Automotive semiconductor Market Is Growing Worldwide with Top Key Players NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Infineon Technologies AG,Rohm Semiconductor
Automotive semiconductor Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Optical, Sensors & Actuators, Memory, Microcontrollers, Analog ICs, Logic and Discrete Power Devices); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Infotainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems); Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV, and HCV)
The global automotive semiconductor market is experiencing a stable growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for automotive semiconductors comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalizes substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor products. The continuous innovations in the field of semiconductors for wide variety of applications in passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicle (LCV), heavyweight commercial vehicle (HCV) is attracting several automakers globally, which is paving the path for automotive semiconductors market in the current scenario. Additionally, the automotive semiconductor market is experiencing rising number of partnerships between the automakers and semiconductor manufacturers under various projects to boost the automotive semiconductor products.
The global automotive semiconductor market accounted to US$34.89 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$76.93 Bn by 2027.
Automotive semiconductor Market – List of Companies
1. NVidia Corporation
2. Intel Corporation
3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
4. Infineon Technologies AG
5. Rohm Semiconductor
6. Texas Instruments Inc.
7. Renesas Electronics Corporation
8. Robert Bosch Gmbh
9. ON Semiconductor Corporation
10. STMicroelectronics N.V.
The automotive industry is constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the automotive semiconductor market. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers.
The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully-automated cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies.
Asia Pacific region accounted for the maximum market share in 2017, nearly half of the entire automotive semiconductor market. The dominance of the region is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of Chinese automotive and semiconductor manufacturers. China is one of the prominent leaders in global electric vehicle development globally and ranks first in Asia Pacific region. Also, the country houses a number of automobile manufacturers, and in the current scenario, these Chinese automakers are making remarkable investments in order to procure advanced semiconductor products. Pertaining to the fact that, the quest for advanced technologies among the Chinese mass is significant, the development of advanced semiconductor products are also rapid as compared to other countries in the region. This factor is heavily fueling the growth of automotive semiconductor market in the country, which is catalyzing substantially the growth of automotive semiconductor market in Asia Pacific.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Key Takeaways
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Market Landscape
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Analysis
- Automotive semiconductor Market Analysis – By Product
- Automotive semiconductor Market Analysis – By Component
- Automotive semiconductor Market Analysis– by Deployment
- Automotive semiconductor Market Analysis– by End User
- Automotive semiconductor Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Industry Landscape
- Automotive semiconductor Market – Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Mobile Ticketing Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2018-2025
Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025
Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview
Dry eye syndrome (DES) is also known as keratisis sicca and kerato-conjunctivitis sicca. People suffering from DES show damage to the ocular surface, instability in the tear film, and visual disturbance. Tear film covers the ocular surface, which is made up of three intertwined layers, a superficial lipid layer, produced by meibomian glands assist in reducing tear evaporation and uniform tear spreading, middle thick aqueous layer produced from lacrimal glands, and the innermost hydrophilic mucin layer produced from goblet cells of conjunctiva and epithelium of ocular surface.
The two most common types of DES are DES associated with Sjogren syndrome (SS) and DES unassociated with SS. DES can also be classified as aqueous deficiency dry eye and evaporative dry eye disorder. According to TearScience Inc., in 2012, around 86% of the patients in Europe and the U.S. were suffering from DES showed symptoms of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD, blockage of meibomian glands). The blockage causes less secretion of oil in the tears, which results in evaporation of tears too quickly.
The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is primarily driven by growing geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of dry eye syndrome and growth in awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. However, the stringent drug approvals, expirations of the blockbuster drugs patents, and lack of skilled ophthalmologists are restraining the growth of DES market. According to National Health and Wellness Survey in 2013, approximately 16.4 million people are suffering from DES, which accounts for 6.8% of the total population of the U.S. Prevalence of DES increases with age, 2.7% for 18 – 34 age group and 18.6% for more than 75 age group were reported to be suffering from DES. The prevalence of DES is higher in women (8.8%) as compared to men (4.5%). According to the National Eye Institute, in the U.S the annual cost of treating DES including prescription drugs is US $ xx billion.
Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
Cyclosporine
Oral Corticosteroid
Artificial Tears
Omega Supplements
Punctual Bags
Removable Bags
Dissolvable Bags
By Disease Type:
Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome
Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome
By Product
Liquid Drops
Gel
Liquid Wipes
Eye Ointment
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
High healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D activities in the DES treatment market is expected to propel growth of DES market in North America
Growing geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of dry eye syndrome owing to lifestyle disorders are contributing factors for the growth of DES market in the North America region.
