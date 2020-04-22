MARKET REPORT
Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow Nearly 16% through 2024
In 2018, the global automotive lithium-ion battery market reached a value of $24.2 billion and is predicted to attain $74.3 billion in 2024, advancing at a 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the falling cost of battery and its components and rising electric vehicle production and demand. A rechargeable battery which comprises a positive and negative electrode that are contacted by a chemical called the electrolyte is referred to as lithium-ion battery. Lithium-ion is allowed to exchange between electrodes because they are separated by a separator.
In terms of battery type, the automotive lithium-ion battery market is divided into lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), lithium titanate oxide (LTO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), and lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC). Among these, the LFP battery type contributed the largest revenue share to the market during the historical period (2014–2018), as these batteries are safer than other type of electric vehicles batteries and have a higher lifespan. The NCA battery type is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
The rising usage of NMC batteries in electric cars is a key trend that is being observed in the automotive lithium-ion battery market. While before a large number of electric vehicle manufacturers made use of LFP batteries, in the recent years, the usage of NMC batteries has increased significantly. This shift from LFP to NMC batteries is due to the rising requirement for higher range in passenger cars from a single charge. In addition to this, these batteries are lighter than LFP batteries and occupy lesser space in the vehicle.
When vehicle type is taken into consideration, the automotive lithium-ion battery market is categorized into commercial vehicle, two-wheeler, and passenger car. Out of these, the passenger car category accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well, in terms of value. This is because the governments in major automobile selling countries, including the U.S. and China, are focusing on producing new energy cars and increasing requirement for fully electric passenger cars with high-range per charge feature.
The surging electric vehicle demand and production is a key driving factor of the automotive lithium-ion battery market. As per the International Energy Agency, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million in 2018, rising from 2 million in the previous year. Factors such as the rising concerns regarding the environment and fluctuating oil prices are driving the consumers toward alternative to internal combustible engine-powered automobiles. Furthermore, lithium-ion batteries are being considered the standard for modern battery electric vehicles at the present time, as they have excellent specific capacity and energy density.
Another factor resulting in the growth of the automotive lithium-ion battery market is the falling cost of battery and its components. The prices of lithium-ion battery components, including battery management system, internal wiring, pack housing, internal wing, and pack housing, are reduced considerably and are further projected to decrease in the coming years, thereby making lithium-batteries more suitable and affordable. In addition to this, several automobile companies are investing heavily into pack assembly, which is further making the battery makers to offer lower prices in order to increase their sales.
Hence, the market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand and production of electric vehicles and the falling prices of lithium-ion battery and its components.
Automotive Battery Management System Market Overview
Carob Market Revenue 2019 – Australian Carobs, EURODUNA AMERICAS, CyberColloids, The Hain Celestial Group
Global Carob Market 2019 provided by Market Research Place offers a strategic assessment of the market. Global Carob market is a forecast to bring about a fairly desirable remuneration portfolio by the end of the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report estimates market size and projection of the market by product, area, and use. The study involves overall growth opportunities and valuation currently this market is holding. In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size from the revenues of top competitors. According to the report, in this market, raw material affluence, financial stability, technological development, trading policies, and increasing demand are boosting the market growth.
Top key players analysis of the global Carob market includes : Australian Carobs, EURODUNA AMERICAS, CyberColloids, The Hain Celestial Group, Savvy Foods, Carobs Australia, Creta Carob, Lewis Confectionery, MADANARGAN,
The report throws light on the prime Carob market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global market. As per the scope of this report, the various types of products have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size. In the further section, the report broadly analyzes the market dynamics of the market including industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market.
Competitive Outlook:
Then, you will find the competitive scenario of the major market players focusing on their sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, import/export scenario, business strategies that will help the emerging market segments in making major business decisions. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the Carob market category and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. The report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
The report regulates a complete analysis of the parent market including dependent and independent sectors. In this report, analysts have given a clear perspective to clients as to which strategy will help them best to penetrate a market. Moreover, gross margin analysis, consumption ratio, import-export scenario, and SWOT analysis is presented in this report. It further delivers analysis on consumption volume, region-wise import/export analysis and forecast Carob market from 2019-2025.
