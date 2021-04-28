Automotive Starter And Alternator Market Research Study for the Period 2017-2027

The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2017-2027 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Automotive Starter And Alternator across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Automotive Starter And Alternator Market during the assessment period 2017-2027.

key players in the market coupled with acquisitions and mergers is expected to make the global automotive starter and alternator market flourish in near future. The manufacturers of automotive starters and alternators are expanding their businesses to emerging economies like China, India, Russia, etc. as these countries are focused on development of automotive sectors in order to serve the rising demand across the globe.

Electric starters are expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. The different types of electric starters used in automotive sector are gear reduction, inertia starter, folo-thru drive and moveable pole shoe. Based on alternator type, the claw pole alternators are projected to witness significant growth in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of the global automotive starter and alternator market is increase in production of vehicles across the globe. According to OICA, the total vehicle production increased by around 1% in 2015. Moreover, increasing adoption of electric vehicles due to environment concerns such as rising air pollution, is further expected to escalate the demand for automotive starter and alternator market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing preference for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles is further projected to escalate the demand for automotive starters and alternators in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Restraints

The increasing production of hybrid vehicles is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global automotive starter and alternator market. The hybrid vehicles use one or more motors which ignite with the help of internal combustion engine. Due to this reason, these vehicles have eliminated the use of automotive starters and alternators which, in turn, is expected to restrict their demand in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Segmentation

The global automotive starter and alternator market can be segmented on the basis of starter type, alternator type and vehicle type. On the basis of starter type, the market can be segmented into electric, hydraulic and pneumatic. On the basis of alternators, the market can be further segmented into claw pole alternator and cylindrical alternator. On the basis of vehicles, the global starter and alternator market can be further segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Region wise Outlook

Based on regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive starter and alternator market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, led by emerging economies like China and India, is projected to be the dominant region during the forecast period due to the presence of continuously increasing automobile manufacturing companies in this region. North America, led by U.S. is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for starters and alternators in North America, owing to rising production of vehicles, coupled with continuous investment in this market is expected to fuel the demand for automotive starters and alternators in near future. The automotive starter and alternator market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to witness steady growth due to sluggish demand in this region. However, increasing demand for vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive starters and alternators in near future.

Automotive Starter and Alternator Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified in the global automotive starter and alternator market are mentioned below:

Valeo SA



Denso Corporation



Robert Bosch GmbH



Ningbo zhongwang auto fittings Co.,LTD



Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



ASIMCO Technologies Ltd



Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.



BBB Industries



Unipoint Electric MFG Co., Ltd.



Remy International, Inc.



Lucas Electrical Limited



Mitsuba Corporation



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

