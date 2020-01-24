MARKET REPORT
Automotive Sun Visor Market Size is Set to Register 2030 Million by 2023 | Top Key Manufacturers – Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas, Kyowa Sangyo, KASAI KOGYO, Hayashi, Takata, IAC Group
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Automotive Sun Visor Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Automotive Sun Visor Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.
Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Overview:
The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Automotive Sun Visor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0561420901775 from 1210.0 million $ in 2014 to 1590.0 million $ in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Automotive Sun Visor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Automotive Sun Visor will reach 2030.0 million $.
According to the market report analysis, the rapid growth in the automotive industry, especially the premium automotive segment had propelled the demand for high-value automotive sun-visors. High priced automotive interiors are installed in premium cars which are not offered in other vehicle segments. The high sales of premium vehicles in developed economies due to ongoing trend of premiumization among consumers. The high growth in the sales of premium cars will further boost the demand for high-value automotive sun visor applications.
The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is segmented On the basis of Sun Visor Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region. Based on Sun Visor Type, the market is classified into conventional type and LCD sun visor. The conventional segment dominates the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market and it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of Vehicle Type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Demand for sun visors is likely to increase during the forecast period owing to continuous increase in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe.
As per the regional analysis, APAC dominates the Global Automotive Sun Visor Market owing to the presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, India and South Korea. Rise in vehicle production across the region is anticipated to boost the Automotive Sun Visor Market during the forecast period. Rising trend of electric vehicles in Europe is anticipated to boost the usage of sun visor in the automotive industry. Increase in the number of light vehicles and stringent safety norms are expected to drive the Sun Visor Market in North America during the forecast period.
Major Key Players:
1 Grupo Antolin
2 Daimei
3 Atlas (Motus)
4 Kyowa Sangyo
5 KASAI KOGYO
6 Hayashi
7 Takata
8 IAC Group and More……………….
Global Industry News:
Grupo Antolin (January 02, 2020) – Grupo Antolin and Eyesight Technologies team up to provide intelligent in-cabin monitoring solutions – Grupo Antolin, one of the largest manufacturers of vehicle interiors in the world, and Eyesight Technologies, a leading provider of computer vision AI solutions for the in-car automotive industry, have entered into a partnership to provide driver and occupancy monitoring solutions to OEMs worldwide.
Grupo Antolin’s technological knowhow, the ability to integrate 3rd party solutions into its components and development of their control electronics, will be paired with Eyesight Technologies’ advanced in-cabin sensing solutions to deliver smart-integrated systems with great added value.
The collaboration will provide car manufacturers with in-cabin solutions tailored to the needs of future electric, connected, and semi-autonomous to fully autonomous vehicles, leveraging the technological capabilities of driver and occupancy/interior monitoring.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
1 North America Country (United States, Canada)
2 South America
3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Automotive Sun Visor Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Report 2019
1 Automotive Sun Visor Product Definition
2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Automotive Sun Visor Business Introduction
4 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Automotive Sun Visor Market Forecast 2019-2023
9 Automotive Sun Visor Segmentation Product Type
10 Automotive Sun Visor Segmentation Industry
11 Automotive Sun Visor Cost of Production Analysis
12 Conclusion
MARKET REPORT
Biologics and Biosimilars Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2023: International Company’s – Roche, Amgen, AbbVie, Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck
“Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018” report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Overview:
The report spread across 173 pages is an overview of the Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018. The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2018 to 2023 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.
The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is growing continuously and expected to grow healthy CAGR by Forecast year 2023. A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA. In this report is a biologic defined as proteins, peptides, hormones or antibodies drugs production by bio-engineered technology, but does not include a vaccine. A Biosimilar in this report is a biologic medical product which is copy of an original product that is manufactured by a different company. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original innovator products, and can be manufactured when the original product’s patent expires.
