Automotive Turbocharger Market is Expected to Generate Revenue of Around USD 24.1 Billion by End of 2024

The Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is estimated to reach USD 24.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Increase in demand for low fuel consuming vehicles and strict emission regulations for fuel efficiency are expected to drive the automotive turbocharger market during the forecast period. However, service and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for electric turbocharging and rising R&D activities for development of advanced automotive turbochargers is expected to become an opportunity for automotive turbocharger market.

Automotive turbocharger is a power-boosting device fitted to a vehicle’s engine which recovers the waste energy from the exhaust gasses and uses it to compress the air and feeds it into the engine for maintaining air to fuel ratio. Turbocharger is used to improve engine’s efficiency by increasing the density of the intake gas thereby allowing more power to engine. Some key players in automotive turbocharger are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, BMTS TECHNOLOGY, Cummins Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive turbocharger market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single-turbo, twin-turbo, twin-scroll turbo, variable geometry turbo, variable twin scroll turbo and electric turbo.

Based on components, the market can be segmented into compressor, turbine and center housing.

Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into compressed natural gas (CNG), diesel and gasoline.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, light duty vehicles (LDV) and heavy duty vehicles (HDV).

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Scope

The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Turbocharger market include:

BorgWarner Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Continental AG

BMTS TECHNOLOGY

Cummins Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc

IHI Corporation

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

ABB ltd.

Linamar Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Other Key Companies

Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Type

Single-Turbo

Twin-Turbo

Twin-Scroll Turbo

Variable Geometry Turbo

Variable Twin Scroll Turbo

Electric Turbo

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Components

Compressor

Turbine

Center Housing

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Diesel

Gasoline

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)

Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by End User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

