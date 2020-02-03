Global Market
Automotive Multifunction Switches Market is estimated to reach a global value of US$ 4,732 Mn by the end of 2029
Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the automotive multifunction switches market during 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029, which offers a detailed analysis of the market of automotive multifunction switches during the next ten years. The automotive multifunction switches market report summarizes the macroeconomic factors that are likely to support the growth of the automotive multifunction switches market and the forecast factors that are expected to be the most influential factors in the proceedings of the automotive multifunction switches market.
In addition, the automotive multifunction switches market report highlights the factors that are expected to drive the automotive multifunction switches market, as well as those that are expected to restrain market growth in the coming years. The automotive multifunction switches market report also analyzes the ongoing trends in the market, and provides information about the opportunities for established global players, as well as those for regional manufacturers trying to enter the automotive multifunction switches market.
The global automotive multifunction switches market was valued at ~US$ 3 Bn in 2014, and is estimated to be expanding at a steady CAGR of 4% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of US$ 4,732 Mn by the end of 2029. In addition, the global automotive multifunction switches market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,440 Mn over the forecast period.
Shifting Focus on ‘In-vehicle’ Aesthetics Accelerating Sales of Automotive Multifunction Switches
Recent developments and an increase in the production capacity of OE manufacturers is likely to accelerate the growth of the automotive multifunction switch market. The ease offered by multifunction switches while driving is an important aspect that is likely to support the growth prospects of the multifunction switches market. Moreover, increase in safety concerns, which can be fulfilled by the use of new and improved multifunction switches, is likely to gain traction in the global automotive multifunction switches market. In addition to innovations and the development of new and compact multifunction switches, the ability of multifunction switches to improve the aesthetics of automobile vehicles is also likely to contribute to market growth.
The increasing demand for automobile vehicles is expected to be among the most important aspects that are contributing to the development of the automotive multifunction switches market. The increasing usage of automobiles across the globe is also estimated to provide a customer base for the aftermarket as the frequent and extensive use of automotive multifunction switches is likely to result in the need for their replacement.
China and Japan Continue to Uplift East Asia’s Market Attractiveness
East Asia is expected to remain a prominent region for the automotive multifunction switches market in terms of value as well as volume throughout the forecast period due to developments in the automobile market of China and Japan. China is estimated to be valued at US$ 931 Mn by the end of 2019, with a CAGR of 4%. Increase in manufacturing activities in the automobile sector of India is also expected to provide a boost to the South Asia and Oceania markets, where the total market is estimated to reach US$ 371 Mn and create a noteworthy incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 238 Mn.
On the other hand, North America is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 3%. The Europe market is expected to sustain its lead over the global market due to the extensive use of on-road vehicles in the region as well as the presence of the automotive manufacturing market in Germany. In terms of volume, Europe is expected to register a market of 23,151.5’000 units by the end of 2019. While the market of MEA is expected to have a negligible share in the global market, it is projected to witness significant growth with a substantial CAGR of 6%, and is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of 49 Mn over the forecast years.
Companies covered in Automotive Multifunction Switches Market Report
Company Profiles:
- TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
- Toyodenso Co.,Ltd
- Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG
- Merit Automotive Electronics Systems, S.L.U.
- UNO Minda, N K Minda Group
- Wells Vehicle Electronics
- Danlaw Technologies India Ltd
- COBO SPA
- Valeo
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Silicone Sealants Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period 2019-2029
Persistence Market Research conducted a study on the silicone sealants market for the historical period of 2014–2018 and forecast period of 2019–2029, which offers key inputs on the global silicone sealants market. The silicone sealants market is anticipated to register significant demand during the forecast period, due to growing investments in the construction industry, and the replacement of welding and mechanical fastening methods with adhesion. Increasing substitution of organic sealants by silicone sealants, miniaturization of electrical components, and rising trend towards the use of energy-efficient glass in construction are some of the factors that are expected to contribute toward the growth of the silicone sealants market over the estimated time period. The global silicone sealants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period.
Global Silicone Sealants Market: Dynamics
The global silicone sealants market is anticipated to be mainly driven by the construction, automobile, and electronics industries in the coming years. The construction industry is expected to create large volume sales of silicone sealants, owing to the large number of silicone sealant applications in the industry. Silicone sealants account for almost 8% of the total global construction chemicals market. With the growing influx of investments in the construction industry, the market is projected to witness a healthy rise in the demand for silicone sealants in the coming years. The automotive industry is also experiencing an increased demand for silicone sealants. The use of silicone sealants instead of welding and mechanical fastening methods is expected to be one of the key factors driving its demand in automotive as well as other industries. The global sales of automobiles accounted for around 104 million units in 2017, and this is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. This provides a significant growth opportunity to the silicone sealants market over the forecast years.
Global Silicone Sealants Market: Segmentation Overview
- Segmentation on the basis of application: On the basis of application, the silicone sealants market is segmented into building & construction, semiconductors & electronics, automotive, glass, wood furniture, and HVAC. The building & construction segment is anticipated to hold a prominent position in the global silicone sealants market in terms of volume and value market share. The automotive segment is anticipated to register a robust growth rate, owing to the increasing demand from this industry to replace conventional welding and mechanical fastening with silicone sealants.
