Automotive NVH Materials Market to Grow at a Stable Rate During the Forecast Period

Registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023), the global automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials market is predicted to generate a revenue of $11,467.5 million by 2023, witnessing a substantial increase in revenue from $7,579.8 million in 2017. The factors positively influencing the market growth are the rising demand for light-weight automobiles across the world and advancements in the material sciences field.

Substances which have the ability to reduce or block noise, vibration, harshness (NVH) generated from vehicle parts, such as the steering wheel, engine box, and accelerator paddles are referred to as NVH materials.Based on type, the automotive NVH materials market is categorized into felt, cork, metal sheet, polyvinyl chloride, foam, rubber, and others (resins and fiberglass). In 2017, with more than 30.0% sales volume share, the rubber type NVH material was the largest category.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-nvh-materials-market/report-sample

Rubber is able to provide vibration dampening and noise absorption and has unique physical properties including high consistency and density, which makes it an excellent sound-absorbing material for vehicles. In the forecast period, the foam category is expected to exhibit the highest volume CAGR. Foam protects automotive parts from harsh conditions.The classifications of the automotive NVH materials market based on vehicle type are heavy commercial (HCV), light commercial (LCV), and passenger vehicles.

With a revenue contribution of more than 60.0%, the passenger vehicle classification was dominant in 2017. Passenger vehicles include shuttles, bikes, cars, taxis, and trains. To make these vehicles safer and quieter, NVH materials are fitted into engine hoods and body panels to absorb and dissolve unwanted vibration and sound. Due to their extensive utilization in the transportation of goods, the HCV classification would experience the highest value CAGR in the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-nvh-materials-market

The automotive NVH materials market is observing the trend of the emergence of bio-based polyurethane. Presently, synthetic polyurethane is used for all automotive NVH applications, as it is light weight and have appreciable acoustic properties. However, with the rising popularity of eco-friendly cars, many manufacturers are focusing on using natural materials, such as soya, felt, and sugarcane fibers for developing bio-based polyurethane.

This is easily biodegradable, has low cost, and helps in noise and carbon emission reduction; all of these properties make bio-based polyurethane more preferred over synthetic materials.