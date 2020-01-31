Automotive Wheel Coating Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market

Automotive Wheel Coating Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Primers

Basecoat

Clear coat/Topcoat

By Coating Type

Powder

Liquid

By Substrate Type

Aluminium

Steel

Plastic

By Coating Chemical Type

Segment by Application

2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

