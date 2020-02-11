Industry Analysis
Automotive Upholstery Market Technological Breakthroughs, Value Chain And Stakeholder Analysis By 2027
Automotive Upholstery Market: Summary
The Global Automotive Upholstery Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6 %, observes forencis research (FSR).
In automotive, upholstery refers to the covering of the trims and seats of the interiors of the vehicle. It is used to enhance the interior look of the car and provide comfort to the passengers by using the right materials such as leather, flocked fabrics, polyester & nylon, wool, vinyl, and others. It includes covers for all the interior parts such as carpet, seat covers, floor mats, headliners, trims and others.
Automotive Upholstery Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Inclination Towards Luxury and Comfort
The main motive of using upholstery in automotive is to provide comfort and a pleasant ambiance of the vehicles’ interiors. Premium cars and mid-level cars use different automotive upholstery material making their vehicles more attractive and comfortable. Based on vehicles model and preference towards upholstery styles, different seat covers are used.
Thus, increasing inclination towards luxury and comfort is expected to drive the automotive upholstery market during the forecast period.
High Demand for Automotive Interior
Comfortable and impressive interior design is an important factor for customers to make purchasing decisions of any vehicle. Vehicle interior designs are more complex than exterior design due to features such as safety systems, tactile responses, and cost considerations. Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide versatile interior designs. Also, a higher preference for durable materials such as real leather that provide a stylish look with a longer life span is projected to boost the demand for automotive interior.
Thus, the growing automotive interior is expected to drive the demand for the automotive upholstery market.
Market Restraints:
Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Price fluctuations of oil, uncertain shortage, and supply tightness have significant impacts on manufacturers of raw materials such as thermoplastic polymers, synthetic leather, plastics, among others. Lack of constant supply of raw materials results in increasing raw material prices which, escalates the overall product price. Thus, fluctuating raw material prices is a restraining factor for global market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Upholstery Market: Key Segments
- On The Basis of Material: Leather, Flocked Fabrics, Polyester & Nylon, Wool, Vinyl, andOthers
- On The Basis of Fabric Type: Woven Fabric andNon-Woven Fabric.
- On The Basis of Application: Seat Covers, Automotive Interior Trims, Flooring, Seat Belts, and Others
- On The Basis of Sales Channel:Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and
- On The Basis of Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, andHeavy Commercial Vehicle.
- On The Basis of Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- Lear Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
- Faurecia
- GRAMMER AG
- Adient plc.
- Grupo Antolin
- SEIREN Co., Ltd.
- Sage Automotive Interiors
- ACME
- MARTUR
- Others
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Upholstery Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Material
- Leather
- Flocked Fabrics
- Polyester & Nylon
- Wool
- Vinyl
- Others
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Fabric Type
- Woven Fabric
- Non-Woven Fabric
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Application
- Seat Covers
- Automotive Interior Trims
- Flooring
- Seat Belts
- Others
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Automotive Upholstery Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Soldier Systems Market Size, Growth Insight,Trends, Industry Key Players By Forencis Research
The Global Soldier Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Soldier System are the equipment’s that enhances the operational abilities of a soldier during battle conditions. These system carrier modular equipment’s can be used in multiple ways which and find applications in other branches of the military. The system covers large devices like radars and jammers as well as small devices as scopes and optics system. Moreover, the Soldier system includes equipment for dismounted soldiers for protection and efficiency during operations. Additionally, the soldier system can be categories into five different functions like sustainment, control, command, mobility, and lethality.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Soldier Systems Market @
https://www.forencisresearch.com/soldier-systems-market-sample-pdf/
Soldier Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Adoption of Surveillance Systems
The market demand for soldier systems is growing owing to the adoption of surveillance systems. Surveillance systems raise the situational awareness of soldiers and help them to gain a tactical advantage on the battlefield. Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global System for Mobile (GSM) based technologies help tracking and monitor health. Moreover, it tracks the location of the soldier, heartbeat and observes the body temperature of the soldier. However, the surveillance system monitoring and advanced the activities and information of the system.
Hence, adoption of surveillance systems is expected to surge the soldier systems market during the forecast period.
- Increasing Demand for Soldier Modernization Programs
Increasing demand for soldier modernization programs improve the overall advancement in weapons. Some of the traditional soldier system include weapons and helmets. However, innovation led to the development of a new and growing soldier system to boost military in combat scenarios. Globally, these programs incorporate new and advanced technologies in the soldier system to advance the ability of military equipment to operate in conjunction.
Therefore, increasing demand for soldier modernization programs is expected to drive the soldier systems market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Lack of Clarity and Technological Availability
Without clear technology, the objection and vision of the mission might fail to achieve the target. Lack of clarity and technological availability can impact the modernization programs. Due to continuously changing in welfare some countries are still not clear about the combat requirement. Moreover, there is a gap between the expected availability and technology performance. However, governments of countries such as India and Brazil have analyzed the challenges that can develop the soldier modernization programs.
Hence, the lack of clarity and technologies available about the product may hinder the growth of the soldier systems market.
Soldier Systems Market: Key Segments
- Based on Types: Vehicles, Systems, Communications, Sensors and Optics, Ammunition, Pyrotechnic Products, Training Systems andPower and Transmission
- On the Basis of End-User:Military and Homeland Security
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Soldier Systems Market @
https://www.forencisresearch.com/soldier-systems-market-request-methodology/
Global Soldier Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Soldier Systems Market, by Types
- Vehicles
- Armoured Transport Vehicles
- Reconnaissance Vehicles
- Combat Vehicles
- Command Vehicles
- Systems
- Integrated Soldier Systems
- Weapon Systems
- Navigation System
- Communications
- Battlefield communications
- Radio Communication
- Sensors and Optics
- Ammunition
- Pyrotechnic Products
- Training Systems
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Virtual Reality (VR) Devices
- Power and Transmission
Soldier Systems Market, by End-User
- Military
- Homeland Security
Soldier Systems Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Cognitive Data Management Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective, Top Technologies, Upcoming Strategies By 2027
Cognitive Data Management Market: Summary
The Global Cognitive Data Management Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
Data management is a process to manage data as a valuable resource and it is the primary task in the IT sector. The cognitive data management contains the technological platform that is used in cognitive computing which is composed of machine learning, natural language processing, and speech recognition. Moreover, it is used to reduce the workload and to manage data. Also, it is used in the field of education and IT sector.
