Automotive Sun Visor Market Size is Set to Register 2030 Million by 2023 | Top Key Manufacturers – Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas, Kyowa Sangyo, KASAI KOGYO, Hayashi, Takata, IAC Group

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Automotive Sun Visor Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Automotive Sun Visor Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview:

The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Automotive Sun Visor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0561420901775 from 1210.0 million $ in 2014 to 1590.0 million $ in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Automotive Sun Visor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Automotive Sun Visor will reach 2030.0 million $.

According to the market report analysis, the rapid growth in the automotive industry, especially the premium automotive segment had propelled the demand for high-value automotive sun-visors. High priced automotive interiors are installed in premium cars which are not offered in other vehicle segments. The high sales of premium vehicles in developed economies due to ongoing trend of premiumization among consumers. The high growth in the sales of premium cars will further boost the demand for high-value automotive sun visor applications.

The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is segmented On the basis of Sun Visor Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region. Based on Sun Visor Type, the market is classified into conventional type and LCD sun visor. The conventional segment dominates the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market and it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of Vehicle Type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Demand for sun visors is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe.

As per the regional analysis, APAC dominates the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India and South Korea. Rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the Automotive Sun Visor Market during the forecast period. Rising trend of electric vehicles in Europe is anticipated to boost the usage of sun visor in the automotive industry. Increase in the number of light vehicles and stringent safety norms are expected to drive the Sun Visor Market in North America during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

1 Grupo Antolin

2 Daimei

3 Atlas (Motus)

4 Kyowa Sangyo

5 KASAI KOGYO

6 Hayashi

7 Takata

8 IAC Group and More……………….

Global Industry News:

Grupo Antolin (January 02, 2020) – Grupo Antolin and Eyesight Technologies team up to provide intelligent in-cabin monitoring solutions – Grupo Antolin, one of the largest manufacturers of vehicle interiors in the world, and Eyesight Technologies, a leading provider of computer vision AI solutions for the in-car automotive industry, have entered into a partnership to provide driver and occupancy monitoring solutions to OEMs worldwide.

Grupo Antolin’s technological knowhow, the ability to integrate 3rd party solutions into its components and development of their control electronics, will be paired with Eyesight Technologies’ advanced in-cabin sensing solutions to deliver smart-integrated systems with great added value.

The collaboration will provide car manufacturers with in-cabin solutions tailored to the needs of future electric, connected, and semi-autonomous to fully autonomous vehicles, leveraging the technological capabilities of driver and occupancy/interior monitoring.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Automotive Sun Visor Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report 2019

1 Automotive Sun Visor Product Definition

2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Automotive Sun Visor Business Introduction

4 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Automotive Sun Visor Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 Automotive Sun Visor Segmentation Product Type

10 Automotive Sun Visor Segmentation Industry

11 Automotive Sun Visor Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

