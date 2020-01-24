MARKET REPORT
Automotive LPG System Parts Market – Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2025
Automotive LPG System Parts Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Automotive LPG System Parts market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Automotive LPG System Parts market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Automotive LPG System Parts market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Automotive LPG System Parts market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Automotive LPG System Parts market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Automotive LPG System Parts market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Automotive LPG System Parts Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Automotive LPG System Parts Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Automotive LPG System Parts market. Key companies listed in the report are:
this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Central Motor Wheel (Japan)
Hyundai Kefico (Korea)
Motonic (Korea)
Nichiden Kogyo (Japan)
Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical (SAAE) (China)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Segment by Type
Filling Valve
Tank
LPG Tank Valve
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive LPG System Parts Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Automotive LPG System Parts Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Automotive LPG System Parts Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Automotive LPG System Parts Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Automotive LPG System Parts Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Automotive LPG System Parts Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023, at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2023
Market Overview:
According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The global real-world evidence market is valued at 612.0 million in the year 2017 and projected to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the year 2023, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The global real-world evidence market is growing owing to several factors. The huge pharmaceutical organizations are discovered utilizing a clinico-genomic database with tumor sequencing data for disease revelation studies and focused on medication improvement. Organizations are along these
lines ready to widen their sign range and lead few clinical preliminaries for the uncommon biomarker-characterized populace. In this manner, it shows the development of real-world evidence market, during the estimated time frame. This real-world evidence solutions market will demonstrate quick development because of the move from volume to esteem based consideration, expanding maturing populace and pervasiveness of incessant maladies and postponements in medication advancement and the ensuing increment being developed expenses.
The huge pharmaceutical organizations are discovered utilizing a clinico-genomic database with tumor sequencing data for disease revelation studies and focused on medication improvement. Organizations are along these lines ready to widen their sign range and lead few clinical preliminaries for the uncommon biomarker-characterized populace. In this manner, it shows the development of real-world evidence market, during the estimated time frame. The utilization of real-world evidence (RWE) bits of knowledge is in this way discovered expanding as pharma and biotech organizations understand that RWE can be significant in medication improvement and life-cycle the board and furthermore increment proficiency in advancement and cost of clinical preliminaries.
Oncology is projected to be the dominant segment in the global real world evidence solutions market during the forecast period
In view of the helpful zone, the oncology section has been represented as the biggest portion of this real-world evidence market. The enormous portion of this section can be ascribed to the high number of clinical preliminaries that led to oncology and the rising pervasiveness of malignant growth around the world. There is likewise an expanding customized prescription and an increasingly exact necessity for oncology.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global real- evidence management market during the forecast period
North America is expected to have the largest market share in the global real- evidence management market, owing to the early adoption of technologies and well-established economies in the region. The US is expected to hold the largest market share in North America. Major global real- evidence management market vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use global real- evidence management technologies for sharing, storing, and securing the evidence with private companies. SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US), IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), among others are some of the major players in the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market.
The Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Competitive Insight
SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US), IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), among others are some of the major players in the Global Real World Evidence Solutions Market.
The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global Real World Evidence Solutions market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Real World Evidence Solutions production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the Global Real World Evidence Solutions market size of the market, in terms of value.
- To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Real World Evidence Solutions market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.
- To outline, categorized and forecast the global Real World Evidence Solutions market based on the type and Application.
- To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Real World Evidence Solutions Market.
- To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
Scope of the Report
By Therapeutic Area
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Immunology
By Component
- Dataset
- Services
By End-User
- Medical Devices
- Payers
- Pharmaceuticals
- Providers
Gummy Vitamins Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 5.8 Bn by 2029: Transparency Market Research
An expeditious evolution of the nutraceuticals industry in recent years has provided a feasible boost to the variety of vitamins and dietary supplements, thereby driving developments in the gummy vitamins market. The gummy vitamins landscape is witnessing positive growth, gaining immense traction due to the geriatric population as well as kids.
The current growth trend of the gummy vitamins market is prominently influenced by the increasing cognizance for preventive healthcare across the globe. Digital platforms and social networking sites have become a prominent tool for gummy vitamin manufacturers to advertise their products, globally. Continuous technological advancements in the molding patterns of gummy vitamins, as well as the necessity for cost competitiveness with no compromise on product quality, remain key challenges for gummy vitamin manufacturers. Through process R&D and product innovation, the gummy vitamins market has gained significant traction among both, adult and kids. However, the past few years have observed a relative demand preeminence from the latter.
Increased stress levels and changing lifestyle patterns have resulted in people compromising on their diets by substituting fibrous and healthy food with soft and convenient food options. This leads to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, due to decreased nutrient content in the food preparation. However, a paradigm shift in consumer preferences of vitamins and dietary supplements has been seen in recent years. Vitamin gummies are one of the most popular supplement choices among elderly people who have difficulty in swallowing pills. Nutrition specialists are carrying out extensive research to diversify the nutritional composition of gummy vitamins. Gummy vitamins offer a wide product portfolio, catering to various bodily functions, and serve a wide range of age groups, ranging from toddlers to elders. The introduction of probiotics in gummy vitamins has significantly impacted the growth of the gummy vitamins market growth.
