in the coming years. In addition, the expansion of the application base leading to high demand is projected to offer promising opportunities for the key players operating in the global market.

Furthermore, the tremendously rising use of smartphone and other mobile devices is likely to drive the demand for mobile location-based services throughout the forecast period. The untapped opportunities in developing economies are further anticipated to supplement the growth of the market.

Global Mobile Location-based Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global mobile location-based services market has been divided on the basis of geography to offer a detailed understanding of the market. The key segments of the market include Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. As per the research study, North America is projected to witness high growth in the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to account for a large share of the global market by the end of 2025. Technological advancements and innovations are some of the important reasons encouraging the growth of the mobile location-based services market in North America.

Furthermore, Europe is predicted to remain in the second leading position in the global mobile location-based services market and register a healthy growth rate in the coming years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness robust growth, especially in the developing economies. A significant rise in the demand for tablets and smartphones is one of the vital factors estimated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the near future

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global mobile location-based services market is expected to grow at a significant pace throughout the forecast period. The lucrative opportunities in the market are attracting several players to enter and create a brand name, which is expected to result in a stiff competition. Some of the key players operating in the market are TomTom N.V., Garmin Ltd., Foursquare Labs Inc., and Telecommunication System Inc.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Mobile Location-based Services market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

