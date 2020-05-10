MARKET REPORT
Automotive Lubricants Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019 to 2028
The detailed study on the Automotive Lubricants Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Automotive Lubricants Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Automotive Lubricants Market during the assessment period.
The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.
The regional assessment of the Automotive Lubricants Market introspects the scenario of the Automotive Lubricants market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Automotive Lubricants Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.
Critical Insights Related to the Automotive Lubricants Market Enclosed in the Report:
- Estimated growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market in various regional markets
- Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Automotive Lubricants Market
- Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques
- Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Automotive Lubricants Market
- Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2028
The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Automotive Lubricants Market:
- What are the prospects of the Automotive Lubricants Market in region 1?
- What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market during the forecast period?
- Which company is currently dominating the Automotive Lubricants Market in terms of market share?
- Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Automotive Lubricants Market?
- How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?
prominent players in the automotive lubricants market holding a significant share of the global market. In recent years, leading players have shown strategic moves such as acquisitions, mergers, and expansion projects to enhance their market position in the global automotive lubricants market.
For instance, in last few years, lubricants manufacturer FUCHS Petrolub SE, has spent nearly 12 million dollars at their site headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom. The investment was made for new automated and energy-efficient machinery at FUCHS’ Hanley base. Furthermore, in April 2019, ExxonMobil, a multibillion-dollar crude oil refining company announced that it will manufacture high-quality lube base stocks, high-performance lubricants, and cleaner fuels in Singapore. This project will add 7 million barrels per annum of Group II base stocks capacity, which is mostly used to manufacture high-performance automotive lubricants. As per Fact.MR analysis, this investment is expected to increase the ExxonMobil’s outreach in Europe as well as in the Asia Pacific region.
The above mentioned, inline expansions and investments have shown that companies could offer a reliable supply to tap the increasing demands for automotive lubricants.
Technological Advancements to Improve Efficiency and Productivity
In terms of consumption, over 60 percent of the energy is consumed in the vehicle through the engine components. So improvements in automotive lubricants is the ideal place to optimize the performance of engines. High-performance automotive lubricants constitute excellent solvency and better hydrophilic properties. Application of these automotive lubricants leads to durable operation of the engine through lighter viscosity grades of high-performance lubricants. Additionally, less viscous and premium synthetics lubricants also increase the fuel economy of engines to a greater extent.
In recent years, nano-lubricants have been an advanced development in the market of automotive lubricants, created by adding nanoparticles to lube oils. Adding carbon-based nanoparticles in automotive lubricants improve the anti-wear properties and help to reduce the frictional resistance in the engine. Nano-lubricants not only reduce the frictional resistance but also enhance the load-carrying capacity of the engine. But the tendency to “settle out” from the liquid lubricant, nano lubricants need extensive research for their stable and effective production.
Furthermore, performance additives are added to automotive lubricants to enhance their performance and ensure a prolonged engine life. In modern automotive lubricants, combination of additives are used to serve better lubrication in engine. New modified engines, a higher range of operating conditions, new government legislations ensure the requirement for additives to enhance the efficiency of automotive lubricants.
The concentration of performance additives in automotive lubricants ranges from ~ 0.005 to more than 10%. Additives added to automotive lubricants not only improve the fuel efficiency of the engine but also reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles by minimizing frictional resistance. To maintain the efficiency and to reduce the emissions, some new automotive lubricants have low contents of sulfated ash, phosphorus, and sulfur.
To meet the ever-changing consumer demand for high-performance automotive lubricants and strict environmental legislation to reduce CO2 emissions, market players need to implement advanced technologies. Prominent manufacturers can leverage R&D activities to bring more efficiency and new advancements, which will add more value to the existing product portfolio in the forecast period.
Strict Environmental Regulations Impacting Adoption of Automotive Lubricants
To control carbon emission and air pollution caused due to automobiles, various governing bodies and international organizations have developed some standards and guidelines. All automotive lubricant manufacturers in the world have to comply with the strict regulations enacted by environmental organizations in different geographical regions.
For instance, governments of countries such as the Netherlands and Norway have decided that from 2025, no new cars will be approved with internal combustion engines. Furthermore, as per Paris Climate Agreement, CO2 emissions shall not exceed CO2 absorption levels. As a consequence, Europe’s government is set to introduce ~ 40 hybrid cars, followed by e-cars and internal combustion engines. To adhere to environmental regulations, manufacturers have to make some significant changes in their manufacturing processes, which may lead to the increased production cost of automotive lubricants.
Increased Focus on Bio-based Automotive Lubricants
Significant growth has been seen in the market of bio-based lubes due to the harmful effects of automotive lubricants on the environment and pollution caused by diesel vehicles. Furthermore, to meet government norms and regulations, many countries are likely to reduce the usage of gasoline and diesel cars in the future. Nevertheless, leading manufacturers are focusing on the production of eco-friendly automotive lubricants, which are less toxic, and have zero effect on human health and the environment. Companies such as FUCHS Petrolub SE, Castrol Limited, etc. offer a wide range of bio-based automotive lubricants developed to reduce environmental impact and better lubrication performance. Furthermore, Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC has lifted ~ $9 million to commercialize its range of bio-based products.
Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Hamper the Demand for Automotive Lubricants
Number of countries are tilting towards e-mobility solutions. For instance, the Netherlands and Norway declared that from the 1st quarter of 2025, no new car with combustion engines will be approved. Similarly, Volkswagen is completely realigning with its TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy. As per the company’s policy, its target is to sell about one million electric cars per year by the end of 2025 and to dominate the e-mobility market. Electric vehicles are gaining importance and witnessing a smooth growth in the past ten years. In China, about 2 million electric cars were on the road in 2018. Additionally, Europe and the United States are also looking for further investments in electric vehicles such as increasing number of charging stations. Increase in the number of electric vehicles will decline the usage of combustion engines, which will impact the automotive lubricants market. At the same time, gasoline and diesel-based automotive industries are well established markets. So even with new electric vehicles, the automotive lubricants market has a lot of potential and is a big market in terms of revenue.
Industrial Expansions to Meet Market Demands
Royal Dutch Shell PLC, holds a significant share in the automotive lubricants market. The company sold 4,400 kilotonnes of finished lubricants in 2017. Furthermore, to align with the market demand, on 15th April 2019, Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company) announced that it will acquire ~ 17% stake of Hyundai Oilbank, located at South Korea. The plant has the manufacturing capacity of 237 million barrels of refined crude oils and base oils.
In the 1st quarter of 2019, ExxonMobil finished its new project at Rotterdam refinery, thus, became the world’s largest base stock producer of group 1 and group 2 base oils. Furthermore, ExxonMobil is investing in Singapore, which will further increase the output of Group II base stocks and cleaner fuels providing ExxonMobil, a significant advantage in the competitive automotive lubricants market. Furthermore, in 2018, ExxonMobil acquired PT Federal Karyatama (FKT) blending plant located in Cilegon, which is one of Indonesia’s largest manufacturers of motorcycle lubricants. This acquisition will add up a capacity of 700,000-barrel-per-year in ExxonMobil’s existing capacity. Looking at recent strategic approaches like acquisitions, mergers, and production capacity expansions of prominent manufacturers, the automotive lubricants market is set to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.
Automotive Lubricants Market – Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of automotive lubricants accounting ~43% of the global demand. Followed by the North America, Latin America and Europe. While Middle East and Africa will create remunerative opportunities in forecast period.
China dominates the market of automotive lubricants, due to rising middle-class income group and increasing discretionary spending. These factors are leading to increased sales of automobile for private use, which highlights the need for automotive lubricants. China is followed by the United States and India. At the same time, increasing vehicles ownership levels, rise in number of powerful engines, increase in number of women driving scooters are factors set to propel the Indian automotive lubricants market. Additionally, over long-term forecast period, India is set to be one of the fastest-growing automotive lubricants markets across the global region.
Over the past few years, the European automotive lubricants market has been passing through a transition phase, which is expected to change in the forecast period. In Europe, Western Europe accounts for more than half of the total demand for automotive lubricants. Country-wise Russia and Germany dominate the automotive lubricants market in terms of demand, accounting a significant share of regional demand followed by the UK, France, and other European countries.
Uncertain Future
With new regulations and specifications coming into practice, upcoming years are likely to witness the crucial years for automotive lubricants industries. To be in line with the market, players will have to continuously adapt evolving finished lubricants requirements, by reducing supply chain complexity, enabling cost-effective blending through superior base stock design & performance, and by ensuring availability of affordable, reliable supply.
2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2026
2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market report: A rundown
The 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.
The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.
This article will help the 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.
An in-depth list of key vendors in 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market include:
DowDuPont
BASF
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
Evonik Industries
Arkema
Nylatech
RTP Company
Ensinger GmbH
Radici Group
Akro-Plastic GmbH
Ascend Performance Materials
Fukuang Plastic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Others
The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.
Limited Time Offer for Early Birds to Purchase their Copy at a Discounted Rate!!!
The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:
- Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally?
- What hindrances will the players running the 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market run across?
- What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025?
- What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon ?
- Who are your main business contenders?
- How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025?
- What are the trends influencing the performance of the 2020 20% Glass Filled Nylon market?
- What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?
Lip Care Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 to 2026
Lip care products are witnessing robust adoption worldwide on the back of their protection and nourishment to lips against drying effects caused by cold & wind, harmful sun rays, and dust. Sales of lip care products will further witness a rise with surging demand for multi-purpose, organic lip care products coupled with rising concerns regarding use of their synthetic counterparts. This report, compiled by XploreMR, provides in-depth analysis of the global lip care market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.
