Automotive Radar Market insights offered in a recent report 2017 to 2022

The Automotive Radar Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Radar Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Radar Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Radar across various industries. The Automotive Radar Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The Automotive Radar Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Automotive Radar Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Automotive Radar Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Automotive Radar Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Automotive Radar Market

Leading Players Make Massive Inroads with Research Initiatives and Collaborative Strategies

Robert Bosch GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Continental AG with its headquarters in Hanover, Germany are two of the leading players in the automotive radar market. Robert Bosch has made massive inroads in the automotive radar market space with critically timed acquisitions, mergers and takeovers. In the year 2017, Robert Bosch entered into a collaboration with Tom Tom to launch a unique HD map with an integrated radar road signature layer for the localization of vehicles in autonomous driving. It has also showcased its prowess in research and development that has enabled it to come out with innovative products and solutions. Bosch has partnerships with myriad universities and research institutes with a keen focus on information technology and sensors. It has also procured proprietary patent rights for all its products thus giving it an edge. It is said that the company has employed nearly 60,000 individuals who are purely focused on the company’s R&D activities. The company also leverages its growth with its profoundly strong operational network that efficiently serves its humungous customer base.

The meteoric rise of Continental AG has been its single minded focus on providing scalable and innovative protection systems for vehicle occupants as well as ADAS that uses automotive radars to fulfill safety and comfort functions. The company has smartly strategized its expansion by entering into agreements with other players in the market. Continental signed an agreement with Nexteer automotive in the year 2017 in a joint venture focused on the development of motion control systems and actuator components for automated driving. It also entered into a partnership with AND to enrich map and location data with the requisite sensor data collected from vehicles. Its biggest strength has been its ability to multiply by leaps and bounds in all the major markets of the world thus mitigating the risk associated with overdependence on only one region. It provides automotive parts with operations in about 46 different countries of the world with Europe accounting for a major chunk of the company’s total revenue.

The Automotive Radar Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Automotive Radar in xx industry?

How will the Automotive Radar Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Automotive Radar by 2029?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Automotive Radar ?

Which regions are the Automotive Radar Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Automotive Radar Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2017 to 2022

