Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Technological breakthroughs, Value chain and stakeholder analysis by 2024
The global automotive refinish coatings market depicts a consolidated scenario. The 5 key players in the global market, in 2015, held around 65% of the entire market. The two leading players in the world, namely Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC and PPG Industries. The top two vendors, s and together held over 40% share of the global market in the said year. Stringent rules and regulations with respect to emission of VOC from coatings, particularly in developed areas for example Europe and North America have led to a major reduction in demand for the coatings that are solvent-based coatings. The key players operating in the global automotive refinish coatings market are KANSAI PAINT CO. LTD., Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Donglai Coating Technology.
A recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) prognosticates the global automotive refinish coatings market to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast rptiod 2016 and 2024. With development rate like this, in 2015, the global market was valued to be around worth of US$6.6 bn. In the end of 2024 market is foreseen to reach around worth of US$10.8 bn by 2024.
On the basis of product type, the report is divide in terms of the automotive refinish coatings market into base coats, primers, clean primers, coats, fillers, and activators. One of these in 2015, base coat segment accounted for 30% key share of the entire market. The increasing ownership of used automobiles and increasing number of road accidents have resulted in the exponential rise in the global automotive refinish market in coming years. Geographically, in 2015, North America accounted for major share in global market for automotive refinish coatings market. The increasing development of the region is majorly due to increased disposable income and usual preference of the buyers to repair the machine tendency among individuals to undertake timely repairs of their vehicles.
Rise in Disposable Income to Propel Growth in Market
Increase in sales of automobiles over these nations is required to prompt a sizeable development of the pool of vehicles and have an immediate positive effect on the entire demand for automotive refinished coatings. Rising disposable earnings in rising economies are additionally expected to prompt a sizeable ascent in vehicle fix and support exercises, which is a major factor behind the growth of automotive refinish coatings market in developed areas, for example, Europe and North America.
Efforts made by the governments and nature sustenance bodies to bring issues to light among customers in this respects have prompted a critical decrease in the generally global utilization of dissolvable based coatings in the previous couple of years. Being the overwhelming income generator of the global automotive refinish coatings market, hampered development of the section likewise specifically suggests an immense hit to the market’s general development prospects.
Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials to Hamper Global Demand
Alongside this factor, the fluctuating costs of key crude materials required for the making of automotive refinish coatings, which are for the most part gotten from unrefined petroleum and flammable gas, are additionally expected to limit the market’s development to a limited degree in the coming years. These factors are estimated to boost the market for water-based refinish coatings, the item type known to have lesser effect on the nature, and achieve new advancements as far as item variety and dependability of water-borne coatings.
Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market Size in terms of volume and value 2015 – 2021
Detailed Study on the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market
The latest report published by PMR on the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2015 – 2021 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market.
The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.
Vital Market Information Included in the Report:
- Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets
- Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape
- Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment
- Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market
- Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol in different regions
The report resolves the following doubts related to the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market:
- What is the projected growth rate of the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market during the forecast period?
- What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market?
- Which market player is dominating the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market in region 1?
- Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances?
- What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market during the forecast period 2015 – 2021?
The Green Polyol & Bio Polyol Market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.
the major players in the global green polyol & bio polyol market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd, Arkema S.A, Bayer MaterialScience, BioBased Technologies LLC, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, INVISTA S.A.R.L, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Johnson Controls Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Stepan Company, and Cargill Inc.
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
- Eastern Europe
- CIS
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Others
Key features of this report
- Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Green Polyol & Bio Polyol market dynamics
- Latest innovations and key events in the industry
- Analysis of business strategies of the top players
- Green Polyol & Bio Polyol market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)
What Sets PMR Apart From the Rest?
- Flawless, prompt, and efficient customer support
- Accurate representation of data collected from trustworthy secondary and primary sources
- Addressing over 300 client queries each day
- The systematic and methodical market research process
- Successfully delivered customized reports to clients from over 60 countries
Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Netskope, Protegrity, Skyhigh Networks, Adallom, Adallom, Adallom, Ciphercloud
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2025.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Research Report:
- Netskope
- Protegrity
- Skyhigh Networks
- Adallom
- Ciphercloud
- Prespecsys
- Cloudloc
- Cloudmask
- Bitglass
- Imperva
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Segment Analysis
The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market.
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Cloud Access Security Brokers Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- KII Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cloudmine, IBM Corporation, IBM Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kony
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 105.00 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 84% from 2017 to 2025.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Research Report:
- KII Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Cloudmine
- IBM Corporation
- Kony
- Microsoft Corporation
- Kinvey
- Anypresence
- Io Backend
- Appcelerator
Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market: Segment Analysis
The global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market.
Global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
