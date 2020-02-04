Automotive Logistics Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2025

Global Automotive Logistics Industry was valued at USD 285 Billion in the year 2018. Global Automotive Logistics Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 475 Billion. Domestic logistics include the services required to transport automotive goods and logistics within a country. International logistics Industry in a region includes the logistics services required to transport vehicles from one country to another. Asia Oceania is the largest Industry for domestic logistics due to large-scale automobile production in China, Japan, and India. Europe is the second largest Industry as the EU has facilitated the easy movement of man and materials amongst the EU counties. Similarly, in North America, cars and components manufactured in the US can be easily transported to Canada and Mexico. Thus, domestic distribution is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.

The automotive logistics industry has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 7-8% in line with global growth during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in automotive production due to low wages, availability of raw materials, increased demand for vehicles, and presence of major OEMs such as Toyota (Japan), Maruti Suzuki (India), SAIC (China), Honda (Japan), Geely (China), and Hyundai (South Korea). China, Japan, India, and South Korea export vehicles to various countries in Europe and North America.

The Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to strengthen infrastructure, trade, and investment links between China and several other countries, is among the several infrastructure projects that are expected to drive the automotive logistics Industry in the Asia Oceania region. The Indian Railways is working toward improving its logistics services with the development of 6 dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) that span 2800 km across the eastern and western regions of the country.

Major market players in Automotive Logistics Industry are DHL, XPO, SNCF, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Ryder, CEVA, Imperial, Panalpina, Expeditors Blg Logistics, Penske Logistics, Neovia, Dachser Intelligent Logistics, Gefco, Schnellecke, Db Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Yusen Logistics, Kintetsu and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Automotive Logistics Industry Segmentation:

Automotive Logistics Industry, By Activity

Warehousing

Transportation

Automotive Logistics Industry, By Logistics Service

Inbound

Outbound

Reverse

AfterIndustry

Automotive Logistics Industry, By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Maritime

Airways

Automotive Logistics Industry, By Distribution

Domestic

International

Automotive Logistics Industry Overview, by Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

