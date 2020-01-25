Automotive Roof System Market Strategies, Major Industry Participants, Marketing Channels and Forecast To 2016 – 2026

Krill Oil Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Krill Oil industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Krill Oil manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Krill Oil market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Krill Oil Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Krill Oil industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Krill Oil industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Krill Oil industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Krill Oil Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Krill Oil are included:

prominent players are coming up with advanced oil extraction technology to manufacture krill oil with improved freshness and flavor.

From a geographical standpoint, Europe contributes the most to the global krill market vis-à-vis revenue. In the years ahead too, the market in the region will expand substantially. Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is emerging as the most attractive market owing to the increasing awareness about krill oil and demand from numerous companies formulating dietary supplements and functional foods.

Global Krill Oil Market: Overview

Krill oil is an oil extracted from krill, more generally from a species of Antarctic krill called Euphausia superba. They are usually sold as capsules. Key components in krill oil are phospholipid derived fatty acids and omega 3 fatty acids; the fatty acids are similar to fish oil. The process of extraction may or may not involve the use of solvent. The myriad benefits of krill oil make it useful in various applications such as baby formula, animal feeds, functional foods, and is considered especially useful in a variety of heart ailments.

Global Krill Oil Market: Key Trends

The global krill oil market is driven by the rising demand for pharmaceutical and dietary supplements made from krill oil and the growing acceptance of the oil as a viable substitute for fish oil. The increased use of krill oil in making various functional foods has stimulated the demand for krill oil. In addition, rising health concerns and various medical benefits of krill oil are expected to propel the evolution of the market along the forecast period. The increased acceptance in making infant formula is also expected to fuel the market growth in emerging regions. The dramatic decrease in the population of Antarctic krill and their adverse ecological impact on sea species are likely to hamper the growth of the market to an extent.

Global Krill Oil Market: Market Potential

Manufacturers of functional foods are capitalizing on the various potential benefits of krill oil. The krill oil capsules have emerged as promising options in the U.K. as reducing the cramping conditions associated with dysmenorrhea and reduce the symptoms of Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women. Over the last few years, pharmaceutical companies have been marketing krill oil as the potential source of astaxanthin – a power antioxidant.

Several players are keen on marketing krill oil supplement after removing many harmful compounds which may present when they are packaged as supplement. Recently, Enzymotec announced an advanced version of its K-Real krill oil, which contains no trimethylamine (TMA) or trimethylamine-oxide (TMAO). The product is produced through a multi-stage oil-extraction process. The consumption of TMAO, found in marine products, is associated with an enhanced risk for cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, advancements in oil extraction processes are anticipated to propel the demand for krill oil worldwide.

Global Krill Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, in terms of geography, Europe contributes a sizeable revenue in the krill market and is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. Asia Pacific is a prominent market for krill oil. The growth in the regional market is driven by the rising awareness related to health benefits of krill oil, coupled with the increasing demand by several companies as vital ingredients in making dietary supplements and functional foods. The region is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. Increased acceptance of krill oil as a fish oil alternative is also expected to boost the market in other regions.

Global Krill Oil Market: Competitive Analysis

Major companies operating in this market include Enzymotec Ltd., Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., NutriGold Inc., RB LLC., Daeduck FRD Inc., NWC Naturals Inc., Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co Ltd., and Aker BioMarine. Prominent players are adopting advancements in oil extraction technology which help them manufacture krill oil with enhanced freshness and flavor.

