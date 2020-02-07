Automotive Terminal Market– Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2025

Connect with us

Automotive terminal is an electronic or electromechanical device that offers vehicle connectivity solutions and is used to connect load or charger with the cells or batteries in automotive vehicles. Since vehicle functionality depends mainly on the proper operation of these electronic devices, it is important that each automotive wire terminal, as well as the connector, is durable and protected.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive terminal market was USD 13.53 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 27.41 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.61 % during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production and also government mandates on the active and passive safety of vehicles. Also, rising investment in infrastructure, construction activities and also increasing vehicle sales are also expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also anticipated to be the fastest growing market for automotive market in the forecasted period due to the rising awareness among people regarding advanced vehicle electronics as well as convenience inside the vehicle.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global automotive terminal market is mainly driven by higher disposable income among people, the evolution of energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected, autonomous and also semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to create opportunities. However, the growth of the global automotive terminal market is hindered by design issues in developing terminals for high voltage use, terminal design mainly to handle vibrations and lack of guarantee of long-term reliability of the terminals

Industry Trends and Updates

Delphi Technologies, a global leader in vehicle propulsion has planned to invest in PolyCharge America Inc., a start-up established mainly to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This new technology will help in making high-power inverters smaller, lighter and also more tolerant to high temperatures.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a Japan-based company has planned announced that it will make a capital investment of 8 billion yen into Hokkaido Sumiden Precision Co. Ltd. which is the production base for the group’s cemented carbide inserts. These inserts once produced will help in a variety of industrial fields such as automotive, energy and also aerospace industries.

An automotive drivetrain is a group of components which provides power to the driving wheels. An important function of the drivetrain is to couple the engine that produces power or torque to the driving wheels that consume this mechanical power. Some of the types of automotive drivetrain vehicles are all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive drivetrain market was USD 268.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 404.08 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market with almost 51 % market share in 2018 owing to the surging demand for automobiles as well as rising disposable income in the region. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are also expected to grow due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers, increasing investments and high disposable income in the regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by increasing demand and production of vehicles. Also, increasing demand for the lightweight driveshaft along with strict government regulations is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the growth is hindered by the high initial and maintenance cost of vehicles which are equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices

Industry Trends and Updates

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company who is a global leader in driveline and chassis technology had officially opened its new plant in Iran known as ZF Pars SSK to improve its competitive demand globally and also to meet the increased demand for commercial vehicle transmission systems especially in the Middle Eastern region.

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., a global leader in manufacturing automobile driveline and drivetrain components as well as systems, announced the launch of its new driveline technologies e-AAM hybrid and electric driveline systems as well as QUANTUM lightweight axles and drive units focused on decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and increase the fuel economy of vehicles.

Metagenomics is the direct study of genetic substance recovered directly from microbial communities present in environmental samples. This field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, eco genomics or community genomics.

Demand Scenario

The global metagenomics market was USD 341.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 953.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to rising implementation of DNA sequencing in metagenomics applications and quick adoption of novel sequencing technologies in this region. Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the substantial patient population base with the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure across countries in this region.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the global metagenomics market are the remarkable progress in DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, as DNA sequencing is hugely associated with metagenomics studies, developments in this area are set to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, the factors restraining the growth of the market is the relatively new concept of the metagenomics market and the lack of knowledge in this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In September 2017, ARUP Laboratories and IDbyDNA, Inc. co-developed Explify Respiratory-a metagenomics NGS test for screening of respiratory infections. Moreover, function driven technology held the major revenue share in 2017. The increase in adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing has been responsible for contribution of more than two-third of total market revenue in 2017.

Medical disposables are the products used in the medical field and are manufactured with medical grade materials and packed in sterilized conditions. These includes catheters, syringes, gowns, blood glucose strips and others which are meant for one time use for the prevention of spreading of infectious diseases.

Demand Scenario

The global medical disposables market was USD 228.17 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 317.04 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America leads the medical disposable market owing to factors such as the presence of developed healthcare facilities and infrastructure in USA and Canada, government initiatives, increased prevalence of infectious diseases, large patient pool, higher adoption rate of advanced technology and growing awareness regarding infection control and cross-contamination in healthcare fields.

The growth in Europe is due to factors such as increasing research activities and technological advancements in the region. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to factors such as prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of large number of players in medical disposable product development, increase in the per capita income and the growing awareness among people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drive the growth of medical disposables market include growing awareness regarding benefits of infection control, increased prevalence of infectious disease, growing need for healthcare assistance, and technological advancements and developments of new products. Stringent government approval policies and inefficient waste management systems hampers the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In April 2018, B. Braun Medical Industries opened five new and enhanced production plants and in Penang. The new state-of-the art facilities features the latest building and production technologies, manufacture medical devices for infusion therapy, pharmaceutical solutions and surgical instruments for the treatment of patients in Malaysia and around the world.

In January 2018, Terumo Corporation Integrated two of its R&D Facilities in Silicon Valley to Accelerate Development of Innovative Medical Devices. In November 2017, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies opened State of the Art “”Engineering Studio”” i.e. a centre for device innovation at Texas Medical Center to Accelerate Medical Devices Development.

