Automotive Pumps Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2017 to 2026

FMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive Pumps Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive Pumps Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Automotive Pumps Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2026 as the forecast timeframe.

The Automotive Pumps Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automotive Pumps Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Automotive Pumps Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the Automotive Pumps Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Automotive Pumps Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Automotive Pumps Market players.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic cooperation to accelerate the holistic integration of lighting technologies into the vehicle exterior, for both front and rear parts. The new partnership is also aimed at providing the market with combined solutions and technologies.

In December 2018, Aisin Seiki and DENSO Corporation announced an agreement to form a new company for development and selling driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company will be established in April 2019 under the name BluE Nexus.

In June 2017, Delphi Automotive Plc. entered into partnership with Transdev, a French-based international private public transport company, to develop a global, fully-automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The new joint venture will further extend to development of Self-Driving Buses, beginning with two pilot projects in France.

Other leading players participating in the automotive pumps market include Denso Corporation, TRW Automotive, Mikuni Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric, Mahle Group, Magna International, KSPG AG-A, Robert Bosch Gmbh, SHW AG, and Davies Craig.

Note: FactMR study offers key insights into the competitive scenario of the automotive pumps market

Additional Insights

Electric Automotive Pumps with Two-third Market Share Continue to Outnumber Mechanical Pumps

Mechanical automotive pumps are rapidly dying out owing to their lower energy-efficiency and higher hydraulic losses. Development of electrical pumps has quickly replaced mechanical pumps by winning preferences of automakers worldwide. Electric automotive pumps are independent of combustion engine operations and can be controlled whenever required with higher precision. Owing to these characteristics, electric pumps deliver significantly lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With the higher performance standards, the electric automotive pumps are highly sought after and are expected to represent over two-third of the market share as compared to mechanical automotive pumps during the forecast period.

Demand for High-Performance Engines Encourages R&D Investments in the Automotive Pumps Technology

The development of the automotive industry is significantly influenced by evolving emission standards as well as rising sales of automobiles across world regions. Consumers are seeking high-performance vehicles that are light-weight and fuel efficient. The crucial role of automotive pumps in enhancing the engine efficiency has increased the investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive pumps. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing affordable and low-friction pumps that deliver higher efficiency suitable for high-performance engines. Further, to complement the technology of next-gen vehicles manufacturers are actively engaged in new product developments. Design developments with regard to lightweight, rapid response, and affordability are trending in the automotive pumps market.

Fuel Supply Pumps Preserve the Leading Stance, Fuel Injection Pumps to Expand Rapidly in the Automotive Pumps Market

As an essential component of the automobile engine system, fuel supply pump is highly sought after by automakers as compared to other types of fuel pumps. Among different types of automotive pumps, fuel supply pumps continue to maintain their market position with consistently evolving effective fuel supply technology. That said, the fuel supply segment is expected to continue its dominance with a significant market valuation exceeding sales over US$ 30,700 Mn by 2026 end. On the other hand, fuel injection pumps are emerging rapidly with the steadily rising demand for diesel-powered cars and commercial vehicles. Higher fuel efficiency is the prime fillip driving the sales of diesel-powered automobiles, thereby propelling the demand for fuel injection automotive pumps in the automotive pumps market.

Growing Vehicle Electrification to Challenge Progress of the Automotive Pumps beyond Forecast

The automotive industry is rapidly witnessing transformations owing to stringent emission standards, demand for fuel-efficiency, and preference for sustainable automotive technologies. As electric vehicles run by electric power and are independent of internal combustion engines, demand for fuel automotive pumps is likely to witness challenges of adoption in future. Further, automotive pumps are likely to face issues of incompatibility with the advanced technologies of electric vehicles. As vehicle electrification is encouraged against the backdrop of growing environmental concerns, rising fuel prices, and increasing costs of the internal combustion engine and their maintenance, the automotive pumps market is expected to face limited adoption by automakers during the forecast and beyond.

Market Definition

Automotive pumps are a crucial component all automobiles where they transfer automotive fluids in different vehicle components such as fuel system, lubrication system, steering system, coolant system and transmission system. Based on their function, automotive pumps are categorized as fuel pump, oil pump, steering pump, transmission pump, vacuum pump, windshield washer pump and others.

About the Report

The report published by Fact.MR titled “Automotive Pumps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017 to 2026” delivers the most credible market performance. The thorough analysis of historical data, current market scenario and future projections included in the report provides vital insights pertaining to the futuristic growth trajectory of the automotive pumps market.

Research Methodology

The business intelligence report on global automotive pumps market is a result of an elaborate and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable insights into the automotive pumps market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches. The secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying paid resources, trade journals, and other publications related to automotive pumps market, while the primary research involved interviewing industry experts. Findings from these two research processes were triangulated to formulate the accurate and reliable forecast of the automotive pumps market.

