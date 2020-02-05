Global Market
Automotive Terminal Market Set to Reach USD 25 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Forencis Research
The Global Automotive Terminal Market is estimated to reach USD 25 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.4%.
Automotive terminals are electromechanical devices that can regulate different electronic systems or can be used to connect charger with cell or batteries in vehicles. This system comes in different sizes, designs, and specifications depending upon the demand of the end-user industry. Terminals are fitted at the endpoint of a wire with a connector or fastener.
Automotive Terminal Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand of Electric Systems
Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions with the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles has boosted the demand for electric systems. As per Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017. Thus, the demand for electric systems has expected to drive the automotive terminal market during the forecast period.
Supportive Regulations Regarding Safety Systems
Safety is one of the biggest concerns in the automotive industry. Government standards are introduced to increase driver or onboard passenger’s safety. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people annually die due to road accidents. To overcome this situation, various safety systems have been introduced which are expected to boost the automotive safety market during the forecast period. For instance, In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been imposed to increase the implementation of the collision avoidance system.
Market Challenges:
Reliability Issues of Battery Terminal
Battery terminals are formed by highly conductive metal or lead. They are important in connecting battery cables and are the first point of contact between the vehicle’s electrical system and battery. Issues with battery terminal can impact the complete vehicle and to overcome this situation vehicle need to be serviced. First concern with the battery terminal is a problem in starting the vehicle, this can be caused by a loose battery terminal or corrosion on the battery. No electric power is another concern for failing battery cables, damaged or corroded terminal causes this problem and replacement of battery terminal can fix this. Thus reliability issues regarding the battery terminal impact the market growth.
Automotive Terminal Market: Key Segments
- Based on Type: Battery Terminal, Connectors, Wire Wrap, Screw Terminals, Leads, Terminal strips, and Others
- By Application: Battery system, Safety & Security, Body Control & Interiors, In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Engine & Emission Control, Cooling, and Lighting System
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Terminal Market include:
- TE Connectivity (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Lear Corporation.
- FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
- PKC Group Ltd
- Molex, LLC
- Grote Industries, Inc.
- Keats Manufacturing,
- Viney Corporation Limited,
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Terminal Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Terminal Market, by Type
- Battery Terminal
- Connectors
- Wire Wrap
- Screw Terminals
- Leads
- Terminal strips
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market, by Application
- Battery system
- Safety & Security
- Body Control & Interiors
- In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
- Engine & Emission Control
- Cooling
- Lighting System
Automotive Terminal Market, by Vehicle Type
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Others
Automotive Terminal Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Computer Animation and Modeling Software Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Computer Animation and Modeling Software Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Computer Animation and Modeling Software Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Google LLC
- SAAB
- Intermap Technologies, Inc.
- Cybercity 3D
- ESRI
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble
- Airbus Defence and Space
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Computer Animation and Modeling Software Market is Segmented as:
Global computer animation and modeling software market by type:
- 3D Mapping
- 3D Modelling
Global computer animation and modeling software market by application:
- Construction Purposes
- Automobile Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Video Entertainment
Global computer animation and modeling software market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Computer Animation and Modeling Software Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Computer Animation and Modeling Software Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Automotive Communication Technology Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Automotive Communication Technology Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Automotive Communication Technology Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Toshiba Corp.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Microchip, Inc.
- Cypress Semiconductor, Inc.
- Xilinx, Inc.
- Elmos Semiconductor
- Intel Corp.
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Robert Bosch, Inc.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Automotive Communication Technology Market is Segmented as:
Global automotive communication technology market by bus module:
- Local Interconnect Network (LIN)
- Controller Area Network (CAN)
- FlexRay
- Media-oriented Systems Transport (MOST)
- Ethernet
Global automotive communication technology market by vehicle class:
- Economy
- Mid-Sized
- Luxury
Global automotive communication technology market by distribution channel:
- OEM
- Distributors
Global automotive communication technology market by application:
- Powertrain
- Body and Comfort Electronics
- Infotainment and Communication
- Safety and ADAS
Global automotive communication technology market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Automotive Communication Technology Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Automotive Communication Technology Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Foldable Electric Scooters Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Foldable Electric Scooters Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Foldable Electric Scooters Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Xiaomi
- Segway
- Megawheels
- Glion Scooters
- GOTRAX
- Shenzhen Iezway Technology
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Foldable Electric Scooters Market is Segmented as:
Global foldable electric scooters market by type:
- Maximum Load 200-250 pounds
- Maximum Load <200 pounds
Global foldable electric scooters market by application:
- Children
- Adult
Global foldable electric scooters market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Foldable Electric Scooters Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Foldable Electric Scooters Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
