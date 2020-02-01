Automotive Power Electronics Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2027

This report presents the worldwide Automotive Power Electronics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Power Electronics Market:

Market Segmentation

The automotive power electronics market has been segmented on the basis of electric vehicle, vehicle type and application. Based on electric vehicle, the market has been classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV). By application vertical, the market is further classified into powertrain and chassis, body electronics, safety & security systems, infotainment & telematics and others.

Geographically, the report is segmented into the automotive power electronics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Scope of Study

The report also includes key industry developments in the automotive power electronics market. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global automotive power electronics market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global automotive power electronics market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Ins., Renesas Electyronics Cor., Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The global automotive power electronics market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application

Powertrain and Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security Systems

Infotainment & Telematics

Others

Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K Germany France Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



