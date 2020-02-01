Automotive Pumps Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2017 to 2026

New Study on the Automotive Pumps Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Automotive Pumps Market. Moreover, a systematic and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our clients. The report gives a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges over the Automotive Pumps Market.

According to the report, that the Automotive Pumps Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe because of a selection of factors such as , favorable government policies, along with awareness related to the Automotive Pumps , spike in research and development and more.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Automotive Pumps Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Automotive Pumps Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Automotive Pumps Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Automotive Pumps Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Automotive Pumps Market:

1. What is the value of the global Automotive Pumps Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Automotive Pumps Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Automotive Pumps ?

5. What are In the industry?

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and Plastic Omnium entered into a strategic cooperation to accelerate the holistic integration of lighting technologies into the vehicle exterior, for both front and rear parts. The new partnership is also aimed at providing the market with combined solutions and technologies.

In December 2018, Aisin Seiki and DENSO Corporation announced an agreement to form a new company for development and selling driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company will be established in April 2019 under the name BluE Nexus.

In June 2017, Delphi Automotive Plc. entered into partnership with Transdev, a French-based international private public transport company, to develop a global, fully-automated, mobility-on-demand (AMoD) transport system. The new joint venture will further extend to development of Self-Driving Buses, beginning with two pilot projects in France.

Other leading players participating in the automotive pumps market include Denso Corporation, TRW Automotive, Mikuni Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric, Mahle Group, Magna International, KSPG AG-A, Robert Bosch Gmbh, SHW AG, and Davies Craig.

Note: FactMR study offers key insights into the competitive scenario of the automotive pumps market, request a summary of the report.

Additional Insights

Electric Automotive Pumps with Two-third Market Share Continue to Outnumber Mechanical Pumps

Mechanical automotive pumps are rapidly dying out owing to their lower energy-efficiency and higher hydraulic losses. Development of electrical pumps has quickly replaced mechanical pumps by winning preferences of automakers worldwide. Electric automotive pumps are independent of combustion engine operations and can be controlled whenever required with higher precision. Owing to these characteristics, electric pumps deliver significantly lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With the higher performance standards, the electric automotive pumps are highly sought after and are expected to represent over two-third of the market share as compared to mechanical automotive pumps during the forecast period.

Demand for High-Performance Engines Encourages R&D Investments in the Automotive Pumps Technology

The development of the automotive industry is significantly influenced by evolving emission standards as well as rising sales of automobiles across world regions. Consumers are seeking high-performance vehicles that are light-weight and fuel efficient. The crucial role of automotive pumps in enhancing the engine efficiency has increased the investments in R&D to develop advanced automotive pumps. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing affordable and low-friction pumps that deliver higher efficiency suitable for high-performance engines. Further, to complement the technology of next-gen vehicles manufacturers are actively engaged in new product developments. Design developments with regard to lightweight, rapid response, and affordability are trending in the automotive pumps market.

Fuel Supply Pumps Preserve the Leading Stance, Fuel Injection Pumps to Expand Rapidly in the Automotive Pumps Market

As an essential component of the automobile engine system, fuel supply pump is highly sought after by automakers as compared to other types of fuel pumps. Among different types of automotive pumps, fuel supply pumps continue to maintain their market position with consistently evolving effective fuel supply technology. That said, the fuel supply segment is expected to continue its dominance with a significant market valuation exceeding sales over US$ 30,700 Mn by 2026 end. On the other hand, fuel injection pumps are emerging rapidly with the steadily rising demand for diesel-powered cars and commercial vehicles. Higher fuel efficiency is the prime fillip driving the sales of diesel-powered automobiles, thereby propelling the demand for fuel injection automotive pumps in the automotive pumps market.

Growing Vehicle Electrification to Challenge Progress of the Automotive Pumps beyond Forecast

The automotive industry is rapidly witnessing transformations owing to stringent emission standards, demand for fuel-efficiency, and preference for sustainable automotive technologies. As electric vehicles run by electric power and are independent of internal combustion engines, demand for fuel automotive pumps is likely to witness challenges of adoption in future. Further, automotive pumps are likely to face issues of incompatibility with the advanced technologies of electric vehicles. As vehicle electrification is encouraged against the backdrop of growing environmental concerns, rising fuel prices, and increasing costs of the internal combustion engine and their maintenance, the automotive pumps market is expected to face limited adoption by automakers during the forecast and beyond.

More such valuable insights influencing the automotive pumps market performance are elaborated in the report. Request free report sample now.

Market Definition

Automotive pumps are a crucial component all automobiles where they transfer automotive fluids in different vehicle components such as fuel system, lubrication system, steering system, coolant system and transmission system. Based on their function, automotive pumps are categorized as fuel pump, oil pump, steering pump, transmission pump, vacuum pump, windshield washer pump and others.

About the Report

The report published by Fact.MR titled “Automotive Pumps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017 to 2026” delivers the most credible market performance. The thorough analysis of historical data, current market scenario and future projections included in the report provides vital insights pertaining to the futuristic growth trajectory of the automotive pumps market.

Additional Questions Answered

The automotive pumps market report provides additional insights into several other market avenues as follows –

What will be the key business strategies undertaken by manufacturers to win over the competition in the automotive pumps market?

How will the electrification of the automotive industry impact the automotive pumps market performance?

What will be the regional outlook of the automotive pumps market?

Research Methodology

The business intelligence report on global automotive pumps market is a result of an elaborate and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable insights into the automotive pumps market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches. The secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying paid resources, trade journals, and other publications related to automotive pumps market, while the primary research involved interviewing industry experts. Findings from these two research processes were triangulated to formulate the accurate and reliable forecast of the automotive pumps market.

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Automotive Pumps Market report:

Chapter 1 Automotive Pumps Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Automotive Pumps Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Automotive Pumps Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Automotive Pumps Market Definition

2.2 Automotive Pumps Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2017 to 2026

22.3 Automotive Pumps Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Automotive Pumps Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Automotive Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Automotive Pumps Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2017 to 2026

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Automotive Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Automotive Pumps Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2017 to 2026

Chapter 5 Automotive Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Automotive Pumps Market Size and Forecast, 2017 to 2026

Chapter 6 Company Profile

Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information

