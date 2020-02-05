Automotive Telematics Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2026

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Automotive Telematics Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the Automotive Telematics sector for the period during 2019-2026. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The global Automotive Telematics market is segment based on region, by component, by application, by solutions, and by end user. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation:

By Channel Type

o OEM

o Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

o Commercial Vehicle

o Passenger Car

o Two-Wheeler

By Application

o Fleet/Asset management

o Navigation & location-based system

o Infotainment system

o Insurance telematic

o Safety & security

o V2X

o Others

By Connectivity Solution

o Embedded

o Integrated smartphones

o Tethered

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global Automotive Telematics market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global Automotive Telematics Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

TomTom Telematics B.V

Trimble Inc.

Omnitracs

VERIZON

I.D.Systems, Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

MiX Telematics

Teletrac Navman

