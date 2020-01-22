Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Refinish Coatings .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Refinish Coatings , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Refinish Coatings history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Automotive Refinish Coatings market, the following companies are covered:

competitive landscape. Company market share analysis includes the market share of dominant players in 2015, based on their production capacities and other factors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze source segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each source segment.

Based on product type, the automotive refinish coatings market has been segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, and filler. Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into solvent borne coatings and water borne coatings. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for automotive refinish coatings in each product segment and technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the automotive refinish coatings market. These include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, and The Sherwin-Williams Company. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global automotive refinish coatings market as follows:

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Product Analysis Primer Base coat Clear coat Activator Filler Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Technology Analysis Solvent Borne Water Borne Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan & Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



