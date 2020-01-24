Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market research to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2017 – 2025

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market: Introduction

Automotive selective catalytic reduction systems are integrated with diesel engines to meet regulations regarding very low emissions. Selective catalytic reduction systems are one of the most cost and fuel efficient systems which are utilized for the purpose of reduction of nitrogen oxides that are released as emission from automobiles. Along with nitrogen oxides, these systems also reduce Hydrocarbon and CO emission by 50-60% and PM emissions by 25 – 40%. In Automotive selective catalytic reduction systems, urea is injected — which acts as a liquid reductant through a catalyst into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine.

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market: Market Dynamics

Owing to the increase in demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles, the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Rising concerns among the governments of many countries regarding automobile emission and its consequences, such as diseases, health issues and degradation of eco system, has led to the implementation of stringent vehicle emission norms.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20527

This factor is anticipated to boost the automotive selective catalytic reduction system market. Increasing demand for diesel engine vehicles has propelled the use of selective catalytic reduction systems in vehicles to control the emission levels of nitrogen oxide, hydro carbons and carbon monoxide from diesel engines. This is another key factor that is likely to accelerate the demand for automotive selective catalytic reduction systems during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles, owing to growing demand from end use industries, such as construction, mining, logistics and transportation, among others, is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive selective catalytic reduction market during the forecast period.

In countries that have less stringent emission norms, automobile manufacturers are using alternatives of selective catalytic reduction. This may hinder the growth of the automotive selective catalytic reduction system market. Moreover, increasing demand for hybrid/electric vehicles and promotion of alternative fuels across the globe may also hamper the growth of the automotive selective catalytic reduction system market.

In the coming years, Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will aim to improve fuel economy and power output of the vehicles by integrating selective catalytic reduction systems into almost every vehicle. Moreover, OEMs are also focusing on getting into long-term alliances with selective catalytic reduction system manufacturers to enhance the quality of materials used and to design unique systems. These factors are expected to become drivers for the said market in the upcoming years.

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market: Segmentation

The Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System market can be segmented by sales channel and vehicle type.

On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented as:-

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented as:-

Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market: Regional Overview

According to Euro VI norms, all the diesel vehicles in Europe should integrated with Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction Systems to comply with environment safety standards. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System market in the upcoming years. Additionally, Europe is the one of the largest manufacturers and consumers of automobiles and commercial diesel vehicles. Owing to the increasing number of diesel vehicles, Asia Pacific is expected to spearhead the growth of the said market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, growing infrastructural developments and need for transportation by construction companies will propel the demand for diesel commercial vehicles, which in turn, will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, North America also holds a prominent share in the global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System market owing to stringent rules and regulations concerning automotive emission.

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System market include:-

Scheuch GmbH

Rochling

Johnson Matthey

Hitachi Zosen

GEA

DuPont

Donaldson

DCL International

Baumot

Babcock Power Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/20527

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.