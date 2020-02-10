Global Market
Automotive Sensors Market is Estimated to Reach USD 42.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 % – Forencis Research
The Global Automotive Sensors Market is estimated to reach USD 42.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, says forencis research (FSR). Sensors are a device that is used to detect any changes in quantities or events like force, pressure or any other form of energy and transfers it as an optical or electric signal to the specific component. In the automotive sector, sensors are an essential part of the vehicle, which are installed to increase vehicle performance, safety, and reliability of the passengers. It is also used for lowering fuel consumption and helps in reducing the onboard weight of the vehicle. Sensors such as pressure sensors, speed sensors, temperature sensors, NOX sensors, and safety sensors among other sensors are used in the vehicles to boost passenger safety.
Automotive Sensors Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Rise in Demand for Safety and Security
Safety is a primary requirement in the automotive sector. Any safety or security failures may result in severe injury or loss of life. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is built in a variety of high-tech sensors. This technology helps in preventing sudden jerks and reducing the number of injuries and deaths related to an accident. Rising vehicle accidents worldwide is driving the demand for automotive safety & security. To avoid this, International Standards, International Organization for Standardization (ISO 26262), and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE J3061) have come up with strict vehicle safety and security standards.
Hence, the rise in demand for safety & security is expected to drive the automotive sensors market during the forecast period.
- Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the growing adoption of electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive sensors market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Cost Competitive Market
The demand for automotive sensors moves up and down in variation with the prices. The presence of a large number of players affects the pricing of automotive sensors which increases the market competition in terms of the product cost. This results in pricing pressure on prominent players to deliver efficient products at a lower cost. Thus, the price of automotive sensors is depended on consumer buying behavior which may affect market growth.
Automotive Sensors Market: Key Segments
- Based on Sensor Type: Speed Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Safety Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Position Sensors, NOx Sensors, Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Sensors, and
- Based on Application: Engine, Powertrain, Body, Brakes, Chassis, Transmission, Clutch, Safety and Control Systems, and
- By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and
- By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) andAftermarket
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the Worldwith individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Sensors Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
- Speed sensors
- Wheel Speed Sensors
- Speedometers
- LIDAR
- Ground Speed Radar
- Others
- Pressure Sensors
- Air Conditioning Pressure Sensor
- Fuel Pressure Sensor
- Oil Pressure Sensor
- Manifold Pressure Sensor
- Others
- Temperature Sensors
- Safety Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Magnetic Sensors
- Oxygen Sensors
- Position Sensors
- NOx Sensors
- Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Sensors
- Others
Automotive Sensors Market, by Application
- Engine
- Powertrain
- Body
- Brakes
- Chassis
- Transmission
- Clutch
- Safety and Control Systems
- Others
Automotive Sensors Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Others
Automotive Sensors Market, by Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Sensors Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027
The Global Eco Fiber Market is estimated to reach USD 88.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6 %, says forencis research (FSR). Eco fiber are obtained without or with minimal use of any type of chemicals or pesticides impacting the environment. These fibers are obtained from the natural source or synthetically. Eco fibers such as hemp fiber, soy fiber, jute fiber and others are obtained from natural source whereas lyocell, recycled cotton, and others are obtained from synthetic sources. These are environmentally safe fibers, which are biodegradable and does not possess any health hazards to living organisms. These are widely adopted in textile, medical, packaging sector.
Eco Fiber Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Rising Concern Towards Reducing Environmental Degradation
The increasing usage of hazardous chemicals in processing and production methods in various industries has resulted into irreparable environmental degradation. This has led to major environmental threats such as global warming, carbon foot printing. This factor has led to higher concern towards minimizing the environmental impact, leading to rise in inclination towards ecofriendly products. Ongoing industrialization, growing textile industry with higher need for eco-friendly substitute to the conventional processing method is driving the demand for eco fiber.
- Increasing Demand from Textile Industry
Upward scaling textile industry is generating higher demand for more environmentally safe fibers., Increasing overall textile demand along with increasing popularity of the green and ecofriendly clothing among the manufacturers and potential population is expected to boost the market growth in the following timespan. Rising global population, increase in per capita income, higher spending on textile and fashion clothing along with betterment in living standard are some of the factors anticipated to push the textile growth, which in turn, escalates the eco fiber demand.
Market Restraints:
- Higher Cost of Eco Fiber
With the higher adoption of the environmentally safe fibers across the globe, there exist some hindrance related to the price of the eco fibers. These fibers are extracted and processed from either natural or synthetic source, through an environmentally safe procedure. The processing of the eco fibers is a laborious and consumes more energy, which escalates the cost of the eco fiber.
Eco Fiber Market: Key Segments
- By Source: Aloe Vera, Cotton, Bamboo, Banana, Coir, Corn, Hemp, Jute andRamie
- By Type: Organic, Synthetic andRecycled
- By Application: Clothing and Apparel, Home Furnishing, Packaging, Healthcare, Construction, Paper andOthers
- By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Eco Fiber Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Eco Fiber Market, by Source
- Aloe Vera
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Banana
- Coir
- Corn
- Hemp
- Jute
- Ramie
Eco Fiber Market, by Type
- Organic
- Synthetic
- Recycled
Eco Fiber Market, by Application
- Clothing and Apparel
- Home Furnishing
- Packaging
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Paper
- Others
Eco Fiber Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Smart Port Market is Estimated to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027 – Forencis Research
The Global Smart Port Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.2%, says forencis research (FSR). Smart port is defined an automated port that uses emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain to enhance its performance. As the volume of trade is growing notably, implementation of these technological solutions helps in automated functioning improving internal efficiency.
