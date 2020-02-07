MARKET REPORT
Automotive Pumps Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2017 to 2026
FMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive Pumps Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive Pumps Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Automotive Pumps Market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2017 to 2026 as the forecast timeframe.
The Automotive Pumps Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automotive Pumps Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Automotive Pumps Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
The Automotive Pumps Market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Automotive Pumps Market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the Automotive Pumps Market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the Automotive Pumps Market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Automotive Pumps across the globe?
The content of the Automotive Pumps Market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the Automotive Pumps Market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Automotive Pumps Market players
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Automotive Pumps over the forecast period 2017 to 2026
- End use consumption of the Automotive Pumps across various regions
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Automotive Pumps and what regulations are being imposed on its usage
All the players running in the Automotive Pumps Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Automotive Pumps Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Automotive Pumps Market players.
Competitive Landscape
- In January 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic cooperation to accelerate the holistic integration of lighting technologies into the vehicle exterior, for both front and rear parts. The new partnership is also aimed at providing the market with combined solutions and technologies.
- In December 2018, Aisin Seiki and DENSO Corporation announced an agreement to form a new company for development and selling driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company will be established in April 2019 under the name BluE Nexus.
- In June 2017, Delphi Automotive Plc. entered into partnership with Transdev, a French-based international private public transport company, to develop a global, fully-automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The new joint venture will further extend to development of Self-Driving Buses, beginning with two pilot projects in France.
Other leading players participating in the automotive pumps market include Denso Corporation, TRW Automotive, Mikuni Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric, Mahle Group, Magna International, KSPG AG-A, Robert Bosch Gmbh, SHW AG, and Davies Craig.
Note: FactMR study offers key insights into the competitive scenario of the automotive pumps market, request a summary of the report.
Additional Insights
Electric Automotive Pumps with Two-third Market Share Continue to Outnumber Mechanical Pumps
Mechanical automotive pumps are rapidly dying out owing to their lower energy-efficiency and higher hydraulic losses. Development of electrical pumps has quickly replaced mechanical pumps by winning preferences of automakers worldwide. Electric automotive pumps are independent of combustion engine operations and can be controlled whenever required with higher precision. Owing to these characteristics, electric pumps deliver significantly lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With the higher performance standards, the electric automotive pumps are highly sought after and are expected to represent over two-third of the market share as compared to mechanical automotive pumps during the forecast period.
Demand for High-Performance Engines Encourages R&D Investments in the Automotive Pumps Technology
The development of the automotive industry is significantly influenced by evolving emission standards as well as rising sales of automobiles across world regions. Consumers are seeking high-performance vehicles that are light-weight and fuel efficient. The crucial role of automotive pumps in enhancing the engine efficiency has increased the investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive pumps. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing affordable and low-friction pumps that deliver higher efficiency suitable for high-performance engines. Further, to complement the technology of next-gen vehicles manufacturers are actively engaged in new product developments. Design developments with regard to lightweight, rapid response, and affordability are trending in the automotive pumps market.
Fuel Supply Pumps Preserve the Leading Stance, Fuel Injection Pumps to Expand Rapidly in the Automotive Pumps Market
As an essential component of the automobile engine system, fuel supply pump is highly sought after by automakers as compared to other types of fuel pumps. Among different types of automotive pumps, fuel supply pumps continue to maintain their market position with consistently evolving effective fuel supply technology. That said, the fuel supply segment is expected to continue its dominance with a significant market valuation exceeding sales over US$ 30,700 Mn by 2026 end. On the other hand, fuel injection pumps are emerging rapidly with the steadily rising demand for diesel-powered cars and commercial vehicles. Higher fuel efficiency is the prime fillip driving the sales of diesel-powered automobiles, thereby propelling the demand for fuel injection automotive pumps in the automotive pumps market.
Growing Vehicle Electrification to Challenge Progress of the Automotive Pumps beyond Forecast
The automotive industry is rapidly witnessing transformations owing to stringent emission standards, demand for fuel-efficiency, and preference for sustainable automotive technologies. As electric vehicles run by electric power and are independent of internal combustion engines, demand for fuel automotive pumps is likely to witness challenges of adoption in future. Further, automotive pumps are likely to face issues of incompatibility with the advanced technologies of electric vehicles. As vehicle electrification is encouraged against the backdrop of growing environmental concerns, rising fuel prices, and increasing costs of the internal combustion engine and their maintenance, the automotive pumps market is expected to face limited adoption by automakers during the forecast and beyond.
More such valuable insights influencing the automotive pumps market performance are elaborated in the report.
Market Definition
Automotive pumps are a crucial component all automobiles where they transfer automotive fluids in different vehicle components such as fuel system, lubrication system, steering system, coolant system and transmission system. Based on their function, automotive pumps are categorized as fuel pump, oil pump, steering pump, transmission pump, vacuum pump, windshield washer pump and others.
About the Report
The report published by Fact.MR titled “Automotive Pumps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017 to 2026” delivers the most credible market performance. The thorough analysis of historical data, current market scenario and future projections included in the report provides vital insights pertaining to the futuristic growth trajectory of the automotive pumps market.
Additional Questions Answered
The automotive pumps market report provides additional insights into several other market avenues as follows –
- What will be the key business strategies undertaken by manufacturers to win over the competition in the automotive pumps market?
- How will the electrification of the automotive industry impact the automotive pumps market performance?
- What will be the regional outlook of the automotive pumps market?
Research Methodology
The business intelligence report on global automotive pumps market is a result of an elaborate and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable insights into the automotive pumps market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches. The secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying paid resources, trade journals, and other publications related to automotive pumps market, while the primary research involved interviewing industry experts. Findings from these two research processes were triangulated to formulate the accurate and reliable forecast of the automotive pumps market.
Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025
This report presents the worldwide Automotive Solenoid Valves market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Market:
The Dow Chemicals Company
Future Plans
E. I. du Pont de Nemours
Bayer AG
Bemis Company Inc.
Evonik Industries
Honeywell International Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Sealed Air Corporation
The 3M Company
DuPont
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Polyester
Nylon
Fluoropolymers
Polycarbonate
Segment by Application
Packaging
Personal care products
Electrical & Electronic
Automobiles
Construction
Others
The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Automotive Solenoid Valves Market. It provides the Automotive Solenoid Valves industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Automotive Solenoid Valves study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Influence of the Automotive Solenoid Valves market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Automotive Solenoid Valves market.
– Automotive Solenoid Valves market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Automotive Solenoid Valves market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Automotive Solenoid Valves market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Automotive Solenoid Valves market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Automotive Solenoid Valves market.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Solenoid Valves Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges
1.4.3 Hopper Dredges
1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Size
2.1.1 Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Production 2014-2025
2.2 Automotive Solenoid Valves Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Automotive Solenoid Valves Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Automotive Solenoid Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Solenoid Valves Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Solenoid Valves Market
2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Solenoid Valves Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Automotive Solenoid Valves Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Automotive Solenoid Valves Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Automotive Solenoid Valves Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Automotive Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Automotive Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Automotive Solenoid Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Automotive Solenoid Valves Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….
Electrical Insulating Varnish Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017 – 2025
With space-age industrial and digitalization tools, Transparency Market Research (TMR) Research proffer accurate insights regarding market growth as well as ongoing industrial trends. Our analysts are available round the clock to deliver reports that stick to clientele requirements with no additional charges. We are in constant touch with research scientists to gather information about innovative manufacturing techniques.
Global Electrical Insulating Varnish market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
The business report on the global Electrical Insulating Varnish market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.
As per the report, the global market of Electrical Insulating Varnish is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.
Market Segmentation:
Electrical insulating varnish is available in the liquid form. Electrical insulating varnish is applied by spraying, trickling, and brushing method. Based on method of application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segmented into trickle impregnation method, Vacuum-Pressure impregnation (VPI) method, and dip and flood impregnation method. Based on type of varnishes, the electrical insulating varnish market can be divided into impregnating varnish and finishing varnishes. Trickle impregnation, dip and flood impregnation, and VPI methods are used to impregnate varnish. On the other hand, brushing and spraying methods are used to apply finishing varnishes. The major disadvantage related to the dip and flood impregnation method is that the coating is applied on unwanted parts of winding. The trickle impregnation method is advantageous, as it offers no drain loss, high retention & consistent quality. In terms of demand, the trickle impregnation method segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period.
Based on application, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segregated into electric motors, transformers, and generators. The electric motors segment is expected to exhibit high growth rate compared to other applications. Electric motors are primarily used in various products such as household appliances, disk drives, and industrial fans. Increase in usage of all these products for industrial as well as residential purposes is anticipated to boost the demand for electrical insulating varnishes between 2017 and 2025.
Regional Outlook
Based on region, the electrical insulating varnish market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held key share of the electrical insulating varnish market in 2016. It is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of large number electronic manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and India is augmenting the demand for electrical insulating varnishes in Asia Pacific.
Market Players
Prominent players operating in the electrical insulating varnish market include Elantas (part of Altana Group), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Von Roll Holding AG.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Crucial findings of the Electrical Insulating Varnish market report:
- Historical and future progress of the global Electrical Insulating Varnish market.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Application of each segment in various regions.
- Comparative study between leading and emerging Electrical Insulating Varnish market vendors.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
The Electrical Insulating Varnish market addresses the following queries:
- What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Electrical Insulating Varnish market?
- Which players are entering into partnerships and why?
- What are the supply-side trends of the global Electrical Insulating Varnish market?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Electrical Insulating Varnish ?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Electrical Insulating Varnish market?
The Electrical Insulating Varnish market report has considered
- 2018 as the base year
- 2019 as the estimated year
- 2014-2018 as the historic period
- 2019-2029 as the forecast period
Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025
The Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Market Report provides key strategies followed by leading Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. The Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, investments and business growth.
The well-established Key players in the market are:
MacDermid
Zinc Nickel Plating Paramount Metal Finishing
Chem Processing
Micro Metal Finishing
Plating Technology
DeKalb Metal Finishing
Pioneer Metal Finishing (PMF)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nickel: 12-20%
Nickel: 10-15%
Nickel: 6-20%
Nickel: 5-12%
Other
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Other
This report for Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Market discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, Market Effect Factors Analysis, market size forecast, and more.
Worldwide Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:
- Functional market industry outline
- Up and downstream industry examination
- Channels and propositions believability
- Market challenge by key players
- Enhancement suggestions examination
Some Main Reasons for Purchasing This Report:
New ways and approaches appropriate within the advancement structure of the market.
Readers of this report will receive in-depth knowledge about the market.
Updated statistics offered on the global market report.
This report provides an insight into the market that will help you boost your company’s business and sales activities.
It will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.
It will assist and strengthen your company’s decision-making processes.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Production by Regions
5 Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Key Findings in the Global Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating Study
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Future Forecast
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
The report outlines the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market. At the end, Zinc Nickel Alloy Plating industry development rival view, the industry scenario, samples, research conclusions are described. The important examination incorporated from 2014 to 2019 and till 2024 makes the report helpful assets for industry officials, promoting, sales, directors, experts, trade consultants, and others looking for key industry information with clearly given tables and charts.