Asia Pacific region is emerging in DES treatment market due to large pool of patient population. According to the regional population based study published in All India Ophthalmological Society, in 2012, the prevalence of DES was 40.8% with mild symptoms and 31.7% with MGD.
Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is oligopolistic in nature with few players holding majority of the share. Various strategies are adopted by market players such as new product launches, acquisitions, and agreements in order to retain market position. In September, 2017, Johnson and Johnson Vision, acquired TearScience Inc., a medical device manufacturer for treating MGD. This acquisition expanded the company’s eye health portfolio. Allergan received marketing approval from FDA for its TrueTear Intranasal Tear Neurostimulator.
Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market are Allergan, Novartis AG., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Allostera Pharma, I-Med Pharma Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AFT pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmBh, and Auven therapeutics.
Lingerie Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2025
Lingerie market has occupied a significant position in the apparel industry in recent years as it not only serves its functional benefits but also is considered as an basic necessity to every woman. The the global lingerie market has been bifurcated on the basis of product types into bras, knickers and panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others which includes baby doll, corsets, chemises and chemisoles among others. Bra as an essential necessity and also a fashion accessory to every women and it has captured the largest market share in 2015. Knickers and panties also occupied a significant position in the same year, thus contributing significantly to the overall market size of the lingerie industry.
Some of the major key players operating in the global contact lens market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Srilanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K), PVH Corporation (New York, U.S) among others.
The market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into online stores and storefront. Online stores captured the largest market in 2015 due to high penetration of internet services and rapid advancements in the field of technology, thus creating a strong platform for the manufacturers of lingerie Further, the e-commerce giants are engaged in strong promotional activities due to which they provide with continuous discount options and various other offers which attract both consumers and manufacturers to avail this platform.
Females in the developing countries are experiencing latest trends towards carrying themselves in public. They are changing their outlook towards accepting innerwear as a casual affair and take time to choose and make a purchase. The outerwear of women has undergone a dramatic change and due to this women prefer selecting inner wear, especially bras that can match with their attire. They try to purchase lingerie depending on the occasion or event, such as there are special sport wear bras for gymnasium purpose. It can be demonstrated from the product differentiation brought by the lingerie manufacturers over online and retail stores. Thus this is a key factor complementing the growth of the global lingerie market.
Lingerie has witnessed a rapid acceptance in the fashion industry. Women from all backgrounds want to try out the latest trends in the inner wear segment. Most of the large brands have exclusive stores in shopping malls or independent stores. In developing countries like India and China, brands like Jockey try to reach out to customers through small roadside innerwear shops. Additionally, lingerie is available at stores as well as online. Brands like Victoria Secret have country specific websites for easier transactions and shipment.
However, the lingerie wear maintains high cost for advertisement and other marketing promotions. This is due to the cost of celebrities or models that are hired for being featured in the photo shoots. Moreover, the destination or location cost of the photo shoot depends and therefore larger brands do not compromise in keeping high cost for their lingerie wear. Therefore, this factor is majorly hindering the growth of the market and the impact of the same is likely to reduce by the end of the forecast period.
Moreover, the global lingerie market is experiencing moderate growth in the apparel segment as nowadays individuals are more inclined towards branded items, most of which are usually priced on the higher end. People from all backgrounds and income group want to avail a comfortable and lasting inner wear that can be fashionable as well as skin-friendly. There are many local brands or companies that manufacture cheap quality products to cater to the wide population in the under developed or developing countries. Mergers and acquisitions are a strategic way of entering the market and understanding the current needs and preferences of the population. Through this, the large companies will benefit in capturing the market and at the same time, will enable the small companies to fight for a better position in the market.
The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows;-
Global Lingerie Market, by Type
• Bra
• Knickers and Panties
• Lounge wear
• Shape wear
• Others
Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel
• Online Stores
• Store Front
Moreover, in this report the study provides different countries included in different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America includes U.S. and Rest of North America. Europe includes U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes countries such as India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. In addition, Middle East and Africa includes country such as UAE, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Latin America comprise of countries such as Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Transition in the lifestyle of the consumers which is backed by rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power is a major factor behind the high growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Further, consumer exposure to the same by way of advertisements through televisions, and print media among others is another key factor responsible for the growth of the Lingerie Market in this region.
The report analyzes the factors that are driving and restraining the growth of the lingerie market. This report will help manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.
Global Lingerie Market, by Geography
• North America
• U.S.
• Rest of North America
• Europe
• U.K.
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