Cognitive Data Management Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand for IoT Technology
The increasing growth for IoT technology is excepted to improve performance and reduce the workload of the organizations. In addition, it increases the amount of digital data and innovative analytics, and improves the data security. It also reduces administrative workloads and errors. Furthermore, it helps in resolving the issues of the organizations by optimizing the data, data protection, preservation, and privacy.
Hence, increasing demand for IoT technology is expected to surge the cognitive data management market during the forecast period.
Growing Demand for Cognitive Computing
Growing demand for cognitive computing results in both structured and unstructured data managements. It is also used to provide the most efficient and effective information from the stored data. However, it involves the real-time analysis of the data, which gives the ability to solve the problems. Also, it is used for managing the data operations across all the industries.
This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the cognitive data management market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Complexity and Privacy Issues
Some of the organizations are still finding it difficult to adopt the cognitive data management solutions due to data security issues. Furthermore, risks associated with the implementation of the cognitive systems hinder the market growth
Cognitive Data Management Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premise.
- Based on Component: Solution and
- Based on Business Usage: Human Resource, Legal, Finance, and
- Based on End-User: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Travel, Media and Entertainment, Government & Legal Services and
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
Key Companies Covered
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Informatica
- Cognizant
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
- Other Key Companies
Cognitive Data Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cognitive Data Management Market, By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premise
Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component
Solution
- Data Integration
- Data Readiness and Quality
- Data Management Efficiency
Services
- Support & Maintenance Services
- Consultancy
Cognitive Data Management Market, By Business Usage
- Human Resource
- Legal
- Finance
- Marketing
Cognitive Data Management Market, By End-User
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- Travel
- Media and Entertainment
- Government & Legal Services
- Others
Cognitive Data Management Market, By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, States Forencis Research | BASF SE,3M, Dow & LG Chem
Battery Material Market: Summary
The Global Battery Material Market is estimated to reach USD 90.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5 %, states forencis research (FSR).
Battery is referred as device which is designed to provide energy through movement of electrons within a circuit. These flow of electrons is mainly depending on the materials used a cathode, anode or electrolyte in the battery. Battery materials are the materials that carry out reduction and oxidation leading to energy storage or generation. These can be metal or nonmetals or even alloys that focuses on optimizing the overall efficiency of the battery.
Battery Material Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicle
The demand for electric vehicles is escalating since few years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. Electric vehicle is gaining more interest owing to higher environmental concerns all over the globe. These electrically driven vehicles are technological advanced, and emits lower Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and possess higher efficiency. In addition to this, favorable government support towards electric vehicles from the developed and emerging nations to minimize the overall hazardous emission leading to climate change is pushing the demand for electric vehicles.
Growing Adoption of Smart Devices
Higher penetration of the internet across the globe is escalating demand for the smart devices. With growing demand for smart device, there exist more need for lithium battery, which further boost the overall market growth. Increasing technology friendly population, higher internet access with increasing technological advancement leading to emergence of more advanced smart devices is pushing the market growth higher. Higher consumer awareness towards wearable smart devices, is further increasing adoption of the portable batteries, which is anticipated to push the market growth higher.
Market Restraints:
Strict Legislation for Transportation of Battery
Lithium batteries are need for the future, owing increase shift towards portable devices. Hence, the shipment of these batteries are required with higher safety. Transportation of these Li-ion batteries is under strict supervision as batteries contains hazardous, and toxic to living organism. To govern this, certain regulation has been imposed subject to specific packaging, marking, labeling. Packing instructions for air transport of lithium batteries globally is revised under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which prohibits transport of the lithium ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft.
Such restrictions on the battery transport is projected to hamper the overall market growth.
Battery Material Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Material: Lithium-ion(Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium(Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH), Lead-Acid andOthers
- Key Segments by Application Portable Electronics, Medical Devices, Power Tools, Power Back up, Electric Vehicles, Military andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- BASF SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Umicore
- NICHIA CORPORATION
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- 3M
- Dow
- LG Chem
- SHOWA DENKO K.K
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- POSCO
- Other Key Companies
Battery Material Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Battery Material Market, by Material
Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd)
- Nickel Oxide Hydroxide
- Metallic Cadmium
- Non-woven Polyolefin
- Others
Lead acid
- Lead Dioxide
- Metallic Lead
- Dilute Sulfuric Acid
- Others
Nickel-Metal Hydride(Ni-MH)
- Nickel-hydroxide
- Metallic Alloys
- Potassium-hydroxide (KOH)
- Others
Lithium Ion Battery Material
Cathode
- LCO (lithium cobalt oxide)
- LFP (lithium-iron phosphate)
- NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide)
- NCM (lithium nickel cobalt manganese oxide)
- LMO (lithium manganese oxide)
- Pure nickel LNO (lithium nickel oxide) cathodes
Anode
- Carbon
- LTO (lithium titanate oxide)
Seperator
- Polyolefin
- Others
Battery Material Market, by Application
- Portable Electronics
- Medical Devices
- Power Tools
- Power Back up
- Electric Vehicles
- Military
- Others
Battery Material Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