Attractions of The Report:
- The Carob industry consumption, capacity, production, status for the period 2014-2019 and forecast 2019-2025
- Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
- A concise market view will provide ease of understanding
- The market view will help the players in making the right move
- Porter’s five forces analysis and new entrants SWOT analysis
Global Self-driving Vehicles Market 2020 – Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, Google, Nissan, Volvo
The Global Self-driving Vehicles Market report covers progress, current state, and future forecast of the market. The objective of the market study is to define, segment, describe, and forecast the market as per various pre-defined categories. A synopsis of the industry with regards to market size concerning renumeration and volume aspects along with the current Self-driving Vehicles market scenario is offered in the report. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications.
The Self-driving Vehicles market report offers the statistical and analytical evaluation of the worldwide marketplace. With the help of the in-depth qualitative insights, historical records, and verifiable projections approximately marketplace size. The forecasting featured inside the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Report delivers the whole qualitative and quantitative evaluation by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. Furthermore, details regarding regions that have received highest returns is also incorporated. The report also speaks about the Self-driving Vehicles market plans to deliver a highly bifurcated overview of this industry, with regards to its present and future scenarios. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The global Self-driving Vehicles market report provides up-to-date with key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for this market. In the Self-driving Vehicles Market Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2026. This report presents the worldwide Self-driving Vehicles market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
Competitive Analysis:
The Self-driving Vehicles market report o covers technical data, manufacturing plants analysis, and raw material sources analysis as well as mentions which product has the highest penetration, their profit margins, and R&D status. The section contains a detailed chapter on the company profiles, where the key players in the global Self-driving Vehicles market are studied.
The following key players are operating in the Self-driving Vehicles market research report Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso, Google, Nissan, Volvo, General Motors, Audi, BMW, Tesla, MercedesBenz, Toyota, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen.
Regional Analysis:
This section covers detailed analysis of the Self-driving Vehicles market across various countries in different regions. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The market has been segmented into Product Type :
Drive Assistance, High Automation, Full Automation
The market has been segmented into Application :
Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles
Study objectives of Global Self-driving Vehicles Market report covers :
1) Self-driving Vehicles Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
2) Self-driving Vehicles market report provides in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
3) Contains information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.
4) Self-driving Vehicles Market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Self-driving Vehicles markets
5) Information pertaining to the producer’s product portfolio, product features, and their respective product applications have been talked about in the report.
6) The report profiles the companies in conjunction with the facts regarding their gross margins and price models
Self-driving Vehicles market scope
– A basic summary of the competitive landscape
– A detailed breakdown of the regional expanse
– A short overview of the segmentation
Customer Relationship Management Market: Latest Technological, Innovation &Global Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leader: Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Adobe Systems, SugarCRM, Zoho, Netsuite, Insightly, Bpmonline
Global Customer Relationship Management Market Report 2019-2024 advanced research covers deep analysis on market drivers, challenges and trends. In Customer Relationship Management Report Market driver impact, growing demand from key regions, key applications and potential industries, opportunities and challenges are also studied. How Customer Relationship Management industry will grow in future and what will be the market size (value and volume) by regions; and forecast analysis 2024 are given completely.
Global Customer Relationship Management market report 2019 offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Customer Relationship Management industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. The report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc.
No of Pages: 98
Global Customer Relationship Management Market competition by TOP KEY PLAYERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
• Salesforce.com
• Microsoft
• SAP SE
• Oracle
• Adobe Systems
• SugarCRM
• Zoho
• Netsuite
• Insightly
• Bpmonline
• ….
Scope of Report:
Customer Relationship Management Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Customer Relationship Management Industry 2019 Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.
Market by Type
• On-premise
• Cloud
Market by Application
• BFSI
• Retail
• Healthcare
• IT & Telecom
• Discrete Manufacturing
• Government & Education
• Others
In short, we are of the conclusion that the global market report provides thorough data for the key players, to clearly understand market deeply. Outstanding players influencing the market through production cost, revenue, share, market size, growth rate, by regional revenue, are enclosed in this report along with the market growth strategies. The report primarily helps to realize and learn the most prohibiting and poignant driving forces of market with anticipating the impacts on the global market.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Customer Relationship Management market
Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Customer Relationship Management, Applications of Customer Relationship Management, Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;
Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Customer Relationship Management , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;
Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);
Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Customer Relationship Management Segment Market Analysis (by Type);
Chapter 7 and 8, The Customer Relationship Management Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Customer Relationship Management ;
Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Diesel, Gasoline, Market Trend by Application Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle;
Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;
Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Customer Relationship Management ;
Chapter 12, Customer Relationship Management Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Customer Relationship Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