Smart Port Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
- Demand for Operational Efficiency at Ports
The global trade is increasing at faster pace, this have increased vessel size, cargo volumes, traffic at port, which increases pressure on the yards and the stakeholders involved. Because of this increased pressure, the internal efficiency at operational level gets affected at the ports. Incorporating smart solutions may help in optimizing operational activities, improving efficiency and reducing logistics cost. Sensors installed at the ports helps in monitoring infrastructure, scheduling maintenance activities, and optimizing many other operational activities.
Thus, demand for operational efficiency at ports may contribute in the growth for the smart port market, during the forecast period.
- Implementation of Cloud Computing to Reduce Carbon Emission
Carbon footprint created by shipping industry is very large. According to International Transport Forum (ITF), approximately 85% of carbon dioxide emissions were produced by ports. To reduce the amount of emissions produced various steps are taken by the industry. Installing cloud computing may help the industry to achieve their target for lower emissions. The organization can migrate the workload to the cloud server which will save energy consumed by on premise infrastructure. Cloud computing helps in saving energy, cost and resources to great extent.
Thus, implementation of cloud computing to reduce carbon emission may contribute in the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Cyberattacks Issue
Recently, the ports are experiencing digital transformation to optimise operational activities and expand the capabilities, such as monitoring of infrastructure, collecting real-time data, and automation. This transformation is based on the technologies such as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and incorporation of these technologies in the system has made the ports vulnerable to cyberattacks. To utilise technologies at their full potential awareness regarding cyberattacks can be raised among the stakeholders and cybersecurity can be developed.
Thus, cyberattacks can be challenging factor for the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.
Smart Port Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and
- Segmentation based on solution covers: Single-window Custom, X-ray Scanning, Smart Cargo-handling System, Gate Automation, Traffic-monitoring System, Asset Health Monitoring, Biometric Access Control Systemand
- Segmentation based on technology covers: Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain,and
- Segmentation based on port type covers: Emerging, Intermodal Terminal, Local Tradeand City-based.
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Smart Port Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Smart Port Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
- Service
Smart Port Market, by Solution
- Single-window Custom
- X-ray Scanning
- Smart Cargo-handling System
- Gate Automation
- Traffic-monitoring System
- Asset Health Monitoring
- Biometric Access Control System
- Others
Smart Port Market, by Technology
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Big Data
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Blockchain
- Others
Smart Port Market, by Port Type
- Emerging
- Intermodal Terminal
- Local Trade
- City-based
Smart Port Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Carbon Nanotubes Market is Estimated to Reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 – Forencis Research
The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical molecules that rolled up with the layers of carbon items. They can be single-walled or multi-wall structures with a diameter of 1nm and more than 100 nm respectively. Carbon nanotubes own high tensile strength which is approximately 100 times more than steel of the same diameter. The nanotubes also possess good electric as well as thermal conductivity. Carbon nanotubes are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as electric & electronics, polymer, medicine, aerospace & defense, automotive, among others.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand Form End-Use Industry
Carbon Nanotubes found innumerable applications in different end-use industries such as medical, electric & electronics, chemical & plastics, Energy and so on. The nanotubes noted the applications such as high-strength composites, actuators, energy storage, and energy conversion devices, sensors & nanoprobes, catalysts, and electronic devices. Thus growth in various industries as resulted in increasing demand for carbon nanotubes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
- Attractive Chemical and Physical Properties
Many of the superior properties of the carbon nanotubes are derive from the graphene. Due to the SP2 bond between each carbon item, they have higher tensile strength than steel and Kevlar. Moreover, carbon nanotubes have a superior elastic property and thermal property. The carbon nanotubes can withstand up to 1382 °F at normal pressure and 5072 °F in vacuum atmospheric pressures. Due to attractive properties carbon nanotubes, it founds the number of application in industries which is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Manufacturing Cost
The carbon nanotubes are manufactured by the number of methods. The manufacturing methods are depending on the purity of carbon, achievable space‐time yield, and amorphous carbon content. Among them, high space‐time yield can only be achieved by Chemical Vapour Deposition processes. CVD process as also used when fewer contents available of amorphous carbon, carbon purity is generally decreased due to catalyst residues. Moreover, the laser ablation methods and arc discharge method produces the gram scale and are, therefore, relatively expensive. Thus the high manufacturing cost of carbon nanotubes is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Type Covers: Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Key Segments by Synthesis Method Covers: Chemical Vapour Deposition, Arc Discharge Method, Laser Ablation Method, Nanotube Purification, and Others
- Key Segments by Fit Application:Electric & Electronics, Chemicals & Polymers, Energy, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others
- Key Regions Covers: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Carbon Nanotubes Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Synthesis Method
- Chemical Vapour Deposition
- Arc Discharge Method
- Laser Ablation Method
- Nanotube Purification
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application
- Electric & Electronics
- Chemicals & Polymers
- Energy
- Medical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