With advancements in ingredient technology and product development, gummy vitamins can now be customized to meet specific consumer preferences. Reduced sugar content, natural colors & flavors, increased fiber, and specialized textures are all possibilities for gummy vitamin formulation. While vitamins are popular ingredients in the gummy format, a wide array of other nutrients has also been introduced in the gummy vitamins format. Standard multi-vitamin, collagen peptides, omega-3s, melatonin, and probiotics are added to enrich the taste in gummies. Gummy vitamins designed for specific demographics, such as men, kids, women in the prenatal phase, etc., containing a variety of beneficial micronutrients, have gained high popularity in the last few years.
Gummy vitamins contain more sugar than other vitamins. These are taken in small doses, and are not likely to have much impact on the health. However, overconsumption can add higher calorie intake than the daily suggested value and lead to different dental decay-related problems and other disease conditions. For instance, 10 gummy bears consumed per day are equal to the consumption of 50 calories or more from added sugar, which is half the daily limit for women, suggested by the American Heart Association. Gummy vitamins with high levels of iron or other ingredients should be ingested in small amounts. An overdose of gummy vitamins may cause vision problems and clumsiness, constipation, muscle weakness, and abnormal heart rhythm. This factor might impede the overall growth of the gummy vitamins market.
Increasing awareness about food safety among consumers has factored the popularity of the clean label trend around the world. Clean label has moved from just being a label on the packaging to holistic and all-pervasive, involving the entire journey of the product, from cultivation to finally reaching the consumer. Consumers are showing an inclination towards gummy vitamin brands that are transparent in their information communication. As a result, gummy vitamin products are being developed with naturally-sourced colors and flavors derived from fruits and vegetable. Consumers are avoiding genetically-modified gummy vitamins, and are buying gummy vitamins that are carefully evaluated and certified. Certifications on the labels of these products are thoroughly checked to ensure gummy vitamin products are vegan, organic, and non-GMO certified.
Dehydrated Potato Products Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 19 Billion by 2029: Transparency Market Research
The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the dehydrated potato products market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global dehydrated potato products market is projected to reach ~US$ 12 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of ~5%.
A substantial rise in people preferring to have pets has been witnessed over the years, due to factors such as security, company, and emotional support that pets provide, particularly to single-person households as well as to working millennials. Owners strive to provide nutritious meals with a variety of flavors to their pets, and are interested in products that offer additional health benefits. Manufacturers in the global pet food market are increasingly incorporating dehydrated potatoes into their pet food products to make them more economical and also increase the palatability of their offerings. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for dehydrated potatoes over the forecast period, thus bolstering the growth of the dehydrated potato products market.
For instance, Wetland offers dehydrated potatoes in its product – Taste of The Wild – in which, mashed potatoes are included to enhance the taste and also add fiber content.
Dehydrated Potato Products Market: Gluten-free Trend in Europe to Boost Sales
Europe is projected to hold around 26.5% of the market share in the global dehydrated potato products market over the forecast period of 2019-2029. According to FAO, Europe ranked second among potato consumers in the world. Countries such as Belarus and the Ukraine have the highest per-capita consumption of potatoes. Dehydrated potato products such as fries and chips are consumed in large quantities in Europe.
Dehydrated potato products are considered as easy-to-use food products, and are also used in a wide variety of dishes to enhance their taste. Dehydrated potatoes are a rich source of dietary fibers and are free from gluten. Additionally, dehydrated potatoes can be made available in large varieties and in every season of the year, unlike other seasonal gluten-free food options.
For instance, Idahoan offers mashed potatoes that are gluten free, to cater to the demand from consumers suffering from celiac disease.
Manufacturers of dehydrated potato snacks such as hash brown, chips, and crisps are keeping a tab on current consumer needs and preferences. Due to the increasing trend for healthy eating and health consciousness, manufacturers are changing and adapting their strategies according to consumer needs. Gluten-free, low-sodium, low-fat, etc., are attractive products are being introduced by manufacturers. Some products are claimed as kosher, vegan, non-GMO, and halal certified, which attracts certain consumer groups. Such claim-related potato chips and crisps products by manufacturers are likely to experience surge in demand from health conscious consumers, and this is likely to result into promising growth of the dehydrated potato products market.
With increasing food safety regulations, many dehydrated potato manufacturers are opting for transparency and clean label. Clean label is a consumer-driven trend in the global market, highly impacting food and beverage products. Due to the increased tendency of consumers to know and understand all the ingredients used in a product before purchasing it, dehydrated potato manufacturers are forced to follow this trend.