Scope
The scope of XploreMR’s report is to analyze the global lip care market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Lip care manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global consumer goods sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to lip care.
Summary
The report commences with a brief information of the global lip care market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global lip care market.
Overview
The next section offers an overview of the global lip care market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – lip care. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.
The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.
In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global lip care market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of lip care. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for lip care manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.
Considering the wide scope of the global lip care market and to offer in-depth insights, XploreMR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The lip care market has been categorized on the basis of packaging form, price range, sales channel, product type, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.
The report’s last section comprises of the global lip care market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global lip care market.
Research Methodology
XploreMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of XploreMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include, Primary research Secondary research Trade research Focused interviews Social media analysis
Global Pressure Transmitter Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Fluid Type, Application, Type, Industry and Region.
Global Pressure Transmitter Market size was valued at US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.97 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.23 % during the forecast period.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global pressure transmitter market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.
Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global pressure transmitter market.
The pressure transmitter is a pressure sensor used for measurement of pressure in fluids, liquids, and gasses. There are several uses of pressure transmitter in industrial and automotive applications. It is also used for determining the pressures in industrial machinery to aware the ruin situations earlier. Before the developments in integrated circuit technology, pressure transmitters were simply distinct from transducers because of their bulky size.
Owing to technological progressions in the industrial and consumer appliances is driving the growth of the pressure transmitter market in the coming years. The increasing need for maintenance to extend the life of industrial equipment requires continued fluid flow, pressure controlling activities, and monitoring of fluids are boosted the market growth. Also, pressure transmitters have the ability to resist radiation and electromagnetic fields, which are also contributing to the growth of the global market.
However, the factor which hampers the growth of the global pressure transmitter market is innovative and superior technology is used in electronic gadgets and mechanical equipment that requires high maintenance cost and changing market trend witnessed in end-user industries. The major challenge to the growth of this market is unease overgrowth in developing economies and contracting of Greenfield projects. Several opportunities are expected to produce in this market during the forecast period because of the growing demand for multivariable pressure transmitters.
The pressure transmitter application is witnessing significant growth with the help of liquid segment during the forecast period because they are widely used in the measurement of liquids in various industries. The pressure transmitters are largely used in the oil & gas industry for controlling hydraulic pressure, measuring the flow line pressure and subsea injection valves. Hence the oil and gas industry also helps to increase the growth of the pressure transmitter in the global market.
Different pressure transmitters are used to measure the hydrostatic pressure level of liquids in tanks and in offshore platforms and onshore factories. Also, pressure transmitters are used to measure the pressure employed by liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, crude oil, and other petroleum in petrochemical industries are helping to the growth of pressure transmitter segment.
Now the oil & gas industry is gaining popularity in the global pressure transmitter market because of oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this industry is attributed by the factors such as increasing use of the pressure transmitters across the production of the oil & gas industry to take multiple measurements about mass flow, level detection, and pressure. Also for several process measurements through the drilling and exploration stage the oil & gas industry needs pressure transmitters. It is also working in many onshore applications and offshore applications are boosting the growth of the oil & gas industry in the global market.
By the analysis of the global pressure transmitter market, North America is investing considerably in energy infrastructure to fulfill the rising demand for oil and gas. Presence of a strong economy and established process industries in the US is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the maximum demand of oil and gas. The growth of the US market is responsible for the growth of pressure transmitter market of North America. Also, the world’s largest network of gas pipelines is present in the US and important contribution toward global annual electricity generation of the US is continuously boosting the growth of the growth of the pressure transmitter market in North America.
Scope of the Global Pressure Transmitter Market
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Fluid Type
• Liquid
• Steam
• Gas
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Application
• Flow
• Level
• Pressure
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Type
• Absolute Pressure Transmitter
• Liquid Pressure Transmitter
• Multivariable Pressure Transmitter
• Differential Pressure Transmitter
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Industry
• Oil & Gas
• Chemicals
• Water and Wastewater
• Food & Beverages
• Metal & Mining
• Pulp & Paper
• Others (Power, Pharmaceutical)
Global Pressure Transmitter Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in the Global Pressure Transmitter Market
• Emerson
• ABB
• Siemens
• General Electric
• Schneider
• Yokogawa
• Honeywell
• Endress+Hauser
• WIKA
• Dwyer
• Setra
• Omega Engineering
• Aplisens
• Ashcroft
• Fuji Electric
• Hitachi
• Azbil Corporation
• Krohne
• Vega
• Danfoss
• Jumo
• Brooks Instrument
• BDISensors
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Pressure Transmitter Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Pressure Transmitter Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Pressure Transmitter Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Pressure Transmitter Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Pressure Transmitter Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pressure Transmitter Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Pressure Transmitter Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pressure Transmitter by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Pressure Transmitter Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Transmitter Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Pressure Transmitter Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Pressure Transmitter Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pressure-transmitter-market/27176/
