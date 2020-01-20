Automotive Speed Sensor Market Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments and Growth By 2023

Global Paper Dyes Market was valued at US$ 993.59 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US 1,349.37 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding paper dyes market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in paper dyes market.

A dye is a substance which has an affinity for the substrate to which it is being applied. A paper is as opposed to a pigment that is usually an insoluble powder mixed with a binder to produce paint. Dyes are usually applied in an aqueous solution and often require a mordant to improve their fastness. With the increase in per capita consumption of the emerging economies, the consumption of dyes papers is increasing at a fast pace. The growing focus on hygiene among people is impacting the consumption of dyes papers. Also, key factors such as the increase in global population, improved standards of living, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to drive the consumption of dyes papers which include facial wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and paper products. Hence, the increased consumption of dyes papers will boost the demand for paper dyes, thus, driving growth in the paper dyes market through the forecast period.

Increasing demand from numerous applications is the key factor for the upsurge of the paper dyes market in the foreseen period. Whereas fluctuating in prices of raw material acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Focus on environmentally sustainable dyes is likely to be the opportunity for the market in the forecast period.

Based on type, the direct dyes segment is the largest type segment of the paper dyes market. Due to its wide usage in alkaline dye bath and also it is easy to dye the substance and can be applied in wide range of colors, is the factors for the direct dyes to upsurge the growth of the market.

Based on form, the liquid paper dyes segment is the largest form segment of the paper dyes market and also expected to dominant through the forecast period. Liquid paper dyes are typically used for printing & writing, coated paper, tissue & toweling, package & board etc.

Based on application, the packaging & board segment is the largest application segment of the paper dyes market. The application has replaced traditional dyes to modified direct dyes due to color strength better color fastness properties, and reasonable pricing, which propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. The huge demand for paper dyes for the packaging & board application is gaining a huge market due to the rising need for paper & boards from e-commerce industries.

Geographically, APAC dominated the paper dyes market in 2017. The region is growing in Dyes production for Paper consumption coupled with increasing per capita disposable revenue. Growing awareness between packaging & board regarding paper benefits among others segment may promote regional growth during the forecast period. APAC and North America will continue to be the largest markets followed by Europe for Paper Dyes. The Asia Pacific is a strategic location for paper dyes producer, as global economic slowdown has stimulate numerous established manufacturers to expand their manufacturing facilities in the region and, thus, increase their sales.

The Scope of Global Paper Dyes Market:

Global Paper Dyes Market, by Type:

• Sulfur Dyes

• Direct Dyes

• Basic Dyes

• Acid Dyes

• Others

Global Paper Dyes Market, by Form:

• Powder form

• Liquid form

Global Paper Dyes Market, by Application:

• Packaging & Board

• Coated Paper

• Writing & Printing

• Tissues

• Others

Global Paper Dyes Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Paper Dyes Market:

• Celanese

• Eastman

• Merck KGaA

• Sumitomo

• Sekab

• Showa Denko

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Lonza

• LCY Chemical

• Ashok Alco-chem

• BASF

• Archroma

• DyStar

• Atul Ltd.

• KEMIRA OYJ

• Synthesia

• Axyntis Group

• Vipul Organics

• Standard Colors

• Keystone Aniline

• Cromatos

• Thermax

• Organic Dyes and Pigments