- Segmentation on the basis of product type: The general grade segment is projected to lead the silicone sealants market in terms of product type over the forecast period. Growing applications of general grade and curing period of general grade silicone sealants are considered to be the main factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Global Silicone Sealants Market: Regional Overview
China is projected to be one of the key countries in the global silicone sealants market, accounting for almost 15% of the total market share by the end of the forecast period. The South East Asia & Other Pacific (SEAP) market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace in the global silicone sealants market during the forecast period, owing to the growth in the automobile, construction, and electronics industries in these regions. Europe and North America are mature markets, owing to the maturity of the end-use industry growth, and are anticipated to grow at a significantly slow pace over the estimated period.
Companies covered in Silicone Sealants Market Report
Companies Profiles
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- RPM International Inc
- Bostik
- TKK D. O. O
- H.B.Fuller
- PPG Indiustries
- Pidilite
- GCP Applied technologies
- Mapei S.p.A
Global Construction Aggregates Market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 623 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2029
Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides key insights about the global construction aggregates market and offers extensive information through structured market research. The global construction aggregates market was pegged at more than US$ 331 Bn in terms of value at the end of 2019, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 623 Bn by the end of the forecast period 2029, growing at a CAGR of ~ 6%.
Regional Government Reforms for Increasing Investments in Infrastructural Projects Boosting Construction Aggregates Market
Regional governments in emerging countries are focusing on achieving continuous upgradation to address infrastructural shortfalls and improve education & healthcare systems and water & sanitation. In line with this agenda, respective governments are placing importance on implementing solutions for sustainable mining and increasing productivity & automation, which has resulted in growth in the construction aggregates market. This is expected to enhance the demand for construction aggregates across the globe. The government has been strategically emphasizing on yielding maximum output from these opportunities by increasing investments on interconnection plans with different countries which has resulted in the growth of the construction aggregates market.
The growing demand for leisure activities, such as amusement parks and other luxury sports venues, in the U.S., Europe, China, and the Middle East is propelling the construction aggregates markets across the country. This is expected to create opportunities for market players to enhance their product portfolios and is likely to provide a much-needed boost to their revenues, thus propelling the growth of the construction aggregates market.
Increasing Use of Recycled Aggregates to Bolster Demand for Construction Aggregates
Aggregate recycling is a simple process that involves breaking, removing, and crushing existing aggregates into materials of specified quality and size. Aggregate recycling is gaining traction since it protects natural resources and eliminates the need for disposal, as it requires the use of readily available conventional aggregates for concrete and other applications. This has, in turn, resulted in the growth of the construction aggregates market. All construction buildings that were created in the past have a certain life span, after which the structure is unsafe as it can collapse. In addition, the use of recycled aggregates can help save costs and create additional commercial opportunities.
Technological Innovations in Construction Activities Restraining the Construction Aggregates Market
Technological innovations are among the key restraining factors for real estate owners. Technological disruption is changing customer behavior toward interaction with all types of commercial real estate, which includes retail, office space, hospitality, and others, and this is likely to have a negative impact on the construction aggregates market.
For instance, online rental infrastructure service providing companies can shift their businesses from hotels and apartments by providing rental infrastructural services for recreational purposes. This is likely to decrease the demand for nonresidential construction aggregates over the forecast period.
Industrial & infrastructural development in emerging economies is expected to create opportunities for the construction aggregates market to grow in the long-term. Majority of the infrastructural development includes the development of inter & intra-country road infrastructure, tunnel development, rail web & new airports, among others. The construction aggregates market is estimated to witness significant growth opportunities. However, high transportation cost & rising energy cost are among factors that are likely to restrain the market growth. However, the demand for construction aggregates is estimated to grow at a rapid pace following the introduction of new production technologies.
Companies covered in Global Construction Aggregates Market Report
Company Profiles
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc.
- LSR Group
- LafargeHolcim Ltd
- Cemex SAB de CV ADR
- Vulcan Materials Company
- CRH plc
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd
Global Basketball hoop Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025
Global Basketball hoop by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all very important data to frame strategic business judgments and recommend strategic growth plans. The Global Basketball hoop Research Report offers a wide-ranging insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
“Global Basketball hoop Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 103 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
Basketball hoop term as a horizontal circular metal hoop supporting a net through which players try to throw the basketball. Basketball hoop which are often used interchangeably. Basketball Hoop refers to the orange rim that is attached to the backboard. It is made from 5/8″ diameter solid steel rod. Basketball hoops or rims are orange painted goals attached to the backboard and used for scoring points in a game of basketball.
The key insights of the report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Basketball hoop manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Basketball hoop industry.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Basketball hoop as well as some small players such as:
- Bison
- Gared
- Goalsetter
- Barbarian Basketball Systems
- First Team; Inc.
For complete companies list Please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes: Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share.
On the basis of product type, primarily split into Inground Basketball Hoop, Portable Basketball Hoop, Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop.
On the basis on the end users/applications, including such as: Amateur Activities, Professional Venues.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa)
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
- Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.
