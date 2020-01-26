Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market.

The automotive spark plug is a device designed to fit into each cylinder of a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine to produce an electric spark for ignition of the air-fuel mixture. The automotive glow plug is a device fitted into each cylinder of a diesel engine, with a heating element to heat incoming fuel and air to ensure efficient combustion when the engine is cold. Automotive spark & glow plugs are segmented on the basis of type into hot spark plugs, cold spark plugs, metal glow plugs and ceramic glow plugs.

List of key players profiled in the report:

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Borgwarner Inc., Weichai Power Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, ACDelco Corporation, Magneti Marelli Aftermarket N.A. ,

By Type

Hot Spark Plug, Cold Spark Plug, Metal Glow Plug, Ceramic Glow Plug ,

By Vehicle type

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket ,

The report analyses the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Automotive Spark and Glow Plugs market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

