Automotive OLED Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of HIV infections, particularly amongst the youth worldwide owing to unprotected sexual activities, lack of awareness about the risk of transmission, and the usage of contaminated needles and syringes have been the most prominent growth drivers boosting the global HIV therapeutics market. The growing healthcare expenditures of governments and the gradual spread of awareness about the availability of anti-HIV therapies are also contributing towards market growth.

Research conducted in novel scientific arenas such as pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics have been backing up the expansion of the market. The most awaited advent of personalized treatments wherein medications are optimized for every single patient considering the individual's genetic makeup has raised the hopes of HIV positive patients. Several community groups, national research groups, regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies and patients have joined forces against HIV, working towards the development of effective HIV therapies. All this has triggered the growth of the global HIV therapeutics market. Moreover, as several drugs are constantly being developed and are entering clinical investigation each day, it is likely that they will be easily available in near future, promoting the expansion of the market substantially.

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

Escalating incidence of this infection has been observed in Russia, Latin America, and several parts of Caribbean. Therefore, these regions are expected to display considerable demand over the coming period. The continents of Asia and Africa are plagued by this viral infection, with countries such as China, India, and Nigeria with high incidence of HIV infections. According to the WHO, 1 out of 25 people are suffering from HIV infection in the Sub-Saharan Africa, making up almost 70% of the entire global HIV population.

Steps taken by governments to improve access to HIV therapies in these emerging economies are likely to boost the demand for HIV therapeutics in these regions. Moreover, numerous national and international initiatives across the globe by institutions such as the HIVNAT (The Netherlands, Australia, and Thailand) Network, Harvard AIDS Institute, and MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières) have also been guiding growth.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global human immunodeficiency virus therapeutics market are ViiV Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Cipla, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie, Inc.

