Automotive Lighting Market Shows Strong Growth | Tungsram, Hyundai MOBIS, Koito Manufacturing Co, Lumileds, Osram Continental

MARKET INTRODUCTION:

Automotive lighting is a vital component in the vehicle as it provides light to increase visibility during bad weather and low light condition. The market is flourished with a wide range of lighting for the vehicle which improves the aesthetic appearance of the vehicle, and has resulted in the growth of the automotive lighting market. New trends in the automotive lighting market and rising production of automobile in the global market is anticipated to boom the automotive lighting market.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

The significant drivers for the automotive lighting market are a rise in safety concerns, and the regulations issued by the government pertaining to the automotive lighting market. The factor restraining to the lighting market is the high cost of LED lights, which also makes the vehicle expensive. Moreover, with the advancement in technology and rising demand for automobiles in the global market will create an opportunity for the automotive lighting market.

Key players profiled in the report include Tungsram, Hyundai MOBIS, Koito Manufacturing Co, Lumileds, Osram Continental, Magneti Marelli, Hella, Valeo S.A., Varroc Group, ZKW Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Automotive Lighting Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive lighting market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user, and geography. The lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The automotive lighting market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on technology, the automotive lighting market is segmented as halogen, led, laser, and xenon lights. On the basis of application, automotive lighting market is segmented into head light, side, tail, fog, DRL, and interior. On the basis of end user, automotive lighting market is segmented into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, and other.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

8. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. GENERAL ELECTRIC

12.2. HYUNDAI MOBIS

12.3. KOITO MANUFACTURING

12.4. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

12.5. MAGNETI MARELLI

12.6. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

12.7. STANLEY ELECTRIC

12.8. VALEO S.A.

12.9. VARROC GROUP

12.10. ZKW GROUP

13. APPENDIX