Some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the biologics and biosimilars market include increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and coronary artery diseases and rise in geriatric population. Moreover, large numbers of clinical trials and innovative R&D approaches to develop advanced drugs drive the market growth. However, manufacturing difficulties due to complexity of drug molecules hinder the market growth.
The Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the market is divided into antibody, hormone, and growth-factor. Based on Application, it is categorized into tumor, diabetes, cardiovascular, hemophilia, and others.
Major Key Players:
1 Roche
2 Amgen
3 AbbVie
4 Sanofi-Aventis
5 Johnson & Johnson
6 Pfizer
7 Novo Nordisk
8 Eli Lilly
9 Novartis
10 Merck
11 3sbio
12 Changchun High Tech and More……………..
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
2 Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
3 South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
4 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
This study answers to the below key questions:
1 What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
2 What are the key market trends?
3 What are the challenges to market growth?
4 Who are the key players in this market?
5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Biologics and Biosimilars Market.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Biologics and Biosimilars Market Report 2018
1 Market Definition
2 Global Market by Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
5 Global Market by Regions
6 North America Market
7 Europe Market
8 Asia-Pacific Market
9 South America Market
10 Middle East & Africa Market
11 Market Forecast
12 Key Manufacturers
MARKET REPORT
Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the global Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market report include:
Linde Group AG
Flowserve Corporation
Air Liquide
VRV S.p.A
Chart Industries
Parker Hannifin
INOX India Limited
Wessington Cryogenics
Taylor Wharton Cryogenics
Herose GmbH
Graham Partners
Emerson
Cryoquip LLC
Cryofab, Inc
Beijing Tianhai Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tanks
Valves
Vaporizers
Pumps
Other
Segment by Application
Energy & Power
Chemical
Metallurgy
Electronics
Shipping
Other
The study objectives of Oil and Gas Automation Solutions Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Oil and Gas Automation Solutions market.
MARKET REPORT
(2019-2024) Pretzel Market | Global Industry Report, Share, Size, Top Companies and Future Demand
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pretzel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global pretzel market size is growing at a stable rate. A pretzel is a baked snack which is characterized by a twisted-knot shape. It is usually prepared using wheat flour dough along with other ingredients including yeast, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, corn starch and water. It is widely available in the market in hard and soft varieties with a shiny, brown outer surface. Salt is the most common seasoning on pretzels, while other seasonings include cheese, sugar, chocolates and nuts. These snacks are gaining popularity among consumers as they are relatively lower in calories as compared to potato-based snacks. Consequently, they have emerged as a preferred snacking option in many countries across the globe.
Global Pretzel Market Trends:
Busy schedule in today’s globalized world has created a high dependency on convenience foods including pretzels. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness among consumers across the globe, manufacturers are launching cholesterol- and gluten-free variants of pretzels containing non-GMO whole grain flour. Additionally, the introduction of a variety of exotic flavors including mocha, banana, garlic, barbecue, honey mustard, and bacon and cheddar caters to the diversified tastes of consumers, thus boosting the product sales. Furthermore, the distribution of these snacks through online retail channels has provided a thrust to the market since these channels offer enhanced convenience and better price points for a vast range of products. Other factors influencing the product demand include rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Content:
1. Salted Pretzels
2. Unsalted Pretzels
On the basis of content, salted pretzels exhibit a clear dominance in the market, followed by unsalted pretzels.
Market Breakup by Type:
1. Hard
2. Soft
Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into hard and soft pretzels.
Market Breakup by Packaging Type:
1. Bags
2. Boxes
3. Containers
4. Others
On the basis of the packaging type, the market has been divided into bags, boxes, containers and others. Amongst these, bags account for the biggest market share.
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2. Convenience Stores
3. Specialist Retailers
4. Online Retailers
5. Others
Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant market segment. Other major segments include convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and others.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. Europe
2. North America
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other key regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. These include Johnson Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, ConAgra Foods, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, Intersnack, J & J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Old Dutch Foods, Philly Pretzel Factory and Pretzels Inc.
