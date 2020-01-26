Automotive Springs and Struts Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019 – 2027

Global Automotive Springs and Struts market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Automotive Springs and Struts market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Automotive Springs and Struts market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in global automotive springs and struts market:

The global automotive springs and struts market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive springs and struts market are:

ABB

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mando Corp.

NHK SPRING Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

BENTELER International

Sogefi SpA

thyssenkrupp AG

Ride Control, LLC

KYB Americas Corporation

Stabilus GmbH.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

DRiV Incorporated (Tenneco Inc.)

Mubea Fahrwerksfedern GmbH

Unity Automotive

BWI Group

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by Vehicle

Passenger

Commercial

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by Technology

Hydraulic Suspension

Air Suspension

Electrical Suspension

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by System Type

Dependent Suspension System

Independent Suspension System

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by Capacity

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Springs and Struts Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The Automotive Springs and Struts market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Automotive Springs and Struts market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Automotive Springs and Struts market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Automotive Springs and Struts market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Automotive Springs and Struts market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Automotive Springs and Struts market in terms of value and volume.

The Automotive Springs and Struts report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

