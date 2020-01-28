Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Regions, Types, Sales And Applications 2026

Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Introduction

Automotive single stage & multistage transmission are simply the transmission unit of the vehicles, and relative arrangement of input and output shaft within the gear box possess different capacities in terms of torque and speed. On the basis of these capacities it categorized into single stage and multistage transmission unit

Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market – Competitive Landscape

Allison Transmission, AISIN SEIKI Co.,Ltd., Eaton Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Magana International Inc., Schaeffler AG, Hyundai Dymos, and Bonfiglioli RIDUTTORI S.P.A. are the key manufacturers of automotive single stage and multi-stage transmission system

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Established in 1949, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. is based in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company is one of the major manufacturers of automotive engine, drivetrain, body, and chassis. It is 30% owned by the Toyota Group. In April 2019, the company announced plans to make new investments in the U.S. in order to boost their business of automatic transmission systems for SUVs to meet the rising demand for these systems in the country.

Eaton

Founded in 1911, Eaton is currently based in Dublin, Ireland. It is a leading company providing solutions to aviation, automobile, hydraulics, filtration, and electrical sectors. The company operates in more than 60 countries and delivers products to over 175 countries. In 2016, nine large original equipment manufacturers accounted for 68% of the company’s automotive sales.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is a global engineering and technology company. Its diverse product portfolio caters to multiple industries and holds significant position in the market for automotive components and technologies. The company is a key contributor to the development of advance electronic sensors and actuators. Its drivetrain division engages in the manufacture and development of automotive transmission sensors.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Established in 1915, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The company offers a wide product portfolio that caters to the automotive industry. It is focused on the development of automotive safety systems and automotive drivetrain products. Recently, it bagged a major contract for 8-speed automatic transmission from BMW. ZF Friedrichshafen AG plans to start production of transmission systems at its Saarbrücken plant by 2022. It also plans to commence production of the technology at other locations, including the U.S. and China, in the near future.

Automotive Single Stage & Multistage Transmission Market Dynamics

Rising demand for high speed vehicles and investment for SME (small and medium scale enterprises) businesses

Demand for high speed vehicles is rising across all the regions owing to development of infrastructure and high popularity of such vehicles among youngsters. Increase in demand for economy vehicles is anticipated to be a key factor driving the demand for single stage transmission systems, as these systems are integrated in hatchbacks and front-wheel drive sedans.

On the other hand, high demand for sports cars and SUVs is anticipated to propel the market for the two-stage transmission systems. Two-stage transmission systems provide high speed gear assembly with large gear ratios. These are mostly available in sports cars and SUVs. Multistage transmission system are primarily used in commercial vehicles owing to the availability of large spaces for gear arrangement in the vehicles. Industrial growth across all the regions is expected to be a key driver of the multistage transmission market, as it increases the demand for commercial vehicles. Rise in investment in small and medium scale businesses is a major factor driving the demand for light and medium commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for multistage transmission systems during the forecast period.

